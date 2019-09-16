0 How the new top-10 high school football teams fared

Class AAAAAAA

1. (5) Grayson (3-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 28-14. C.J. Dixon threw a 29-yard TD pass to Jamal Haynes for a 21-14 lead with 5:07 left. Haynes then set up Grayson's final score with a 38-yard punt return. Lafayette Gurvin rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Dixon, who did not start because of an undisclosed team violation, was 8-of-14 passing for 177 yards. Jibrahn Claude intercepted two passes in the first half and Marquis Killebrew and Marsyas Fox had one each in the second half. It was Grayson's third victory in five tries against a No. 1-ranked team, first since beating Archer in 2015. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (2-1)

2. (4) Lowndes (4-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 27-3. Lowndes scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a 13-0 game. Jacurri Brown rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries but was just 2-for-7 passing. LB Gary Osby had 3.5 tackles for losses, and Lowndes held East Coweta to 107 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Miami Northwestern, Fla. (3-1)

3. (6) McEachern (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 29-7. McEachern took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, when lightning delays push the game into Saturday, then quickly went up 22-0 in the second quarter. Jordon Simmons rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries. The 22-point margin is the largest that Cedar Grove has suffered since losing to Columbia 22-0 in 2014. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (2-1)

4. (1) Marietta (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Grayson 28-14. Harrison Bailey completed 17 of 34 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown but was intercepted four times. Arik Gilbert caught four passes for 100 yards. Ricky White caught eight for 70 yards. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Edgewater, Fla. (4-0)

5. (2) Colquitt County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 50-49. Colquitt County trailed 21-0 in the first quarter, led 49-42 in the fourth and surrendered a late touchdown and two-point conversion to lose by one. Jaycee Harden was 26-of-43 passing for 419 yards and five touchdowns. Daijun Edwards rushed for 169 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (3-0)

6. (7) Hillgrove (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Etowah (2-2)

7. (8) Milton (1-2)

Last week: Lost to JSerra Catholic, Cal. 17-14. Milton led 14-0 in the first half after a 71-yard TD drive and a 45-yard TD run by Jack Rhodes off a fake punt, but JSerra - ranked as the No. 8 overall team in California by MaxPreps - kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2:22 left to take the lead. JSerra's final two scores were set up by an interception and a fourth-and-1 stand. Trailing 17-14, Milton drove to JSerra's 19-yard line but threw incomplete on the game's final play. Next: Friday at Roswell (2-0)

8. (9) Parkview (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (1-3)

9. (10) North Gwinnett (1-1)

Last week: Led Norcross 13-0 with 49 seconds left in the first half of a game that will be completed tonight. Next: Friday vs. Walton (2-1)

10. (3) Archer (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 10-7. The game was stopped with 8:31 left in the second quarter because of lightning, and Archer conceded defeat in the non-region contest rather finishing Monday. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (0-2)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Valdosta (4-0)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 50-49. T.J. Dailey had 192 yards from scrimmage (95 rushing, 97 receiving, and scored five touchdowns, the fifth a two-yard run with 1:05 left. Tate Rodemaker (17-of-24 for 281 yards) threw to William White for the two-point conversion and the lead. Colquitt missed a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds. Next: Friday vs. Beaufort, S.C. (0-2)

2. (2) Dacula (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Central Gwinnett (0-3)

3. (3) Coffee (4-0)

Last week: Beat Taravella, Fla. 56-0. Coffee led 42-0 at halftime. A.J. Wilkerson was 8-of-10 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Zay Simpson was 7-of-10 for 141. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (0-3)

4. (4) Harrison (4-0)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 38-20. David Roberts rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Babay had 83 yards receiving and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Gavin Hall was 9-of-17 passing for 193 yards. Next: Friday at Sprayberry (2-1)

5. (NR) Houston County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Peach County 32-31. Houston County came from 24-10 down to win in the first overtime as Eric Williams scored from the 1-yard line to bring Houston within 31-30 and Max Rigby completed a two-point conversion pass to Jaylen Mills to win it. Rigsby threw for 272 yards. Houston County is ranked for the first time since 2016, Jake Fromm's senior season, and defeated a No. 1-ranked team for the first time in eight attempts. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (3-1)

6. (6) Lee County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Americus-Sumter 49-6. Kyle Toole was 12-of-12 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Caleb McDowell returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score. Next: Friday vs. Southwest (2-1)

7. (5) Allatoona (2-1)

Last week: Beat River Ridge 38-0. Asante Das had five receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at South Cobb (0-4)

8. (8) Lanier (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (3-1)

9. (9) Dalton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 42-14. Jahmyr Gibbs scored five touchdowns, rushed for 222 yards and returned a kickoff 97 yards. Next: Friday at Creekview (2-1)

10. (10) Northside-Warner Robins (2-2)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 35-6. Mason Ford rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and was 7-of-14 passing for 63 yards. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (0-4)

Out: No. 7 Stephenson (2-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (2) Buford (3-0)

Last week: Beat Life Christian Academy, Va. 33-22. Buford trailed 22-17 in the third quarter but won a game called with 7:43 left because of lightning. Jarvis Evans was 10-of-15 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Newton (3-0)

2. (1) Bainbridge (4-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 27-26. Quayde Hawkins threw a 23-yard TD pass to Deyon Bouie for a 27-20 lead with 5:23 remaining, and Brooks County missed an extra point after its final touchdown with 1:29 left. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Next: Sept. 27 at Crisp County (2-2)

3. (3) Carrollton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 23-2. Carrollton held Villa Rica to 52 yards of total offense. Kevin Swint had three tackles behind the line for 10 yards in losses. Carrollton was held to 179 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Rome (2-1)

4. (4) Warner Robins (3-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 37-14. Jalen Addie was 13-of-30 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Warner Robins had 514 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (2-1)

5. (5) Jones County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 28-21. Andrew Carner rushed for 123 yards on 12 carries, and Hunter Costlow was 10-of-19 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Jones County trailed 21-7 midway in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Stockbridge (1-3)

6. (6) Dutchtown (4-0)

Last week: Beat Ola 13-7. Arendez Fedd broke a 7-7 tie with an 8-yard run with 3:07 left, and Dillon Stokes intercepted a pass, ending Ola's final drive. Next: Friday at Union Grove (2-1)

7. (7) Rome (2-1)

Last week: Beat Kell 21-20. Caleb Ellard passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Rome successfully defended Kell's two-point conversion with 29 seconds left, then watched Kell's 39-yard field goal attempt sail wide in the final seconds. Next: Friday at Carrollton (3-0)

8. (8) Stockbridge (3-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 21-6. Stockbridge trailed 6-0 at halftime but got a 62-yard TD run from QB Jevon McDonald in the third quarter for a 7-6 lead and put the game away with Braylin Madkins' 56-yard run in the fourth. Next: Friday at Eagle's Landing (1-3)

9. (9) Wayne County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Beaufort, S.C. 41-14. Wayne led 35-0 at halftime. The yardage leaders were Trey Pierce (141 passing), Kaliz Hadley (83 rushing) and Shamar Taylor (87 receiving). Next: Friday at Glynn Academy (1-1)

10. (10) Kell (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Rome 21-20. Kell failed on a two-point conversion and missed a field goal in the final 30 seconds. Kell QB Corbin LaFrance passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns. LaFrance threw a 10-yard TD pass to Arthur Nwandu with 27 seconds left but was incomplete on a two-point attempt. Kell recovered an onside kick and missed a 39-yard field goal attempt. Next: Friday vs. East Paulding (0-2)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (3-0)

Last week: Beat McNair 51-0. Tee Webb was 8-of-10 passing for 165 yards and four touchdowns. Sam Phillips had four receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns. The game was called early in the fourth quarter because of lightning. Next: Friday at Cherokee (4-0)

2. (2) Marist (3-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 14-0. Marist led 152-24 in yardage in a game stopped in the first half because of lightning and could not be made up. Connor Cigelske rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Next: Friday at St. Pius (2-2)

3. (3) Troup (3-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 27-21. Trey Williams rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, and his 21-yard TD run midway in the third quarter broke a 21-21 tie. Kobe Hudson rushed for 114 yards and passed for 89. Next: Friday at Callaway (2-1)

4. (4) Woodward Academy (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at McDonough (1-2)

5. (5) Blessed Trinity (3-1)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 28-7. Justice Haynes rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Blessed Trinity outrushed Benedictine 459-189. Next: Sept. 27 at West Hall (0-4)

6. (6) Sandy Creek (3-0)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 43-7. Matt Williams was 11-of-13 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Dealo Person had 122 yards receiving and touchdown. Jarad Davis had 10 unassisted tackles. Sandy Creek held Ridgeland to 168 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Starr's Mill (2-1)

7. (7) Cairo (2-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Columbus 53-7. Matthew Peters was 8-of-14 passing for 123 yards and rushed for 107 on seven carries. Tay Solomon had 165 all-purpose yard and three touchdowns, one on a kickoff return. Cairo rushed for 267 yards. Next: Friday at Hardaway (2-1)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (2-0)

Last week: Game against Winder-Barrow was canceled. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Gainesville (2-1)

9. (9) Burke County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 49-6. Burke took a 41-6 halftime lead, outrushed Wilkinson 326-24 and used 15 ball carriers. Next: Friday at Evans (2-1)

10. (NR) West Laurens (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (3-0)

Out: No. 10 Thomson (2-1)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 32-31. Peach County let a 24-10 second-half lead get away and lost in overtime when Houston County completed a two-point conversion. Jaydon Gibson was 11-of-15 passing for 83 yards and rushed for 85 yards. Noah Whittington rushed for 80 yards. Peach stayed No. 1 on the strength of victories over top-10 AAAAAA teams Lee County and Northside of Warner Robins. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (2-2)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (2-2)

Last week: Lost to McEachern 29-7. Cedar Grove trailed 22-0 midway into the second quarter and couldn't get back in the game despite holding McEachern to six total yards on five plays in the third quarter. Cedar Grove's only points came on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Austin Smith to Janiran Bonner with 19 seconds to play in the first half.

DL Christen Miller had four tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 27 at Lovett (3-1)

3. (3) Calhoun (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 17-7. Jake Morrow was 18-of-25 passing for 175 yards. Jerrian Hames rushed for 142 yards on 21 carries. It was the closest game ever in a county rivalry that Calhoun leads 12-0. Next: Friday vs. North Murray (2-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (3-0)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 49-40. L.J. Newton rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries. Quavien Bell returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Bradford, Fla. (1-1)

5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Thomson (2-1)

6. (6) Hart County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County 32-9. Malachi Thomas rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. J.L. Lackey rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Jackson County (2-2)

7. (9) Appling County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 42-7. Jeremiah Holmes rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Appling had 439 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Cook (0-4)

8. (8) Lovett (3-1)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 29-27. Blaine McAllister threw three TD passes and scored on a 6-yard run for a 29-21 lead with 8:19 left. Lovett avenged a 58-21 loss from 2018. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Cedar Grove (2-2)

9. (NR) Crisp County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Tift County 27-14. Marquise Palmer rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries. Sirad Bryant returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown, and Nick Merce had three tackles for losses and a forced fumble. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (2-1)

10. (NR) Liberty County (1-0)

Last week: Game against Evans was canceled because of lightning. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Richmond Hill (1-1)

Out: No. 7 Benedictine (0-2), No. 10 Westminster (1-3)

Class AA

1. (1) Rockmart (3-0)

Last week: Beat Heard County 47-14. Javin Whatley scored five touchdowns, rushed for 191 yards on 12 carries and was 15-of-19 passing for 221 yards and one touchdown. Juke Boozer had nine receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown. Rockmart avenged a 2018 loss in the AA title game. Next: Friday at Armuchee (0-3)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Therrell (1-2)

3. (3) Callaway (2-1)

Last week: Beat Cross Keys 69-0. Callaway scored touchdowns on its first nine possessions. Tank Bigsby scored on runs of 70, 65 and 24 yards. Next: Friday vs. Troup (3-0)

4. (4) Dublin (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brooks County (1-2)

5. (5) Rabun County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 44-7. Gunner Stockton was 22-of-31 passing for 258 yards and rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Braxton Hicks had six catches for 101 yards and intercepted a pass. Rabun County held Stephens to 119 yards of total offense and scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Next: Friday vs. Putnam County (1-2)

6. (6) Washington County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 42-7. Malyk Walker rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Shamarcus Poole ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (2-1)

7. (7) Brooks County (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Bainbridge 27-26. Omari Arnold scored on a four-yard run with 1:28 left, but Brooks County missed the extra point. Arnold finished with 180 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 18 carries against the defending AAAAA champions. Next: Friday vs. Dublin (2-0)

8. (8) Swainsboro (2-1)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 48-0. Robert Allen rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Kade Youmans was 13-of-20 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Fredrick Seabrough had three catches for 128 yards. Next: Friday at Washington County (3-0)

9. (9) Fitzgerald (3-1)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 21-18. Rashad Davis threw a 57-yard TD pass to Chance Gamble on a post route with 12 seconds left to win it. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (1-2)

10. (NR) Douglass (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at B.E.S.T. Academy (1-2)

Out: No. 10 Dodge County (1-2)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents' (3-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 13-0. Kurt Knisely returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown, and Palmer Bush threw an 8-yard TD pass to Deion Colzie in a game called just eight minutes into the first quarter. Cherokee Bluff declined to finish the non-region game at a later date. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Towns County (0-3)

3. (3) Darlington (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Gordon Lee (2-1)

4. (4) Wesleyan (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Our Lady of Mercy (0-3)

5. (5) Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 49-3. Lucian Anderson, a freshman starting for the injured Brock Vandagriff, was 8-of-11 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns, two to Logan Johnson. Landon Davis rushed for 95 yards. DT Shane McCormick had two sacks. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Riverside Military (2-1)

6. (6) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lincoln County (2-1)

7. (7) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

Last week: Game against Walker will be completed tonight. Next: Friday at Stratford Academy (1-2)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Monticello 28-21. Ryan Pruit scored on a 2-yard run with 50 seconds left at the end of an 85-yard scoring drive. Next: Friday at Trion (3-0)

9. (9) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Off. Game against Islands (2-0), originally scheduled for Sept. 6 but postponed because of Hurricane Dorian, will be played tonight. Next: Friday vs. Treutlen (3-0)

10. (NR) Holy Innocents' (3-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 31-0. Holy Innocents' outgained Rutland 288-119, registered its second shutout of the season and won despite completing just one pass. Holy Innocents' is 3-0 for the first time in 14 seasons of varsity football and ranked for the first time since 2011. Next: Friday vs. Eagle's Landing Christian (3-0)

Out: No. 10 George Walton Academy (2-1)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 47-12. Tyler Morehead rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. He passed for another score. Next: Friday at Irwin County (2-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)

Last week: Game against Mount Paran Christian was canceled because of lightning. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (3-0)

3. (3) Pelham (3-0)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 70-0. Pelham led 56-0 at halftime. Darrell Starling had a 100-yard interception return. Eight players scored touchdowns. It was the second-most points ever scored by Pelham, second to a 75-20 win over Lanier County in 1998. Next: Friday at Terrell County (2-1)

4. (4) Marion County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pacelli 47-0. Marion led 41-0 at halftime. Seven players scored touchdowns, and 21 made at least one tackle. Trice McCannon passed for 248 yards. Brandon Thomas rushed for 137. Markevious Kelley had 151 yards receiving. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (2-1)

5. (5) Mitchell County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Miller County 36-8. Quentavious Hunter was 12-of-20 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Baconton Charter (1-2)

6. (6) Commerce (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (1-2)

7. (9) Trion (3-0)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 41-6. Trion blocked two punts, intercepted a pass, recovered an Armuchee fumble on a kickoff, allowed just 84 yards of total offense and led 34-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb Christian (3-0)

8. (10) Bowdon (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 27 at North Cobb Christian (3-0)

9. (NR) Wilcox County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 50-0. Noah Hollingsworth rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and passed for 42 yards and a touchdown. Desmond Tisdol had 102 yards rushing on eight carries and had four solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (1-2)

10. (NR) Johnson County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (2-0)

Out: No. 7 Schley County (1-2), No. 8 Manchester (2-1)

