How the top 10 high school teams fared this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Marietta (2-0)

Last week: Beat St. Joseph's Prep, Pa. 21-17. Harrison Bailey threw a 23-yard TD pass to Ricky White at the end of a five-play, 66-yard drive with 14 seconds left. Bailey was 17-of-34 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Arik Gilbert had six receptions for 117 yards, and White caught five passes for 80 yards. Kimani Vidal rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries. St. Joseph's, the reigning Pennsylvania Class 6A champion, entered ranked No. 4 by High School Football America and No. 11 by USA Today. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (1-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (0-2)

3. (3) Parkview (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lowndes (2-0)

4. (4) Archer (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spartanburg, S.C. (1-1)

5. (5) Grayson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker 37-14. C.J. Dixon passed for 263 yards, and LaFayette Gurvin rushed for 181 and had 65 yards receiving. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Marietta (2-0)

6. (6) Milton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 45-0. Milton outrushed Alpharetta 402 to minus-7. Ahmad Junearick rushed for 201 yard on 24 carries. Milton was only 2-for-7 passing. Next: Friday vs. Buford (1-0)

7. (7) Lowndes (2-0)

Last week: Beat Champagnat Catholic, Fla. 44-14. Jalon Baker returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Lowndes led 31-7 at halftime. QB Jacurri Brown rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (1-0)

8. (8) McEachern (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 46-0. Jordon Simmons scored three touchdowns, and McEachern led in total yards 390-51 while beating South Cobb for the ninth straight time. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Cedar Grove (1-1)

9. (9) Hillgrove (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 35-0. Matthew McCravy was 18-of-25 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Hillgrove is 7-0 all-time against Pebblebrook. Next: Friday vs. Banneker (1-1)

10. (10) North Gwinnett (1-1)

Last week: Beat Armwood, Fla. 26-23. Josh Downs caught 13 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and threw the game-winning TD pass to D.J. Hunt in the second overtime. J.R. Martin completed 19 of 29 passes for 133 yards. Devin Crosby rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. Armwood, the alma mater of North Gwinnett coach Bill Stewart, entered ranked No. 2 in Florida's Class 7A. Next: Sept. 13 at Norcross (0-1)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Life Christian, Va. 27-0. Linebackers Baron Hopson and Anthony McGrady had six sacks between them as Lee County allowed minus-21 yards rushing. Kyle Toole passed for 176 yards. James Hopson had six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Officials called the game midway in the fourth quarter because of unruly behavior on the Life Christian sideline as Lee had a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Next: Friday at Peach County (1-0)

2. (2) Dacula (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 24-21. NG Jalen Cole returned an interception to the Mill Creek 14-yard line with 23 seconds remaining, and Zach Gerks kicked a 27-yard field goal to break a 21-21 tie. Dacula trailed 14-0 and had lost four straight to Mill Creek, a Class AAAAAAA team. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (1-1)

3. (3) Valdosta (2-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 37-0. Valdosta avenged a 24-10 loss from 2018, held Tift County to 67 yards of total offense and shut out the Blue Devils for the first time since 2003. Tift hadn't been shut out by any team since 2012 (Camden County). Tate Rodemaker was 18-of-25 passing for 203 yards. Javonte Sherman had five catches for 97 yards. Next: Friday vs. Bradwell Institute (0-2)

4. (5) Coffee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Salem 64-8. Coffee led 51-8 at halftime. A.J. Wilkerson was 9-of-12 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Suggs had TD receptions of 66 and 32 yards. Maurice Turner rushed for 98 yards on just six carries. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (1-1)

5. (6) Harrison (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 35-7. Gavin Hall was 7-of-12 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns, both to Marques Owens. Matt Dickmann got his 100th victory as a coach, 45th at Harrison. Thomas Pollack returned a Hiram fumble 85 yards for the final score. Next: Friday vs. River Ridge (0-1)

6. (7) Creekview (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 36-20. Ethan Dirrim had 100 yards from scrimmage, TD receptions of 38 and 22 yards and a two-point conversion run. He also intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Allatoona (0-1)

7. (4) Northside-Warner Robins (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Peach County 21-13. Northside lost to AAA power Peach for the second consecutive season after falling behind 21-3 in the first quarter. Zikhyree Hill rushed for 85 yards. Mason Ford was 9-of-20 passing for 75 yards and rushed for 50 yards. Next: Friday at Jones County (2-0)

8. (8) Allatoona (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Creekview (2-0)

9. (9) Stephenson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 28-15. After trailing 7-0, Stephenson got three straight touchdowns, all on short runs by Deondre Jackson, who finished with 137 yards rushing on 15 carries. Stephenson sealed the win with an interception by Javier Morton in the end zone. Next: Sept. 12 vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro (0-2)

10. (10) Lanier (2-0)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 36-12. Lanier led 20-0 after one quarter, and Cole Thornton had TD receptions of 28, 24 and 9 yards from Andrew Blackford. Lanier also scored on a blocked punt. Next: Friday at Alpharetta (0-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Bainbridge (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 14-10. Quayde Hawkins threw a 53-yard TD pass to Michael Ryan with 2:50 left in the third quarter for a 14-10 lead. Hawkins finished with 245 yards passing, matching his career high. Braxton Johnson had three receptions for 120 yards. Ryan had four for 93. Jaylan Peterson intercepted two passes. Bainbridge has won five of the past six in the series to tighten the all-time numbers to 35-33-1. Next: Friday vs. North Miami Beach, Fla. (2-0)

2. (2) Buford (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 41-0. Gabe Ervin rushed for 102 yards, and Jarvis Evans was 8-of-11 passing for 113 yards and three touchdowns. This is the 21st consecutive season in which Buford has posted at least one shutout. The game was the debut of coach Bryant Appling after Buford's opener at the Corky Kell Classic was postponed until this week because of bad weather. Next: Friday at Milton (1-0)

3. (3) Carrollton (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 33-3. Myles Morris was 15-of-22 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns, both to Austin Waldrop, who had five receptions for 128 yards. Eight Carrollton players had a tackle for loss. Next: Friday vs. Riverdale (2-0)

4. (4) Warner Robins (2-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 43-7. Jalen Addie was 13-of-18 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Marcayll Jones (eight receptions, 150 yards) and Ty'larrious Carr (3-119). Next: Sept. 13 vs. Baldwin (0-2)

5. (5) Dutchtown (2-0)

Last week: Beat Creekside 59-14. Arendez Fedd was 13-of-22 passing for 356 yards and five touchdowns. His top targets were Nate McCollum (five catches, 201 yards, two touchdowns) and Shemar Nelson (3-141-1). Next: Friday at Crisp County (1-1)

6. (6) Rome (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Clayton (0-2)

7. (7) Stockbridge (1-0)

Last week: Beat Arabia Mountain 21-0. Stockbridge won in the coaching debut of Steve Boyd. It was Stockbridge's eighth shutout since 2017 covering 28 games. Next: Saturday vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-0)

8. (8) Jones County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 27-0. Hunter Costlow was 17-of-30 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Carner rushed for 107 yards on nine carries and had a TD reception. Baldwin was held to 102 yards of total offense on 61 plays. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (1-1)

9. (9) Clarke Central (2-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 28-21. Clarke Central led 28-13 in the fourth quarter and fended off two Oconee County drives into Clarke territory in the final five minutes after the lead was cut to 28-21. O'Brien Bennett rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Isaac Ward was 9-of-12 passing for three touchdowns and 214 yards. Jalen Gary had six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (1-0)

10. (10) Wayne County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 42-0. Wayne rushed for 258 yards in the first half and set off a running clock. Kaliz Hadley rushed for 90 yards on five carries. Next: Friday at Richmond Hill (1-0)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Forsyth 34-31. Blessed Trinity led 34-7 entering the fourth quarter but had to recover an onside kick with 5.4 seconds left to seal the victory. Justice Haynes rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Blessed Trinity was just 2-of-9 passing. Next: Friday vs. Woodward Academy (2-0)

2. (2) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Luella (0-1)

3. (4) Marist (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 49-0. Connor Cigeleske rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-of-7 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Moore had five receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Lincoln Parker rushed for 102 yards. Marist led 42-0 at halftime and finished with 372 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Canyon Springs, Nev. (0-1)

4. (3) Troup (1-0)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 65-24. Kobe Hudson was 14-of-18 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Trey Williams added 210 yards rushing. Zy Varner had three receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. Troup had 798 yards of total offense. Next: Thursday vs. Columbus (1-0)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 52-0. Matt Williams threw four TD passes, two to Ahmad Jackson, and Brian Branch returned two punts for touchdowns. Branch ran another punt for a touchdown that was called back on a penalty. Next: Friday vs. Hampton (1-0)

6. (6) Cairo (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Bainbridge 14-10. Cairo mustered only 154 total yards against the defending AAAAA champions. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Northside-Columbus (0-1)

7. (7) Woodward Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Grady 35-7. Mike Wright was 13-of-24 passing for 236 yards and touchdowns to Jacorrei Turner and Damari Alston. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (2-0)

8. (8) Burke County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 23-10. Burke couldn't follow up its opening win over Benedictine and lost to AAAAA Ware for the second consecutive season. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Wilkinson County (0-1)

9. (9) Mary Persons (1-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson 36-29. Enrico Harden rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and had four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Mary Persons blew a 29-7 lead but retook the lead on Harden's 41-yard TD run in the final minute. Next: Friday vs. Morrow (1-1)

10. (NR) Thomson (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Eagle's Landing (0-2)

Out: No. 10 St. Pius (1-1)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 21-13. Peach County took a 21-3 first-quarter lead on TD runs of 51 and 38 yards by Tijah Woolfolk and an interception return by Sergio Allen. Noah Whittington rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries. Peach led in total yards only 286 to 273 but in yards per play 7.3 to 4.2. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (2-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Central-Phenix City, Ala. 24-20. Central, Alabama's 2018 Class 7A champion, threw a 9-yard TD pass with 28 seconds left to win it. Cedar Grove's Isaiah Ratcliff had 17 tackles. Chavon Wright rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries. Austin Smith was 12-of-23 passing for 135 yards. Next: Friday at Valor Christian, Colo. (1-0)

3. (3) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (1-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 50-0. Pierce led 36-0 at halftime and had 10 ball carriers and 17 who made tackles. Jermaine Brewton was 5-of-6 passing for 178 yards, and Luke Bennett scored three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Beach (0-1)

5. (9) Benedictine (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Blessed Trinity (2-0)

6. (8) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-1)

Last week: Beat Westminster 19-14. Jackson Hardy threw an 80-yard TD pass to Tre Henry for a 19-7 lead with 10:29 remaining. Westminster got close on Paul Weathington's 73-yard run and got the ball once more but suffered back-to-back sacks in the final two minutes. Next: Friday vs. Prestonwood Christian, Texas (1-0)

7. (NR) Hart County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 26-13. Malachi Thomas rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. J.L. Lackey rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Hart is ranked and 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (2-0)

8. (5) Lovett (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Marist 49-0. Lovett trailed 42-0 at halftime and was held to 189 yards of total offense against the No. 3 team in AAAA. Next: Friday at B.E.S.T. Academy (1-1)

9. (NR) Appling County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 24-0. Appling outgained Vidalia 357-74 to avenge a 2018 loss and enter the rankings for the first time since 2016. Next: Friday at Charlton County (1-1)

10. (7) Crisp County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to West Laurens 16-13. Crisp trailed by 10 for most of the game but got within 16-13 on a 35-yard TD pass from A.J. Lofton to Sirad Bryant. Crisp got the ball back with 2:20 left but couldn't move it. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (2-0)

Out: No. 6 Pace Academy (1-1), No. 10 Westminster (0-2)

Class AA

1. (1) Rockmart (2-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Carrollton 51-14. Rockmart scored 30 points in the second quarter, two on runs by Javin Whatley, another on a Whatley pass to Reed Couch. Next: Sept. 13 at Heard County (0-1)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Heard County (0-1)

3. (3) Callaway (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at LaGrange (1-0)

4. (5) Dublin (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (1-0)

5. (6) Rabun County (2-0)

Last week: Beat North Murray 38-17. Gunner Stockton was 20-of-29 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 73 yards on 12 carries. Next: Sept. 13 at Stephens County (1-1)

6. (7) Washington County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 28-20. Shamarcus Poole rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns and had another 52 yards in returns. Next: Sept. 13 at Greenbrier (0-1)

7. (8) Brooks County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (1-0)

8. (10) Swainsboro (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dublin (1-0)

9. (9) Heard County (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-1)

10. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (2-0)

Out: No. 4 Fitzgerald (1-1)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 49-0. ELCA took a 42-0 halftime lead and avenged the 2018 defeat that ended its 37-game winning streak, tied for eighth-longest in state history. ELCA has won 51 of its past 52 games. In this one, Keaton Mitchell rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Jeremy Butler had two sacks, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Conyers (1-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (1-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 43-21. Prince Avenue led 43-7 through three quarters. Landon Owens had 115 all-purpose yards on 18 touches. Logan Johnson had 109 on nine. Zac Dyer had five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Brock Vandagriff was 14-of-21 for 221 yards. DT Shane McCormick had three tackles for losses and three QB hurries. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (2-0)

4. (4) Darlington (2-0)

Last week: Beat Coosa 49-0. Kolin Rogers rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries playing just 2.5 quarters. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (1-0)

5. (NR) Wesleyan (2-0)

Last week: Beat Chattooga 28-6. Cooper Blauser scored on an 88-yard kickoff return, 23-yard reception and 5-yard run, all in the third quarter after Wesleyan led 7-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

6. (5) Aquinas (2-0)

Last week: Beat Harlem 16-13. Colson Brown kicked a 37-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to break a 13-13 tie. Aquinas had 340 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Wilkinson County (0-1)

7. (6) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pinecrest Academy (0-0)

8. (9) North Cobb Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 21-7. Anson Mathis rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 129 yards. North Cobb Christian led 21-0 into the final minute. Next: Friday at Walker (1-0)

9. (10) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 20-12. Thomas Carver threw two TD passes, and Calvary Day survived long Johnson scores on a TD pass and interception return. Next: Friday vs. Islands (1-0)

10. (NR) George Walton Academy (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stratford Academy (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Savannah Christian (0-2), No. 8 Hebron Christian (0-2)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brooks County (1-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 35-8. Irwin County rushed for 400 yards, had five players score touchdowns and forced three turnovers. Kam Ward rushed for 125 yards. Gabriel Benyard rushed for 100. Garland Benyard ran for 81. Next: Sept. 13 at Mount Paran Christian (1-0)

3. (3) Pelham (1-0)

Last week: Game against Randolph-Clay was moved to Sept. 12. Next: Friday vs. Baconton Charter (1-0)

4. (4) Marion County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 41-8. Marion County rushed for 303 yards, with Brandon Thomas's 75 leading the way. Trice McCannon was 9-of-14 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Pacelli (2-0)

5. (5) Commerce (2-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 49-7. Commerce cruised after Athens Christian took a 7-0 lead on a fumble return from midfield. Sam Roach rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday at Hart County (2-0)

6. (8) Mitchell County (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee County (0-2)

7. (10) Turner County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 21-7. The score was 7-7 at halftime, but Turner County allowed only three first downs from there. Next: Friday at Taylor County (0-1)

8. (9) Schley County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Calhoun County 48-6. Schley County led 34-0 at halftime. Trent Bivins rushed for 101 yards on six carries, and Garrett Peavy was 13-of-18 passing for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Sept. 12 at Spencer (0-2)

9. (NR) Manchester (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Our Lady of Mercy (0-2)

10. (NR) Trion (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dade County (0-2)

Out: No. 6 Charlton County (1-1), No. 7 Greene County (0-1)

