0 How the top 10 high school football teams did last week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Lowndes 40-6. Jaycee Harden was 16-of-24 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Lowndes entered as the classification's highest-scoring offense, but the only Vikings touchdown came on a kickoff return by Travis Tisdale. Next: Friday vs. Etowah (4-6)

2. (2) Grayson (8-2)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 35-7. Grayson took a 9-7 lead late in the first half on a safety after a punt to the 1-yard line. Jonathan Halyard rushed for 120 yards. Next: Friday vs. South Forsyth (5-5)

3. (3) Parkview (10-0)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 49-14. Cody Brown rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (3-7)

4. (4) Hillgrove (10-0)

Last week: Beat North Cobb 21-14. Issaiah McCrary threw a 56-yard halfback pass to Trevarus Walker with 1:34 left to break a 14-14 tie. The victory was the 100th in Hillgrove's 13-year history. Hillgrove is 10-0 for the first time since 2011. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (4-6)

5. (5) Walton (9-1)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 30-7. Walton led 9-0 with three field goals in the first half, then scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half. D.J. Soyoye rushed for 123 yards. Austin Kirsey passed for 224 yards. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (7-3)

6. (6) Roswell (9-1)

Last week: Beat Etowah 34-10. Roswell took a 17-10 lead midway in the third quarter when Dillon Holifield returned a fumbled Etowah snap 16 yards for a touchdown. Matt Huelsman returned an interception 30 yards for Roswell's final touchdown. Next: Friday vs. at-large team to be announced

7. (7) North Gwinnett (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (4-6)

8. (8) Milton (8-2)

Last week: Beat North Forsyth 49-23. Nasier Currie-Sudler returned an interception 98 yards on the final play of the first half for a 28-10 lead. Josh Edwards rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (4-6)

9. (9) Archer (8-2)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 35-7. Carter Peevy threw two TD passes to Braylen Weems in the first quarter, and Archer led 28-0 at halftime. Colby Wooden had two tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Forsyth Central (7-3)

10. (10) Marietta (5-5)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 42-22. Kimani Vidal rushed for 220 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman QB Tyler Hughes, playing for injured Harrison Bailey, was 5-of-7 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (3-7)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Coffee 38-7. Kyle Toole threw four TD passes, three to Chauncey Magwood. Sophomore LB Baron Hopson had two sacks and another tackle for a loss. Next: Friday vs. Mundy's Mill (6-4)

2. (2) Creekview (10-0)

Last week: Beat Harrison 36-35. Cade Radam scored a conversion in the first overtime to give Creekview its first region title. Harrison was penalized for pass interference on Creekview's first conversion try, and that put the ball at the 1-yard line. Radam finished with 207 yards rushing on 34 carries. Next: Friday vs. Pope (5-5)

3. (5) Valdosta (6-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (6-4)

4. (8) Stephenson (9-1)

Last week: Beat Tucker 30-24. Stephenson won its first region title since 2015. The Jaguars blew a 20-7 lead and trailed 21-20 at halftime but held Tucker without a touchdown from there. Dominic Allen kicked a 33-yard field goal for the lead, and Donnovan Moorer scored on a 39-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 30-21 edge. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (7-3)

5. (7) Northside-Warner Robins (5-5)

Last week: Beat Houston County 41-6. Jadin Daniels rushed for 200 yards and passed for 107 on just nine rushes and eight pass attempts. Zikhyree Hill rushed for 106 yards. Next: Friday at Tucker (7-3)

6. (6) Harrison (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Creekview 36-35. Harrison trailed 28-13 with 9:57 left. Micah Davis returned a kickoff 77 yards to get the rally started. Davis later caught a 27-yard TD pass from Gavin Hall, tying the score 28-28. Both teams scored in overtime, but Creekview went for two and won. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (9-1)

7. (10) Johns Creek (9-1)

Last week: Beat Dunwoody 34-12. Zach Gibson was 13-of-18 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Giovanni Dyer had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Matt Casey had a 57-yard TD reception. Jack Yensel intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Harrison (8-2)

8. (9) Dacula (8-2)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 28-21. Jarrett Jenkins was 17-of-30 passing for 218 yards. Dacula led 20-0 and Winder-Barrow never got closer than seven. Next: Friday vs. Northgate (6-4)

9. (3) Tucker (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Stephenson 30-24. Tucker, which beat Stephenson 31-0 and 38-0 the past two seasons, lost only its second region game of the last 41, and with it the No. 1 seed in Region 4. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (5-5)

10. (NR) Sequoyah (8-2)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 17-0. Sequoyah held Allatoona to less than 200 yards of total offense and became only the second team in history, first since Cartersville this season, to shut out the Buccaneers. Jordan Mitchell rushed for 99 yards on nine carries. The result forced a three-way for second place, and Sequoyah won the tiebreaker and got home-field advantage in the first round. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (6-4)

Out: No. 4 Allatoona (7-3)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jackson-Atlanta (6-4)

2. (2) Buford (8-2)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 45-3. Buford held Clarke Central to 33 yards of total offense and didn't allow a first down after Clarke's first possession. Derrian Brown rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (3-7)

3. (3) Warner Robins (8-2)

Last week: Beat Veterans 28-0. Warner Robins clinched the region title with its third shutout in four games. Dylan Fromm passed for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Veterans was held to 117 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Locust Grove (5-5)

4. (4) Dutchtown (10-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 34-10. Dutchtown reasserted control when Ja'Shaun Poke returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and a 27-10 lead late in the third quarter. Dutchtown is 10-0 for the first time. Next: Friday vs. Harris County (4-6)

5. (8) Wayne County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Ware County 28-21. Wayne County clinched Region 2. Shamar Taylor passed for 134 yards and scored on a 56-yard run for a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter. M.J. Fuller rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries. Ware had the ball at midfield in the final two minutes but turned the ball over on downs after Logan Pritchard got a sack. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (5-5)

6. (6) Stockbridge (9-1)

Last week: Beat Jones County 17-10. Stockbridge trailed in total yards 391-276 but held Jones County scoreless in the second half after trailing 10-7 at the break. Jevon McDonald passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 49 yards. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (8-2)

7. (9) Southwest DeKalb (10-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 13-6. Kazin Glenn had three of SWD's 10 sacks, and D'Won Mason had two of the team's three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Aquil Muhammad returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Loganville (4-6)

8. (5) Jones County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Stockbridge 17-10. Semaj Ingram rushed for 123 yards, and Hunter Costlow passed for 196, but Jones County was held scoreless after holding a 10-7 halftime lead. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (5-5)

9. (10) Kell (8-2)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 41-18. Evan Conley passed for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (5-5)

10. (NR) Carrollton (8-2)

Last week: Beat Hiram 50-0. Brandon Marenco rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Carrollton held Hiram to 55 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Riverwood (8-2)

Out: No. 7 Ware County (7-3)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (10-0)

Last week: Beat White County 42-7. Blessed Trinity led 35-0 at halftime. Steele Chambers rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Northwest Whitfield (6-4)

2. (5) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Beat Troup 43-10. Marcus Gary scored on a 77-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. On the second, Amarai Orr intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown, and the rout was on. Cartersville has won seven straight region titles and 47 consecutive games that count in region standings. Gary rushed for 149 yards. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (5-5)

3. (2) Mary Persons (10-0)

Last week: Beat Howard 60-14. J.T. Hartage passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Quen Wilson rushed for 163 yards, his sixth straight gave over 100. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Academy (7-3)

4. (4) St. Pius (9-1)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 56-11. Michael Benefield rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. St. Pius had a 42-3 lead by halftime. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (5-5)

5. (6) Eastside (10-0)

Last week: Beat Hampton 42-28. Eastside completed the first 10-0 regular season in Newton County history. Noah Cook was 13-of-18 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Eastside led 35-0 just a minute into the first quarter. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (6-4)

6. (7) Marist (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Ringgold (5-5)

7. (8) Pickens (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. White County (3-7)

8. (9) Flowery Branch (8-2)

Last week: Beat Denmark 28-19. Denmark, trying to become the first new school to make the playoffs in its first season since Greenbrier in 1996, took a 7-0 lead on a 21-play opening drive, but Flowery Branch scored the next four touchdowns for a 28-7 lead, then held on. Flowery Branch had five sacks and a blocked punt that Aiden Lorenz recovered and ran in for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Ridgeland (7-3)

9. (3) Troup (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 43-10. Troup's bid for a first region title since 1987 was quickly blocked as the Tigers trailed 14-0 in the first minute and never got into the game. Next: Thursday vs. Oconee County (6-4)

10. (10) Ridgeland (7-3)

Last week: Beat Southeast Whitfield 37-21. Ridgeland forced four turnovers, and Jordan Hughley returned an interception for a touchdown. Jordan Blackwell rushed for 81 yards. Nathan Carver passed for 141. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (8-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (10-0)

Last week: Beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 49-0. Calhoun set a record with its 18th consecutive region title, breaking the mark of 17 set by Lincoln County (1982-98). Calhoun scored on its first four possessions, then went up 35-0 on Carson Griffin's return of a Lakeview fumble. Next: Friday vs. Fannin County (4-6)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (9-1)

Last week: Beat Stone Mountain 71-0. Cedar Grove won its 20th consecutive region game and removed most starters after the first quarter. Jadon Haselwood had two receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (4-6)

3. (3) Monroe Area (10-0)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 43-19. Chandler Byron rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (6-4)

4. (4) Peach County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 28-12. Peach was held to 256 yards of total offense, but Jaydon Gibson (7-of-11, 116 yards) managed two TD passes, one to Tevarius Jones with three minutes left to clinch the game and the Region 4 title. Next: Friday vs. at-large team to be announced

5. (7) Benedictine (9-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 21-6. Rico Powers rushed for 114 yards on eight carries and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a tight game and help Benedictine clinch the Region 3 title. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (2-8)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-2)

Last week: Beat Fannin County 37-14. GAC won its 32nd consecutive region game and fifth straight region title. The Spartans led 30-0 at halftime, and touchdowns included a 4-yard run by 280-pound DE Chris Hinton and an 87-yard interception return by Christian Thomas. Next: Friday vs. North Murray (6-4)

7. (8) Dawson County (9-1)

Last week: Beat North Hall 17-10. Dawson County won in overtime as Sevaughn Clark threw a 14-yard TD pass to T.J. Wilson, and Noah Brock then intercepted a North Hall pass to seal it. Ahmad Kamara rushed for 80 yards. Next: Friday vs. Haralson County (8-2)

8. (9) Jefferson (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (6-4)

9. (NR) Pierce County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 29-26. Pierce trailed 26-7 at halftime and outscored Liberty 22-0 in the second half to win Region 2, the Bears' first title since 2012. John Jones rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (6-4)

10. (5) Westminster (6-4)

Last week: Lost to Lovett 34-28. Westminster lost a game of six lead changes and finished tied with Lovett and Pace Academy for second place in Region 5. The seeds went No. 2 Lovett, No. 3 Westminster, No. 4 Pace based on coin flips. Parks Harber was 20-of-37 passing for 228 yards but was intercepted three times, twice by K.J. Wallace, and sacked three times. Lovett's Blaine McAllister was 14-of-25 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Jefferson (8-2)

Out: No. 10 Pace Academy (6-4)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (9-1)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 42-6. Armani Maddox returned an interception on B.E.S.T. Academy's first possession, setting the tone. Hapeville led 28-0 at halftime and rested many starters for the playoffs. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (4-6)

2. (2) Rockmart (10-0)

Last week: Beat Model 61-6. Rockmart led 27-0 in the first quarter. Dylan Bailey threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Zabrion Whatley and Juke Boozer. Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (6-4)

3. (3) Heard County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Bremen 20-7. Alijah Huzzie passed for 186 yards and two second-half touchdowns, both to Laquincey Shepherd, who had four receptions for 121 yards. Next: Friday vs. Monticello (5-5)

4. (4) Callaway (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (7-3)

5. (7) Brooks County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Berrien 49-0. Jacolby Brown rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns and was 8-of-11 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown. Freshman RB Omari Arnold rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (6-4)

6. (8) Dublin (9-1)

Last week: Beat Washington County 28-10. Jermaine Cooley rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. QB Rodriquez Martin scored a touchdown, threw a TD pass, intercepted two passes and forced a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (5-5)

7. (5) Bremen (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Heard County 20-7. Bremen trailed only 2-0 at halftime but couldn't get its offense going and was outgained 376-153. Next: Friday at Union County (9-1)

8. (6) Rabun County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Union County 56-28. Brison Beck rushed for 169 yards, and Gunner Stockton passed for 279 yards. Braxton Hicks had eight receptions for 168 yards. Rabun had 32 first downs. Rabun won its fifth consecutive region title and 34th straight region game. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (3-7)

9. (9) Dodge County (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (7-3)

10. (10) Washington County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 28-10. The loss made Washington County the No. 3 seed in Region 3 (behind Dublin and Dodge County) despite the Golden Hawks' wins over region champions Baldwin (3-AAAA), Swainsboro (2-AA) and Jefferson County (4-AA). Next: Friday at Vidalia (9-1)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 77-0. Keaton Mitchell scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 184 yards on 13 carries. Andy Meyer intercepted two passes and returned one 75 yards. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

2. (2) Athens Academy (10-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 21-14. Palmer Bush was 10-of-11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown that gave Athens Academy a 21-7 lead in the third quarter. Len'Neth Whitehead rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and had a team-leading 6.5 tackles, 2.5 for losses, on defense. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Riverside Military 48-27. Brock Vandagriff was 12-of-16 passing for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Parrish had four receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

4. (5) Savannah Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 29-14. Savannah Christian trailed 13-7 at halftime but drove 80 yards to open the second half and scored two more touchdowns, each by Nate Moon, in the fourth quarter to win the Region 3 championship game. Savannah Christian had 131 of it 232 total yards in the fourth quarter, according to the Savannah Morning News. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

5. (6) George Walton Academy (8-2)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 17-7. Omar Daniels passed for 121 yards and rushed for 87, and George Walton won despite only seven first downs and 251 yards of total offense. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

6. (10) North Cobb Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 28-10. North Cobb Christian put up 253 rushing yards, led by QB Jake Watson's 81 on 16 carries. The Eagles led 354-188 in total yards. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

7. (4) Fellowship Christian (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Mount Zion-Carroll 20-7. The Region 6 championship game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but Fellowship didn't manage a first down from there. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

8. (8) Calvary Day (9-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 38-6. Thomas Carver was 18-of-23 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Grant Thomas had eight catches for 144 yards. Jalen Leary rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

9. (7) Mount Paran Christian (7-3)

Last week: Lost to North Cobb Christian 28-10. Mount Paran drove 69 yards on 11 plays to open the second half and cut the lead to 14-10 but gave up touchdowns on North Cobb Christian's next two possessions. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

10. (NR) Darlington (8-2)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 22-14. Kolin Rogers rushed for 234 yards on 45 carries and scored all three Darlington touchdowns. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

Out: No. 9 Aquinas (8-2)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Irwin County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 48-14. Irwin won its 14th consecutive region game, beating the last team to defeat the Indians in region play in 2016. Jamal Paulk rushed for 152 yards. D.J. Lundy rushed for 100. Both scored two touchdowns. Zach Smith threw for 100 yards and a touchdown. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

2. (2) Clinch County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 42-9. Tyler Morehead rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and Clinch held Telfair to 211 total yards and forced three turnovers. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

3. (3) Pelham (10-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 34-13. Kendrick Patterson rushed for 132 yards, intercepted three passes and forced a fumble. Pelham rushed for 416 yards. Pelham won Region 1 and finished the regular season with 544 points, five short of the state record. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

4. (4) Marion County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County 21-6. Travon Mathews rushed for 144 yards on 23 carries. Phillip Dixon had 13 tackles. Trice McCannon's 5-yard TD pass to Josh Rodgers gave Marion a 21-6 lead with 6:14 left. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

5. (5) Mount Zion-Carroll (9-1)

Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 20-7. Iaan Cousin was 6-of-10 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards. Case Jiles and Breon Henderson intercepted passes in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Mount Zion didn't allow a first down in the second half. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

6. (6) Charlton County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 47-14. Charlton got 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Tony Cobb. Raykwon Anderson ran for 103 yards on five carries, scored on a 71-yard run and passed for 177 yards. Seaquon Clark intercepted three passes. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

7. (10) Greene County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 35-10. Dmyron West rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and C'Darius Kelley threw a 5-yard TD pass to Laronya for a 20-3 lead late in the third quarter. Greene County won its first region title since 2005. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

8. (7) Schley County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Marion County 21-6. Tra Sampson rushed for 90 yards on 22 carries, but Schley struggled on offense otherwise in a game that determined the Region 4 champion. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

9. (9) Commerce (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 21-14. Commerce led in total yards 302-289 but was 0-for-5 passing. DaJuan Wood rushed for 117 yards on 10 carries. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

10. (8) Mitchell County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Pelham 34-13. Mitchell County failed on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the first half and trailed 27-13 and never got back in the game. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

