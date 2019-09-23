  • Historic streak at No. 1 has come to an end

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Eagle's Landing Christian's record of 48 consecutive polling weeks at No. 1 in the rankings is over. ELCA fell to No. 3 in the Class A private-school rankings after losing to Holy Innocents' 42-41 on Friday. Here are the 32 longest streaks at No. 1 in Atlanta Journal-Constitution polls, which date to the 1950s.

    48 - ELCA (2015-19) 

    39 - Valdosta (1968-70) 

    38 - Cartersville (2015-17) 

    32 - Buford (2012-15) 

    31 - Buford (2007-09) 

    29 - Americus (1974-76) 

    26 - SE Bulloch (1972-73) 

    26 - Lincoln County (1989-90) 

    24 - ELCA (2012-13) 

    23 - Lincolnton (1962-64) 

    23 - Mount de Sales (1970-71) 

    22 - Thomasville (1973-74) 

    22 - LaGrange (2001-02) 

    20 - Benedictine (2016-17) 

    19 - Valdosta (1956-57) 

    19 - Morgan County (1962-63) 

    19 - Americus (1962-63) 

    19 - Buford (2002-04) 

    19 - Camden Co. (2003-04) 

    19 - ECI (2007-08) 

    18 - Morgan County (1958-60) 

    18 - Valdosta (1961-62) 

    18 - Blessed Trinity (2017-19) 

    18 - Lee County (2017-19) 

    17 - Bradwell Inst. (1964-65) 

    17 - Greenville (1984-85) 

    16 - Lovett (1970-71) 

    16 - Clinch County (2002-03) 

    15 - Warren County (1965-66) 

    15 - Valdosta (1969-70) 

    15 - Lincoln County (1976-77) 

    15 - Hawkinsville (2003-05) 

