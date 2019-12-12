  • List: Shortest distances between state finalists in GHSA history

    The Class AAAAAA finalists, Harrison and Allatoona, are bordering school districts in northwest Cobb County. As the crow flies, they are 5.88 miles apart. That's the fourth-closest distance between two finalists in GHSA history, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association research. Below are finalists that were less than 20 miles apart. 

    2.31 - Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville (1993) 

    3.27 - Westminster vs. North Fulton (1971) 

    4.63 - Parkview vs. Brookwood (2002) 

    5.88 - Allatoona vs. Harrison (2019) 

    7.44 - Tucker vs. Marist (2008) 

    11.13 - Marist vs. Blessed Trinity (2017)

    11.52 - Norcross vs. North Gwinnett (2013) 

    11.91 - Woodward Academy vs. Dykes (1970) 

    12.03 - Avondale vs. Woodward Academy (1976) 

    12.56 - Southwest DeKalb vs. Parkview (1995) 

    13.27 - Redan vs. Marist (1979) 

    14.92 - Westminster vs. Blessed Trinity (2015) 

    15.36 - Lincoln County vs. Washington-Wilkes (2005) 

    17.16 - Roswell vs. Peachtree Ridge (2006) 

    17.60 - Woodward Academy vs. Marist (1980) 

    18.06 - Buford vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (2002) 

    18.26 - Cedar Grove vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (2016) 

    18.66 - Dunwoody vs. South Gwinnett (1993) 

