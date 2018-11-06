High school team wins 18th straight region championship

Calhoun set a state record this season with the school's 18th consecutive region championship. Three other schools - Rabun County, Westlake and Greater Atlanta Christian - joined the list of those that through history have won five straight region championships.
18 - Calhoun (2001-2018)
17 - Lincoln Co. (1982-1998)
13 - Camden Co. (2001-2013)
10 - Warner Robins (1988-1997)
10 - Palmetto (1980-1989)
10 - Carrollton (1959-1968)
9 - ELCA (2010-2018)
8 - Buford (2001-2008)
8 - Greenville (1979-1986)
7 - Carver-Columbus (2007-2013)
7 - Lincoln County (2003-2009)
7 - Charlton Co. (1994-2000)
7 - Valdosta (1986-1992)
7 - Buford (1978-1984)
7 - Gainesville (1966-1972)
7 - Cartersville (2012-2018)
6 - Buford (2013-2018)
6 - Sandy Creek (2008-2013)
6 - Landmark Christian (2002-2007)
6 - Rome (2001-2006)
6 - Marist (1987-1992)
6 - Lincoln Co. (1974-1979)
6 - Carrollton (1970-1975)
6 - Adairsville (1968-1973)
6 - Monticello (1962-1967)
6 - Decatur (1948-1953)
5 - Rabun County (2014-18)
5 - GAC (2014-18)
5 - Westlake (2014-18)
5 - LaGrange (2000-2004)
5 - Shaw (1999-2003)
5 - Hart County (1997-2001)
5 - Marist (1996-2000)
5 - McEachern (1995-1999)
5 - Lovett (1992-1996)
5 - McEachern (1989-1993)
5 - SW DeKalb (1986-1990)
5 - Clarke Central (1982-1986)
5 - Dalton (1975-1979)
5 - Westminster (1960-1964)
5 - Rossville (1958-1962)
5 - Thomasville (1955-1959)
Note: Blessed Trinity and Benedictine would have streaks of five region titles if not for their ironic failure to win their regions during seasons in which they won state championships instead.
