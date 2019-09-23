Historic streak at No. 1 has come to an end

Eagle's Landing Christian's record of 48 consecutive polling weeks at No. 1 in the rankings is over. ELCA fell to No. 3 in the Class A private-school rankings after losing to Holy Innocents' 42-41 on Friday. Here are the 32 longest streaks at No. 1 in Atlanta Journal-Constitution polls, which date to the 1950s.
48 - ELCA (2015-19)
39 - Valdosta (1968-70)
38 - Cartersville (2015-17)
32 - Buford (2012-15)
31 - Buford (2007-09)
29 - Americus (1974-76)
26 - SE Bulloch (1972-73)
26 - Lincoln County (1989-90)
24 - ELCA (2012-13)
23 - Lincolnton (1962-64)
23 - Mount de Sales (1970-71)
22 - Thomasville (1973-74)
22 - LaGrange (2001-02)
20 - Benedictine (2016-17)
19 - Valdosta (1956-57)
19 - Morgan County (1962-63)
19 - Americus (1962-63)
19 - Buford (2002-04)
19 - Camden Co. (2003-04)
19 - ECI (2007-08)
18 - Morgan County (1958-60)
18 - Valdosta (1961-62)
18 - Blessed Trinity (2017-19)
18 - Lee County (2017-19)
17 - Bradwell Inst. (1964-65)
17 - Greenville (1984-85)
16 - Lovett (1970-71)
16 - Clinch County (2002-03)
15 - Warren County (1965-66)
15 - Valdosta (1969-70)
15 - Lincoln County (1976-77)
15 - Hawkinsville (2003-05)
