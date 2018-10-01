0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Alcovy 56-0. Jaycee Harden was 13-of-19 passing for 193 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and Marvion McDonald was 4-of-4 for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. Next: Oct. 12: vs. Camden County (5-1)

2. (2) Walton (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lassiter (1-4)

3. (3) Parkview (5-0)

Last week: Beat Norcross 28-0. Jordan Williams was 11-of-15 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Washington had six receptions for 107 yards. Cody Brown rushed for 113 yards. Next: Friday at Lakeside-Atlanta (1-5)

4. (4) Grayson (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Shiloh (2-4)

5. (5) Archer (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Newton (3-3)

6. (6) North Gwinnett (4-2)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 45-7. Tyler Goodson rushed for 121 yards, and Devin Crosby ran for 105. Mountain View scored on its first possession, but North Gwinnett led 31-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (4-2)

7. (7) McEachern (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hillgrove (5-0)

8. (8) Wheeler (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (2-3)

9. (9) Hillgrove (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. McEachern (4-1)

10. (10) Lowndes (6-1)

Last week: Beat Ware County 37-16. Freshman QB Jacarri Brown rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Travis Tisdale rushed for 104 yards. Lowndes led 30-2 at halftime. Next: Oct. 12: vs. Tift County (4-2)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Thomson 40-0. QB Kyle Toole passed for 184 yards in the first half as Lee County built a 40-0 lead and played the second half with a running clock. Chauncey Magwood had five receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time Thomson has been shut out since 2010. Next: Oct. 12: at Northside-Warner Robins (3-3)

2. (2) Coffee (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (3-3)

3. (3) Harrison (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (3-2)

4. (5) Creekview (6-0)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 24-14. Cade Radam rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries, and his 16-yard TD run with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter gave Creekview a 24-14 lead. Brody Rhodes was 8-of-14 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 12: at River Ridge (1-5)

5. (6) Valdosta (3-3)

Last week: Beat Beaufort, S.C., 57-20. Valdosta took a 28-0 lead in the first half on Tate Rodemaker's 97-yard TD pass to Willie Trapp. Rodemaker threw for 224 yards while playing just the first half. Next: Friday at Houston County (2-4)

6. (8) Northside-Warner Robins (3-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (6-0)

7. (9) Tucker (4-2)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 34-18. Tyler Hughey rushed for 166 yards on nine carries. Travon Ford was 9-of-14 passing for 170 yards. The game featured 901 yards of total offense with Tucker leading 461-444. Next: Friday vs. Morrow (1-5)

8. (4) Sequoyah (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Creekview 24-14. Collier Pecht was 17-of-27 passing for 192 yards. Sequoyah failed on a couple of fourth-down conversions in Creekview territory, one inside the 5-yard line in the final four minutes. Next: Friday vs. River Ridge (1-5)

9. (10) Mays (3-2)

Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 32-0. Tyree Nelson ran for 171 of Mays' 330 rushing yards on 22 carries. Next: Friday at Douglas County (5-1)

10. (NR) Douglas County (5-1)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 18-6. Justin Franklin returned two punts for Douglas County's only touchdowns. Markell Stephens rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Mays (3-2)

Out: No. 7 Alpharetta (3-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (6-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 48-7. Jamious Griffin rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Knox Kadum was 7-of-10 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns, all to Xavier Roberts-Donaldson, who had 116 yards receiving. Rome led 42-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. East Paulding (2-3)

2. (2) Buford (4-2)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Gainesville 49-0. Aaron McLaughlin was 9-of-12 passing for 175 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (4-2)

3. (3) Stockbridge (6-0)

Last week: Beat Ola 49-10. Jevon McDonald rushed for 162 yards on nine carries and was 9-of-11 passing for 181 yards. Isaiah Taylor had 134 yards on four receptions. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (3-2)

4. (4) Jones County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 50-14. Hunter Costlow was 13-of-23 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Jontavis Robertson had five catches for 152 yards and touchdowns of 61, 45 and 22 yards. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (6-0)

5. (5) Carrollton (5-1)

Last week: Beat Cass 41-7. Carrollton led 35-0 at halftime. Backup QB Myles Morris had 124 yards passing and 47 rushing. Next: Friday at Woodland-Cartersville (4-2)

6. (6) Warner Robins (5-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 49-21. Dylan Fromm was 24-of-35 passing for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Marcayll Jones had four TD receptions and caught six passes for 185 yards. Next: Friday at Harris County (2-4)

7. (7) Wayne County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 31-21. M.J. Fuller rushed for 199 yards on 17 carries, and his three first-quarter touchdowns gave Wayne a 21-0 lead. Next: Friday at Statesboro (2-4)

8. (8) Ware County (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 37-16. Ware County trailed 30-2 at halftime but got a big game from freshman QB Thomas Castellanos, who rushed for 117 yards and passed for 126. Next: Oct. 12 vs. Statesboro (2-4)

9. (9) Dutchtown (6-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Stockbridge 32-0. Dutchtown held Woodland to 160 total yards and eight first downs. Nate McCollum had 57 yards rushing and 61 receiving on eight catches and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Jones County (6-0)

10. (10) Southwest DeKalb (6-0)

Last week: Beat Chamblee 48-0. Josh Tate got his 14th and 15th sacks of the season, and Southwest DeKalb got its third shutout of the season. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Miller Grove (1-4)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Denmark (4-2)

2. (2) Mary Persons (6-0)

Last week: Beat Spalding 21-0. Quen Wilson rushed for 161 yards on 21 carries and had four receptions for 99 yards. J.T. Hartage was 12-of-18 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Mary Persons led 21-0 at halftime. Antoine Davis had a TD reception and an interception. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (4-2)

3. (3) St. Pius (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oconee County (4-2)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Carrollton 45-10. Tee Webb was 16-of-20 passing for 233 yard and two touchdowns. Dadrian Dennis had five receptions for 123 yards. Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (1-4)

5. (5) Troup (6-0)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 35-21. QB Kobe Hudson rushed for 251 yards and passed for 136. His 72-yard TD run with three minutes left in the first half gave Troup a 20-7 lead. Next: Oct. 12 vs. LaGrange (1-4)

6. (6) Marist (5-1)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 59-7. Marist led 45-0 at halftime. Kyle Hamilton scored on a 28-yard fumble return, 23-yard reception and 66-yard punt return. Marist also got an 18-yard fumble return from Tyler Hare and a 66-yard interception return from Grayton Hudson, both for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. West Hall (2-4)

7. (7) Burke County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 49-28. Burke led 41-14 at halftime and never punted. Statesboro led in total yards 421-414. Next: Friday vs. Cross Creek (3-3)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (5-0)

Last week: Beat White County 42-0. Elijah Gainey was 20-of-35 passing for 334 yards, almost all of that in the first half, when Flowery Branch took a 35-0 lead. Jalin Strown caught seven passes for 109 yards. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (1-5)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (3-2)

Last week: Beat Druid Hills 49-7. Woodward Academy had 337 yards and seven touchdowns on just 34 offensive plays. DB Jason Moncure had two tackles for losses and two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Eastside (5-0)

10. (10) Eastside (5-0)

Last week: Beat Luella 58-15. Eastside trailed 15-10 in the second quarter but scored the next 43 points. Eastside had 500 yards of total offense (317 rushing) and held Luella to five first downs. Taylor Carter ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and Quincy Cullins ran for 125 yards on eight carries. Noah Cook had three touchdown passes. Next: Friday at Woodward Academy (3-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Adairsville (3-3)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (5-1)

Last week: Beat Redan 52-0. Robert "Pop" Jones rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. DE Dante Walker had 3.5 tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks. Cedar Grove recorded safeties on three of Redan's first six drives. Next: Friday vs. Towers (0-6)

3. (3) Monroe Area (6-0)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 62-0. Chandler Byron rushed for 181 yards on 11 carries and threw two TD passes to Isaiah Glasper. Monroe Area led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Jackson County (2-4)

4. (4) Peach County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Pike County 42-6. The game was called with 2:47 left in the third quarter. Next: Oct. 12 vs. Rutland (0-6)

5. (5) Westminster (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (4-2)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-2)

Last week: Beat North Hall 21-0. Josh Rose was 14-of-26 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half, as GAC took a 14-0 lead in a game between unbeaten teams in Region 7. Next: Friday vs. Dawson County (6-0)

7. (7) Benedictine (4-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 48-6. Rico Powers rushed for 105 yards in a game that started Thursday and finished Saturday because of lightning delays. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (2-2)

8. (8) Jefferson (5-1)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 17-10. Backup QB Carter Stephenson broke a 10-10 tie on a 3-yard run with 14 seconds left. That ended a 94-yard drive that began when Franklin County lost a fumble. Stephenson was playing for Colby Clark, who was injured in the first quarter while on defense. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (2-3)

9. (9) Pace Academy (4-2)

Last week: Beat Stone Mountain 61-18. Jared Rayman passed for two touchdowns to Jayden Thomas and scored two. Keashawn Perryman scored two touchdowns, one on a 92-yard kickoff return. Pace had 356 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-2)

10. (10) Dawson County (6-0)

Last week: Beat East Hall 64-0. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (4-2)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (5-0)

Last week: Beat Douglass 24-0. Jeremy Stephens rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries, and Marcus Carroll ran for 101 on 15. Hapeville has allowed three points total in five games. Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (4-2)

2. (2) Callaway (5-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 37-25. Tank Bigsy scored on runs of 80, 80 and 56 yards and finished with 309 yards rushing on 19 carries. His 80-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave Callaway the lead for good, 30-25. LB Tely Fanning had six tackles for losses, broke up a pass and blocked a kick. Next: Friday at Lamar County (3-3)

3. (5) Rockmart (6-0)

Last week: Beat Chattooga 56-0. Dylan Bailey threw three TD passes in the first half, and Javin Whatley returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Markus Smith returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Pepperell (4-2)

4. (4) Bremen (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Callaway 37-25. Bremen took a 25-24 lead on Tyric Dobbs' 4-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter but couldn't hold off the Cavaliers. Next: Friday vs. Jordan (2-4)

5. (6) Dodge County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Northeast 37-15. Erin Pitts had 20 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Mikhail Carr had four carries for 109 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown. With the Dodge secondary depleted by injuries, QB/DB R.J. Carr played exclusively on defense. Backup Noah Cummings threw a 42-yard TD pass to Keldrick Beck. Dodge had five sacks and two safeties. Next: Friday at Dublin (5-1)

6. (7) Rabun County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Banks County 68-7. Rabun County led 47-0 at halftime. Gunner Stockton scored four touchdowns and passed for three. He was 15-of-28 passing for 265 yards and rushed for 87 yards on seven carries. Austin Jones had three receptions, all for touchdowns, totaling 113 yards. Next: Oct. 12 vs. Elbert County (4-2)

7. (3) Thomasville (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Crisp County 42-38. Malek Miller rushed for 144 yards, and Thomasville had the ball at Crisp's 25-yard line after a blocked punt in the final two minutes but couldn't get a first down. Crisp, a AAA school, had more than 400 yards rushing. Thomasville coach Zach Grage told the Tifton Gazette that it was "defensively, the worst performance we've ever put out." Next: Friday at Brooks County (4-2)

8. (8) Washington County (5-0)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 47-7. Washington County ran up 504 total yards - 365 rushing, 139 passing - and led 34-0 at halftime. Dyquan Bloodshaw returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown, and Zeri Taylor had two TD receptions. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (2-4)

9. (9) Vidalia (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (5-1)

10. (10) Brooks County (4-2)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 38-12. Ni'tavion Burrus threw three TD passes, two to Deon Fountain. Brooks held B.E.S.T. to 110 total yards and six first downs. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (4-2)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 63-0. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Josh Rogers rushed for 160 and two on 15. ELCA had 639 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Our Lady of Mercy (0-6)

2. (3) Athens Academy (5-0)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 31-27. Palmer Bush threw a 23-yard TD pass to Kurt Knisely with 42 seconds left for the winning score, which was the third lead change of the fourth quarter. Len'Neth Whitehead rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. James Williams kicked a 57-yard field goal. Next: Friday at George Walton Academy (6-0)

3. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 31-27. Prince Avenue took a 27-24 lead on Brock Vandagriff's 2-yard run with 3:41 left, but Athens Academy won with a TD pass in the final minute. Next: Friday at Athens Christian (2-3)

4. (4) Calvary Day (5-0)

Last week: Beat St. John's, S.C., 52-0. Calvary Day allowed just 82 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (4-1)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. St. Francis (2-3)

6. (6) Aquinas (5-0)

Last week: Beat Georgia Military 48-21. Kam Brinson rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns, threw a 26-yard pass and had six tackles and an interception on defense. Alshon Williams rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Aquinas beat GMC for the 11thstraight time. Next: Friday at Washington-Wilkes (2-4)

7. (8) George Walton Academy (6-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 42-7. George Walton held Providence to minus-26 yards rushing. Omar Daniels was 6-of-8 passing for 115 yards. GWA had 422 yards rushing, none more than Andre Payne's 84 yards, while using 10 ball carriers. Patrick Morris had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Athens Academy (5-0)

8. (9) Mount Paran Christian (3-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 46-21. Jack Allen rushed for 218 yards, and Niko Vangarelli ran for 157. John Robert Sess had 10 catches for 156 yards. Mount Paran led 33-0 in the first half, although Mount Pisgah got within 33-21 late in the third quarter, keeping Mount Paran's starters in the game. Next: Friday at Whitefield Academy (5-1)

9. (NR) Savannah Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Portal 45-0. Spencer Robicheaux was 10-of-17 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Nate Moon rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Calvary Day (5-0)

10. (NR) Darlington (5-1)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 24-21. Frank Manning threw an 18-yard TD pass to Casey Gunn for the final 24-21 margin with 7:25 left. Christian Heritage never threatened to retake the lead. Roth Wilcox returned a kickoff 94 yards for a Darlington touchdown in the first quarter. Next: Oct. 12 vs. Trion (4-2)

Out: No. 7 Savannah Country Day (4-1), No. 10 Christian Heritage (4-1)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Irwin County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 46-20. Irwin County had 461 rushing yards and blew the game open in the third quarter by taking a 33-13 lead after Charlton had gotten within 27-13. D.J. Lundy rushed for 192 yards on 15 carries. Next: Oct. 12 vs. Lanier County (0-6)

2. (2) Clinch County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 48-28. Clinch County intercepted three passes in the first quarter, and Derion Simon returned one 38 yards for a touchdown. Michael Walker rushed for 107 yards on four carries. Tyler Morehead rushed for 60 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 12 at Turner County (4-2)

3. (3) Commerce (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview Academy (0-5)

4. (4) Pelham (6-0)

Last week: Beat Stewart County 55-14. Kendrick Patterson was 13-of-20 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 102 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Oct. 12 at Chattahoochee County (4-2)

5. (6) Marion County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Greenville 65-14. Travon Mathews rushed for 173 yards on five carries. Andrew Craig blocked two punts. Marion led 52-8 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Brookstone (4-1)

6. (5) Charlton County (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 46-20. Raykwon Anderson rushed for 103 yards on nine carries with TD runs of 20 and 64 yards. Irwin led in total offense 508-259. Next: Oct. 12 vs. Wilcox County (4-2)

7. (7) Mount Zion-Carroll (5-1)

Last week: Beat Trion 28-0. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (0-5)

8. (8) Schley County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Taylor County (2-3)

9. (9) Mitchell County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Calhoun County (1-4)

10. (NR) Dooly County (2-3)

Last week: Beat Macon County 46-40. Bo Lawson was 9-of-11 passing for 320 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Reggie Smith had three receptions - all for touchdowns - totaling 187 yards. Dooly outgained Macon 565-416. Next: Friday at Hawkinsville (2-3)

Out: No. 10 Macon County (2-3)

