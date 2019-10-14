0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Lowndes (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Tift County (3-4)

2. (2) McEachern (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hillgrove 19-14. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was 13-of-20 passing for 132 yards and rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries. McEachern won when Hillgrove QB Matthew McCravy was ruled down inside McEachern's 1-yard line on a controversial final play. Next: Friday at Marietta (5-1)

3. (3) Colquitt County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian, Fla. 45-6. Jaycee Harden was 16-of-24 passing for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Daijun Edwards had 124 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches and sat out the second half as Colquitt County had taken a 38-0 lead. Next: Friday at Camden County (7-0)

4. (4) Grayson (5-1)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 45-7. C.J. Dixon was 14-of-19 passing for 300 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jaden Smith. Grayson led in total offense 479-183. Shiloh entered 6-0. Next: Friday at Archer (4-2)

5. (5) Marietta (5-1)

Last week: Beat North Paulding 49-21. Harrison Bailey was 19-of-23 passing for 410 yards and six touchdowns. Arik Gilbert had nine receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Marietta had 566 yards of total offense. North Paulding entered 5-0. Next: Friday vs. McEachern (6-0)

6. (7) North Gwinnett (6-1)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 45-3. J.R. Martin was 11-of-18 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Downs had eight receptions for 121 yards. Devin Crosby rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. North Gwinnett forced four turnovers and held Mill Creek to 160 yards of total offense. The victory was North Gwinnett's 21st in a row in region play. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (4-2)

7. (6) Hillgrove (5-1)

Last week: Lost to McEachern 19-14. Hillgrove held McEachern to 57 yards of total offense while building a 14-6 halftime lead but failed to score again. Matthew McCravy, who was 16-of-32 passing for 163 yards, appeared to score on the final play of the game when he dived and touched the end-zone pylon with the football, but officials ruled him down at the 1-yard line. The loss ended Hillgrove's 23-game winning streak in regular-season games. Next: Friday vs. Kennesaw Mountain (0-6)

8. (10) Parkview (5-1)

Last week: Beat Lakeside-Atlanta 69-0. Jordan Williams, Cody Brown and Jared Brown scored two touchdowns each in the first half while Parkview was building a 62-0 lead. The outcome matched the largest margin of victory in Parkview history and was the most lopsided loss ever for Lakeside. Next: Friday at Berkmar (3-3)

9. (9) Archer (4-2)

Last week: Beat Newton 29-13. Renoldo Spivey scored on a 35-yard run on fourth-and-1 with 6:57 left to give Archer a 22-13 lead. Jordon Swain scored on a 24-yard run to seal the win. Spivey rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries. Archer trailed in total yards 364-273. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (5-1)

10. (NR) Camden County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Colleton County, S.C. 49-12. Backup QB Josh Brown was 11-of-17 passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns, two to Shawn Hardy. Camden is ranked for the first time since the 2016 preseason and 7-0 for the first time since 2015. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (6-1)

Out: No. 8 Mill Creek (5-2)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Dacula (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Apalachee (2-4)

2. (2) Valdosta (6-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 52-20. T.J. Dailey rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Tate Rodemaker was 14-of-28 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns. Javonte Sherman had four receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Valdosta held Houston County to 55 yards rushing and 16-of-36 passing. Next: Friday at Coffee (6-1)

3. (3) Harrison (7-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 21-17. Trailing 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, Harrison got the ball at Allatoona's 7-yard line after an Allatoona fumble and penalty, and Marcus Bleazard scored on a 4-yard run for the lead. David Roberts rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries. Harrison emerged as the only team without a loss in Region 6. Next: Friday at Osborne (0-7)

4. (4) Lee County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (3-4)

5. (6) Lanier (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (2-4)

6. (7) Coffee (6-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 7-0. Josiah Killiebrew scored on a 1-yard run with 11:56 left in the second quarter, and Coffee held Northside to 187 total yards and 10 first downs. The seven points were the fewest in a Coffee victory since a 3-0 win over Colquitt County in 2002. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (6-1)

7. (5) Allatoona (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Harrison 21-17. Allatoona led 17-7 at halftime and held Harrison to 163 total yards but fell to 4-1 in Region 6. Next: Friday at Hapeville Charter (5-1)

8. (8) Dalton (6-1)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 62-7. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. That improved his state-leading totals to 1,860 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. Next: Friday at Sprayberry (3-3)

9. (10) South Paulding (5-1)

Last week: Beat Hughes 43-28. Austin Seymour was 24-of-38 passing for 325 yards and five touchdowns, four to Parker Self, who had 10 receptions for 174 yards. Self has 11 TD receptions on the season. Next: Friday vs. New Manchester (1-6)

10. (NR) Johns Creek (5-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 38-0. Ben Whitlock passed for 376 yards and five touchdowns, two to Dalton Pearson covering 37 and 62 yards. Johns Creek entered the AJC poll for the third ranking week in its history. Two came in 2018. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (3-4)

Out: No. 9 Houston County (4-3)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Buford (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 31-13. Jarvis Evans threw a 77-yard TD pass on the game's first play from scrimmage, and Buford recovered a bad snap to the punter on Cedar Shoals' 1-yard line later in the first quarter and scored for a 17-0 lead. Gave Ervin rushed for 83 yards. Next: Friday vs. Loganville (2-5)

2. (2) Carrollton (7-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 47-0. Myles Morris was 8-of-9 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Kevin Swint had 2.5 tackles for losses. Carrollton led 34-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Kell (5-1)

3. (3) Jones County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 27-22. Hunter Costlow was 19-of-25 passing for 194 yards and four touchdowns, three to Maleek Wooten and then the game-winner, a 17-yarder to Jontavis Robertson, with 6:40 left. Wooten had five receptions for 87 yards. Andrew Carner rushed for 123 yards on 13 carries. The victory left Jones County as the only team without a loss in Region 4. Next: Oct. 25 at Eagle's Landing (2-5)

4. (5) Warner Robins (6-1)

Last week: Beat Harris County 37-22. Warner Robins trailed 14-13 at halftime but scored the next 24 points, highlighted by James Smith's 43-yard TD run and a blocked punt by Demarcus Robinson that set up another touchdown. The Demons rushed for 368 yards and five touchdowns. RB/LB Ahmad Walker scored two touchdowns and had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (5-1)

5. (4) Dutchtown (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Jones County 27-22. Dutchtown look a 22-21 lead on Arendez Fedd's 6-yard TD pass with 2:24 left in the third quarter but couldn't keep alive its 16-game winning streak in regular-season games. Fedd was 13-of-25 passing for 159 yards. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Stockbridge (6-1)

6. (7) Rome (5-2)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 45-0. Ahilah Blackwell rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. E.J. Burks rushed for 138 yards on 15 carries. Rome led in total yards 446-82. Next: Friday vs. Paulding County (3-3)

7. (9) Kell (5-1)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 39-9. Kell led 19-9 at halftime and took full control on Vincent Dinkins' 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown on the first series of the third quarter. Corbin LaFrance threw TD passes of 25 and 35 yards to Jamal Hill, and David Mbadinga scored two touchdowns, one a 60-yarder Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (7-0)

8. (10) Wayne County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 21-7. Trey Chancey returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Trey Pierce scored on a 55-yard run in the second and finished with a team-leading 85 yards rushing. Wayne County held Statesboro to 157 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at South Effingham (6-1)

9. (NR) Veterans (6-1)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 16-13. Kedrick Smith scored on a 12-yard run with 9:12 left for the final margin as Veterans overcame a 13-6 deficit in the second half. Daniel Gibbs kicked field goals of 40, 35 and 40 yards. Next: Friday at Harris County (4-3)

10. (NR) Ware County (3-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Statesboro (3-3)

Out: No. 6 Stockbridge (6-1), No. 8 Bainbridge (5-2)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Marist (7-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 45-7. Marist used 15 ball carriers to grind out 233 rushing yards and led 42-0 at halftime. Marist also had three touchdown passes to three receivers. Next: Friday at Denmark (5-1)

2. (2) Cartersville (7-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 45-2. Tee Webb was 15-of-23 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Kyler Johnson rushed for 125 yards. Next: Friday vs. Sandy Creek (6-0)

3. (3) Woodward Academy (6-0)

Last week: Beat Eastside 49-7. Mike Wright was 15-of-20 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards on eight carries. Ambe Caldwell had four receptions for 123 yards. Damari Alston rushed for 97 yards. Aaron Washington had four tackles for losses and an interception. Next: Friday vs. Hampton (3-3)

4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-0)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 45-24. Matt Williams was 20-of-27 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Rashad Amos rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Brian Branch had six receptions for 119 yards. Jaden Downey returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Cartersville (7-0)

5. (5) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

Last week: Beat Denmark 20-19. Duncan Reavis was 10-of-15 passing for 200 yards and threw a 10-yard TD pass to James Bryant with 35 seconds left for the winning touchdown. Justice Haynes rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (6-0)

6. (7) Flowery Branch (6-0)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 40-7. Flowery Branch had six sacks and intercepted four passes. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (5-1)

7. (8) Burke County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 55-7. Juan'ya Dove passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Richmond Academy (3-3)

8. (9) North Oconee (7-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County 33-14. Adam Weynand rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Max Tumblin returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown. Woody Barks had 16 tackles. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (3-4)

9. (10) Denmark (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 20-19. Denmark led in the final minute until surrendering a 10-yard TD pass. Aaron McLaughlin was 23-of-30 passing for 211 yards. Ze'Vian Capers had five receptions for 176 yards. Next: Friday vs. Marist (7-0)

10. (NR) Oconee County (6-1)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 21-7. Jimmy Boswell rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries, and Max Brown returned a blocked kick 46 yards for a tying touchdown in the second quarter. Oconee ended St. Pius' 11-game winning streak in Region 8 games. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (1-5)

Out: No. 6 Cairo (5-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Rutland (2-5)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (5-2)

Last week: Beat Towers 60-0. Cedar Grove held Towers to minus-3 yards of total offense, forced seven turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns, one by Alvin Williams (40-yard fumble return), the other by Tee Denson (15-yard interception return). Demarius Jackson had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-3)

3. (3) Pierce County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 56-7. Pierce County ran only 28 plays but put up 289 yards, including a 74-yard run by Quavien Bell, and led 42-0 at halftime. Ty Miles returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Long County (1-5)

4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 20-7. Tyler Bride rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries, and Jackson Hardy was 12-of-18 passing for 112 yards. Spencer Helms had three sacks. Choe Bryant-Strother had two sacks as part of 15 tackles. Neither team scored in the second half. Next: Friday vs. Lumpkin County (1-5)

5. (6) Liberty County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 40-0. Liberty County led 40-0 in the first half while running only 18 plays, scoring on all five possessions and returning a punt for a touchdown. Dionte Bowens was 8-of-10 passing for 155 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Appling County (5-1)

6. (7) Appling County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Long County 45-0. Appling County rushed for 318 yards on 32 carries with 10 ball carriers. Sharode Roberts ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday at Liberty County (4-0)

7. (8) Crisp County (4-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Monroe (3-4)

8. (9) Lovett (5-2)

Last week: Beat Stone Mountain 46-32. Lovett took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and Stone Mountain never got within 11 points from there. Henry Beery rushed for 124 yards on 17 carries. Blaine McAllister was 15-of-21 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (4-2)

9. (10) Jefferson (5-1)

Last week: Beat Hart County 28-23. Jefferson rushed for 242 yards led by Jordan Perry's 84. Jefferson thought it had put the game away with 54-yard TD run by Malaki Harris, but a penalty negated it, giving Hart another possession. Jefferson had to stop a fourth-down play near its goal line to win and did. Next: Friday vs. Morgan County (6-1)

10. (5) Hart County (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 28-23. Hart County had a fourth-and-three at the Jefferson 12-yard line in the final minute but threw incomplete in the end zone and lost despite 440 yards of total offense. Hart suffered three turnovers. Luke Lee passed for 242 yards and ran for 81. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (5-2)

Class AA

1. (1) Rockmart (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pepperell (5-1)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1)

Last week: Beat South Atlanta 43-7. Marcus Carroll rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jeremy Stephens threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Robert Lee had four tackles for losses. Rico Powers returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (4-2)

3. (3) Callaway (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lamar County 46-7. Demetrius Coleman was 10-of-14 passing for 247 yards and four touchdowns, two to Marcus Mormon. Tank Bigsby rushed for 73 yards on five carries. Lamar County entered 6-0. Next: Saturday at Spencer (2-4)

4. (4) Dublin (6-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 35-6. JaQues Evans rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and caught a 19-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Southwest (2-4)

5. (5) Rabun County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Elbert County (3-3)

6. (6) Swainsboro (5-1)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 50-12. Jakari Nobles rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries, and John Henderson ran for 94 on eight. Next: Friday at Bryan County (0-6)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (6-1)

Last week: Beat Berrien 54-20. Fitzgerald led only 24-20 midway in the third quarter, but Denorris Goodwin's kickoff return to the Berrien 12-yard line helped open the floodgates. Rashad Davis scored touchdowns on three short runs and an 18-yard reception from Chance Gamble. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (3-4)

8. (NR) Bleckley County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Washington County 21-18. Bryce Bailey rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and his 5-yard run in the fourth quarter was the winning touchdown. Bailey also scored on runs of 74 and 55 yards. Bleckley County is ranked in an AJC poll for the first time since 1992. Next: Friday at East Laurens (1-5)

9. (NR) Union County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Banks County (3-3)

10. (9) Washington County (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 21-18. Shamarcus Poole rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, and his 28-yard TD run late in the third quarter gave Washington County an 18-14 lead, but Bleckley rallied in the fourth. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (3-4)

Out: No. 8 Brooks County (3-4), No. 10 Jefferson County (5-2)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Athens Academy (6-0)

Last week: Beat George Walton Academy 38-6. Kurt Knisely rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Peyton Bush was 9-of-14 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Athens Academy led 28-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Athens Christian (2-4)

2. (2) Holy Innocents' (7-0)

Last week: Beat Strong Rock Christian 40-0. Holy Innocents' led 33-0 at halftime and outgained Strong Rock 438-87. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Trinity Christian (6-1)

3. (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Our Lady of Mercy 67-0. Justin Robinson had four receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Keaton Mitchell returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Strong Rock Christian (2-5)

4. (4) Darlington (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Trion (5-2)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 48-21. Murphy Reeves rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, and Josh Cole had 116 yards rushing on nine carries. Fellowship Christian had 419 yards and seven touchdowns rushing as a team. Next: Friday at King's Ridge Christian (1-5)

6. (6) Aquinas (6-0)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 27-0. James Schlegel rushed for 155 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries and passed for 47 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Williams rushed for 71 yards on nine carries and had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Hancock Central (3-3)

7. (7) Wesleyan (5-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon Presbyterian 52-30. J.C. French was 9-of-16 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards. J.D. Chipman rushed for 124 yards on 11 carries. Wesleyan weathered 385 yards passing from Mount Vernon's Blake Kytle. Wesleyan led 35-10 at halftime. Next: Oct. 25 at Landmark Christian (2-5)

8. (8) Prince Avenue Christian (5-2)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 56-20. Lucian Anderson was 20-of-27 passing for 231 yard and two touchdowns. Landon Owens had 245 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns, one on an 89-yard kickoff return. Logan Johnson had 136 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, one on a 60-yard punt return. Trey Stiles and Davis Ridings had two sacks each. Next: Oct. 25 at Lakeview Academy (0-5)

9. (9) North Cobb Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 21-7. The score was 7-7 before North Cobb Christian scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. K.P. Pierre rushed for 107 yards on 20 carries. Gordon Lee committed five turnovers. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Carroll (1-6)

10. (10) Christian Heritage (5-1)

Last week: Beat Trion 52-6. QB Christian Thomas rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and threw a 43-yard TD pass to Evan Lester. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (6-0)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Irwin County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lanier County (2-4)

2. (2) Clinch County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (5-1)

3. (3) Pelham (6-0)

Last week: Beat Stewart County 83-6. Pelham was 7-of-7 passing for 189 yards and five touchdowns, scored six rushing touchdowns with six different ball carriers and led 71-6 at halftime. Four players intercepted passes. The 83 points represent a school record. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee County (4-3)

4. (4) Bowdon (6-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 24-0. Bowdon held Mount Zion to 69 yards rushing and 3-of-11 passing with three interceptions. Gage Stephens rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Christian Heritage (5-1)

5. (5) Mitchell County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Calhoun County 61-0. Willie Williams returned a punt 55 yards and a kickoff 90 yards for touchdowns. James Thomas returned a punt 70 yards for a score and had a TD reception. Quantavious Hunter was 4-of-4 passing for 130 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Next: Friday at Seminole County (3-3)

6. (6) Commerce (5-1)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Academy 47-7. Tyelon Brock rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Commerce led 41-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (4-2)

7. (7) Wilcox County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (1-5)

8. (8) Manchester (5-1)

Last week: Beat Pacelli 25-3. Manchester trailed 3-0 at halftime, led only 6-3 after three quarters but rolled in the fourth, starting with a 56-yard TD pass from Morgan Raymond to Nick Foster, one of only two completed passes. Tylan Hollis rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Brookstone (4-2)

9. (9) Lincoln County (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greene County (1-5)

10. (10) Turner County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Clinch County (5-1)

