0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 41-14. Colquitt had a 21-0 lead midway into the third quarter, and the defense recorded eight sacks. Daijun Edwards rushed for 98 yards and scored four touchdowns. Ty Leggett rushed for 92 yards on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Grayson (3-1)

2. (2) Walton (4-0)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 27-24. Dominick Blaylock scored on an 11-yard run with 32 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown. Blaylock had 51 yards rushing, 50 receiving and 40 passing and scored three touchdowns. QB Austin Kirksey missed 1.5 quarters with an injury but returned to spark the fourth-quarter rally and was 12-of-18 passing for 144 yards. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (2-2)

3. (4) Grayson (3-1)

Last week: Beat Westlake 21-15. Grayson led 21-6 in the second quarter and held on. J'kori Jones was 13-of-24 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kenyon Jackson, one a 60-yarder. Westlake had the ball on its 35-yard line with 1:37 left with a chance at a winning drive but failed to get a first down. Kevin Harris led a gang sack to end the game. Westlake scored one touchdown, a 50-yard pass from Jalyn Williams to Corey Dixon. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (5-0)

4. (6) Parkview (3-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 31-28. Parkview trailed 28-17 in the fourth quarter but scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes while recovering an onside kick in between. Malik Washington's 1-yard TD run came with 4:06 left, and Cody Brown's game-winner, a 9-yard run, came at 3:04. Tift County missed a 45-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds left. The No. 4 ranking is the highest for Parkview since 2005. Next: Friday vs. Milton (3-1)

5. (NR) Roswell (4-0)

Last week: Beat Milton 22-20. Roswell trailed 22-10 in the fourth quarter but got TD passes from Ethan Roberts to Jeremy Slaughter (17 yards with 5:08 left) and Kamonty Jett (8 yards with 0:05 left) to steal the win. That was the only reception for Jett, who rushed for 74 yards. Roberts rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries and was 14-of-24 passing for 145 yards. Roswell led in total yards 300-250. Next: Friday at Wheeler (4-0)

6. (3) Milton (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Roswell 22-20. Milton took a 20-10 lead on Nasier Currie-Sudler's 45-yard fumble return with 9:22 left but couldn't hold it. Jordan Yates was 12-of-15 passing for 118 yards. Next: Friday at Parkview (3-0)

7. (5) North Gwinnett (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Walton 27-24. North Gwinnett was held to 55 yards rushing on 27 carries but got 175 yards passing from J.R. Martin, who was 17-for-24. Next: Friday vs. Discovery (1-3)

8. (7) Archer (3-1)

Last week: Beat Norcross 37-0. Archer led 37-0 at halftime and held Norcross to less than 100 yards. Archer's scores included a safety, a 76-yard kickoff return by Andrew Booth and a 33-yard punt return by Emmanuel Michel. It was Norcross's worst loss against a Georgia opponent since a 42-0 defeat against Collins Hill in 2010. Next: Friday vs. Buford (3-1)

9. (8) McEachern (3-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 35-13. McEachern led only 7-6 midway into the third quarter but pulled away on three touchdowns by Paris Brown, who finished with 61 yards rushing and 77 receiving. Carlos Delrio-Wilson was 17-of-23 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at East Coweta (0-4)

10. (9) Marietta (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at St. John's, D.C. (3-0)

Out: No. 10 Lowndes (4-1)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest 50-0. Lee County got four touchdown passes from Kyle Toole, three to James Hopson. Lee got interceptions from Derrick Gorsuch, Tay Mayo and Jammie Robinson. Gorsuch returned his for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 28 at Thomson (1-3)

2. (2) Coffee (5-0)

Last week: Beat Miller Grove 35-0. Coffee scored on five of its first six possessions and led 35-0 at halftime. A.J. Wilkerson was 9-of-10 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown. Josiah Killebrew rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Chamblee (0-4)

3. (3) Harrison (5-0)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 21-14. Harrison drove 93 yards to break a 14-14 tie late in the fourth quarter, then kept Sprayberry out of the end zone on a final play from the Harrison 5-yard line. Harrison survived four turnovers. David Roberts rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday at Dalton (2-2)

4. (5) Sequoyah (4-0)

Last week: Beat Campbell 38-7. Sequoyah rushed for 317 yards and overcame a 188-yard rushing effort from Campbell's Tavion Jackson. Next: Sept. 28 at Creekview (5-0)

5. (4) Creekview (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 21-17. Creekview scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to overcome a 17-7 deficit. Brody Rhodes threw a 25-yard TD pass to Cade Radam with 9:18 remaining, and Rhodes scored on a 10-yard run with 4:09 left at the end of an 80-yard drive. Dalton drove to the Creekview 12-yard line in the final minute but failed to score. Radam finished with 145 rushing yards on 29 carries. Next: Sept. 28 vs. Sequoyah (4-0)

6. (7) Valdosta (2-2)

Last week: Game with Beaufort, S.C., postponed until Sept. 28. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (4-1)

7. (8) Alpharetta (2-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 26-14. Will Gerdes threw a 92-yard TD pass to Austin Frazier to break a 14-14 tie on third-and-long with about five minutes left. Kevin Watkins rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dunwoody (1-3)

8. (10) Northside-Warner Robins (3-2)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 45-0. QB Jadin Daniels rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and was 8-of-10 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown. Northside led 31-0 at halftime and finished with a 415-191 advantage in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (3-1)

9. (9) Tucker (2-2)

Last week: Beat Mundy's Mill 36-35. Tucker won in the first overtime on 12-yard run by Donny Harris and Harris's conversion run. Tucker led 14-0, trailed 21-14 and led 28-21 in the back-and-forth game. Harris finished with 122 yards rushing. Teammate Tyler Hughey (136) and David Davis (119) also topped 100 yards, according to the Clayton News Daily. Next: Friday at Drew (1-3)

10. (NR) Douglas County (3-1)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 24-17. Tyren Curd rushed for 139 yards on 19 carries, and Marquise Collins passed for 187 yards and a touchdown and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Hughes (1-3)

Out: No. 6 Glynn Academy (2-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (4-0)

Last week: Beat Carrollton 65-51. Rome won a shootout of 1,259 total yards. Jamious Griffin rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. Knox Kadum had 287 yards passing and 73 rushing with a hand in five touchdowns. Xavier Roberts-Donaldson had 11 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cass (1-3)

2. (2) Buford (3-1)

Last week: Beat Newton 54-27. Derrian Brown rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Turner rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Archer (3-1)

3. (5) Stockbridge (4-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle's Landing 28-13. Jevon McDonald rushed for 122 yards and was 8-of-10 passing for 147 yards. Next: Friday at Columbia (1-3)

4. (4) Carrollton (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Rome 65-51. Carrollton lost despite 577 yards of total offense. Kodee Brewer rushed for 148 yards. Kashif Taylor was 27-of-44 passing for 337 yards and five touchdowns. Isaiah Lancaster had 14 catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. East Paulding (1-2)

5. (6) Jones County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Stockbridge 38-22. Jones County led 24-6 at halftime, and Woodland never got closer than 10 points. Hunter Costlow was 17-of-20 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Sheffield rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Next: Sept. 28 at Locust Grove (2-3)

6. (3) Warner Robins (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 41-14. Dylan Fromm was 18-of-30 passing for 161 yards but was sacked eight times by the No. 1 team in AAAAAAA. Jahlen Rutherford rushed for 105 yards. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (3-2)

7. (8) Wayne County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Glynn Academy 29-14. Wayne County beat the No. 6 team from AAAAAA for the second time this season (the first was Richmond Hill on Aug. 31). M.J. Fuller rushed for 164 yards on 18 carries. His 80-yard TD run to start the second half gave Wayne a 21-14 lead. Glynn then misplayed the ensuing kickoff, and Wayne scored another TD four plays later. Next: Friday vs. Appling County (2-2)

8. (9) Ware County (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Glynn Academy (2-2)

9. (10) Dutchtown (5-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 40-10. Arendez Fedd was 13-of-20 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns, all covering at least 28 yards. Dutchtown is 5-0 for the first time since 2010. Next: Sept. 28 vs. Woodland-Stockbridge (2-3)

10. (NR) Southwest DeKalb (5-0)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 26-16. Southwest DeKalb enters the rankings for the first time since 2009, ending its longest dry spell in school history, and is 5-0 for the first time since 2006. Eian Scott rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries. Rion White passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns, two to Bryant Ulmer. Next: Sept. 28 vs. Chamblee (0-4)

Out: No. 7 Kell (2-2)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. West Hall (1-3)

2. (3) Cartersville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 28-10. Cartersville returned a blocked punt for a touchdown early in the game and quickly led 21-0 but struggled on offense most of the game. Marcus Gray rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Tee Webb was 15-for-27 passing for only 72 yards. Next: Friday at Cedartown (2-2)

3. (4) Mary Persons (5-0)

Last week: Beat Peach County 35-21. Mary Persons took a 28-7 first-half lead on big plays, including two defensive touchdowns. J.T. Hartage threw a 76-yard TD screen pass to Quen Wilson and later scored himself on a 56-yard run. Later in the half, Daniel Lavell returned a fumble for a score after a sack by Kevin Harden, and Desmond Williams scored on an interception return. Hartage was 11-of-17 passing for 171 yards and rushed for 93 yards. Wilson had 135 yards rushing. Mary Persons had lost seven straight to Peach, last winning in 2002. Next: Sept. 28 vs. Spalding (3-2)

4. (5) St. Pius (4-1)

Last week: Beat Marist 17-0. St. Pius became the first team to win by shutout at Marist since Tucker in 2001. DeMarcus Mitchell rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries. St. Pius had a 260-83 edge in rushing. Defensive backs Zach Ranson and Jason Jones had four pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery between them. Next: Friday at Loganville (2-2)

5. (6) Troup (4-0)

Last week: Beat Callaway 37-20. The score was 14-14 midway in the third quarter when Troup capitalized on a bad snap for a safety. Kobe Hudson then threw a 73-yard pass to Jarell Smith to the Callaway 9. Hudson would hit Mark-Anthony Dixon with a short TD pass there, and again in the fourth quarter for a 30-14 lead. Hudson was 11-of-19 for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (4-0)

6. (2) Marist (3-1)

Last week: Lost to St. Pius 17-0. Marist was shut out at home for the first time since 2001 and held to 165 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at White County (1-3)

7. (7) Burke County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Evans 42-13. Leon McGee rushed for 164 yards on 18 carries. Burke had 358 yards rushing as a team, and 99 passing, and scored three rushing touchdowns in each half. Next: Friday vs. Effingham County (4-1)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Gainesville (0-4)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (2-2)

Last week: Beat Henry County 52-7. Tahj Gary rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and had 83 yards receiving and two touchdowns on two catches. Next: Sept. 28 at Druid Hills (2-2)

10. (10) Eastside (4-0)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 37-0. Noah Cook was 10-of-11 passing for 255 yards with touchdowns to three receivers in a rain-shortened game. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Luella (2-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (4-0)

Last week: Beat North Murray 34-10. Calhoun trailed 10-0 at halftime but won its state-record 112th straight in games that count in region standings. Gavin Gray passed for 270 yards, 125 of that to Luke Mosely. Next: Friday at Ringgold (1-3)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (1-3)

3. (4) Monroe Area (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Morgan County (1-3)

4. (3) Peach County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Mary Persons 35-21. Jaydon Gibson was 23-of-33 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards in the loss. Next: Friday vs. Kendrick (0-4)

5. (5) Westminster (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Towers (0-4)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-2)

Last week: Beat Thomson 42-14. GAC didn't punt and got great games from its QB pair of Josh Rose (10-of-14 passing, 156 yards) and Jackson Hardy (8-of-13, 116). Ty James had nine catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. East Hall (1-3)

7. (7) Benedictine (1-1)

Last week: Game with Groves postponed until Tuesday. Next: Tuesday vs. Groves (0-3) and Friday vs. Savannah (0-3)

8. (9) Jefferson (3-1)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 42-10. Colby Clark rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns and was 3-for-7 passing for 70 yards. Garmon Randolph returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. East Jackson (1-3)

9. (8) Pace Academy (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Redan (0-4)

10. (10) Dawson County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Denmark 38-21. Dawson County rushed for 421 yards. Ahmad Kamara ran for 144 and a touchdown on 18 carries. Sevaughn Clark was 10-of-19 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Lumpkin County (2-2)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (3-0)

Last week: Beat Therrell 58-0. Hapeville led 51-0 at halftime as quarterbacks Jeremy Stephens (6-of-8, 123 yards) and Jordan Slocum (2-of-3, 53 yards) threw two TD passes each. Next: Friday at McNair (2-2)

2. (2) Callaway (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Troup 37-20. The game was tied 14-14 in the third quarter when a bad snap resulted in a safety and opened the floodgates for the No. 5 team in Class AAAA. Next: Friday at Temple (1-3)

3. (3) Thomasville (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cook (2-3)

4. (4) Bremen (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cross Keys (0-5)

5. (5) Rockmart (4-0)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 62-13. Rockmart led 48-0 at halftime and created four turnovers, two returned for touchdowns. Z.J. Whatley returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Dade County (0-4)

6. (6) Dodge County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 28-9. Dodge took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and hung on as Fitzgerald drove inside the Dodge 10-yard line three times without scoring. Erin Pitts and Nate Coley had key interceptions, and Mookie Mathis returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Southwest (2-2)

7. (7) Rabun County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 42-20. Rabun led 42-7 at halftime. Austin Jones had 179 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Monticello (1-3)

8. (9) Washington County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 47-45. Washington County had 538 yards rushing, led by Dylan Bloodshaw (21 carries, 178 yards, two touchdowns), Malik Hall (12-155-2) and Shamarcus Poole (21-126-3). Swainsboro was stopped on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:48 left. Next: Sept. 28 at East Laurens (1-3)

9. (10) Vidalia (4-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 35-6. Chris Gray rushed for 114 yards on nine carries, and Rodney Wardlaw ran for 112 yards on eight. Both scores two touchdowns. Vidalia scored touchdowns on its first five possessions. Next: Friday at Bryan County (1-2)

10. (NR) Brooks County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Dublin 13-10. JaColby Brown scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter for the game-winner. Dublin led 213-140 in total yards, but Brooks forced four turnovers. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (3-1)

Out: No. 8 Dublin (3-1)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents' 48-14. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (3-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Riverside Military (1-2)

3. (3) Athens Academy (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Towns County (2-2)

4. (4) Darlington (4-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 24-7. Kolin Rogers rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries. Frank Manning, playing for injured preseason all-state QB Griffin Brewster (ACL injury), was 10-of-18 passing for 105 yards. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion (3-1)

5. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Game with Treutlen postponed until Tuesday. Next: Tuesday at Treutlen (2-1) and Friday vs. McIntosh County Academy (0-3)

6. (6) Savannah Country Day (3-0)

Last week: Game with Johnson County postponed until Tuesday. Next: Tuesday at Johnson County (2-0) and Sept. 28 at Claxton (3-1)

7. (7) Aquinas (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lincoln County 14-7. Tyler Evans scored both Aquinas touchdowns, the second with 5:39 left in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie. Aquinas then stopped Lincoln County on two fourth-down plays, one at the Aquinas 28, in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Next: Sept. 28 vs. Georgia Military (3-1)

8. (8) Mount Paran Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat King's Ridge Christian 42-7. Niko Vangarelli threw four TD passes and scored a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (4-0)

9. (9) George Walton Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat Towns County 41-7. George Walton scored on five consecutive possessions and put up 318 yards in the first half to take a 35-0 lead. Darius Barnum rushed for 93 yards on three carries. Andre Payne rushed for 63 yards on two carries, both for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Lakeview Academy (0-3)

10. (10) Fellowship Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Stratford Academy 41-14. Murphy Reeves rushed for 272 yards on 17 carries and scored on runs of 84, 71 and 43 yards. Next: Friday at Mount Paran Christian (2-1)

Class A (Public)

1. (2) Irwin County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 21-3. Irwin County led in total yards 343-165 and scored on three big plays - a 40-yard interception return by Jamorri Colson, a 66-yard pass from Zach Smith to Colson and a 48-yard run by Jamal Paulk, who finished with a team-high 72 yards rushing. Irwin is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998. Next: Friday at Telfair County (2-2)

2. (1) Clinch County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 21-3. Trezmen Marshall rushed for 97 yards on 12 carries, but Clinch was 0-for-8 passing with two interceptions and lost to Irwin for the second straight season in the regular season. Next: Friday at Wilcox County (3-1)

3. (4) Commerce (4-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 56-0. Commerce held Providence to 54 total yards and four first downs and forced five turnovers. Commerce had 428 yards rushing, 121 by Caleb Mason on three carries. Next: Friday at Madison County (2-3)

4. (5) Pelham (4-0)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 65-0. Pelham - which led 49-0 at halftime and scored touchdowns on nine of 40 offensive plays - became the first team to shut out its first four opponents since Tucker and LaGrange in 2007. Only eight teams have done it this century. Next: Friday vs. Miller County (2-1)

5. (6) Charlton County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 37-12. QB Raykwon Anderson rushed for 171 yards and scored on runs of 75 and 22 yards. He also threw an 11-yard TD pass to Seaquon Clark. Charlton led only 14-6 until pulling away late in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (3-1)

6. (7) Marion County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 41-39. Trice McCann threw a 17-yard TD pass to Josh Rodgers with 3:13 left for a 41-32 lead. McCannon was 7-of-14 passing for 170 yards and rushed for 154 yards on 13 carries. Travon Mathews rushed for 208 yards on 24 carries. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (2-1)

7. (9) Manchester (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Marion County (4-0)

8. (10) Turner County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 14-7. Turner led 14-0 in the first half and held on. Jason Harris had 12 tackles, three for losses, and scored Turner's first touchdown. Aletan McKinney scored the other on a pass from Demarcus Barnes. Next: Friday at Charlton County (3-1)

9. (3) Mount Zion (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Christian Heritage 30-22. Mount Zion led 22-14 midway in the fourth quarter but surrendered 16 points from there, six on a return of a Mount Zion fumble. Next: Friday at Darlington (4-0)

10. (NR) Dooly County (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Schley County (3-1)

Out: No. 8 Trion (3-1)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.