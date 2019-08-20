  • List: Teams starting season at No. 1 after finishing previous year unranked

    Marietta is the first team with a losing record from the previous season to be ranked No. 1 in a preseason since 1982, when The Atlanta Journal and Atlanta Constitution merged their polls. Marietta is the first team since Southwest DeKalb in 2009 to be ranked No. 1 after finishing unranked in the final rankings the previous season. Below are teams since 1982 that have gone from unranked one season to No. 1 the next, followed by teams that have been ranked No. 1 after having winning percentages of .750 or lower from the previous season.

    Unranked to No. 1 

    2019 Marietta 

    2009 Southwest DeKalb 

    2007 Wilcox County 

    1998 Washington-Wilkes 

    1993 Dougherty 

    1992 Stephens County 

    *1991 Clinch County 

    1986 Thomas County Central 

    1984 Cairo 

    .750 or below to No. 1 

    2019 Marietta (5-6) 

    2016 Westminster (11-4) 

    *2015 ELCA (7-7) 

    2015 Archer (11-4) 

    2009 Southwest DeKalb (9-4) 

    2007 Wilcox County (9-3) 

    2006 Griffin (10-4) 

    2002 Bowdon (10-5) 

    1999 Cairo (9-5) 

    1998 Washington-Wilkes (5-5) 

    1993 Dougherty (8-3) 

    *1991 Clinch County (8-4) 

    1986 Thomas Co. Central (7-3) 

    1984 Cairo (6-4) 

    1983 Mary Persons (11-4) 

    *1982 Bainbridge (5-5) 

    *Won state championships 

