0 High school RB already closing in on 2,000 yard season

Jamious Griffin defended his spot at the top of GHSF Daily's Player of the Year Watch with a career-high rushing performance, and Treylon Sheppard earned his way into the POY Watch with a subpar performance. That is, he rushed for only 301 yards, slightly off his 303.8 yards-per-game average. The Haralson County running back is closing in on a 2,000-yard season for a school off to its best start in football since 1992.

The POY Watch is intended to be a fun look at some of the state's best players. Players naturally will drift in and out, and that should not be taken as a critique of their season. It is an honor to appear in the POW Watch even for a single week.

1. RB Jamious Griffin, Rome: Griffin rushed for a career-high 339 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 62-14 victory over East Paulding. In seven games, Griffin has rushed for 1,497 yards and 20 touchdowns - at least two in every game - on 133 carries (11.3 yards per carry). He has caught seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Griffin is committed to N.C. State. Rome (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA and No. 17 nationally in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.

2. WR/DB Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove: Haselwood played little in his team's 80-0 victory over Towers. Through six games, Haselwood had 25 receptions for 238 yards, 15 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, a 16.2-yard average on punt returns and a 39.7-yard average on kickoff returns. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the state, Haselwood de-committed from Georgia last week. Cedar Grove (6-1) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.

3. QB Kobe Hudson, Troup: Hudson's team did not play last week. In six games, Hudson is 80-of-127 passing for 1,650 yards and 20 touchdowns and has rushed for 578 yards and seven touchdowns on 49 carries. Hudson is a top-100 national recruit, the No. 13 wide receiver prospect nationally in the class of 2020. He is committed to Auburn. Troup (6-0) is ranked No. 5 in Class AAAA.

4. QB Harrison Bailey, Marietta: Bailey was 32-of-49 passing for 480 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-14 victory over North Paulding. In six games, Bailey is 170-of-270 for 2,168 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. His per-game average of 361.3 yards leads the state. Bailey is a four-star prospect who is rated the No. 3 pro-style quarterback nationally among juniors. Marietta (2-4) is ranked No. 9 in Class AAAAAAA.

5. QB Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: Fromm was 14-of-22 passing for 192 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Harris County. In seven games, Fromm is 151-of-240 passing for a state-leading 2,272 yards and 25 touchdowns with three interceptions. A three-star recruit, he is committed to Mercer. Warner Robins (6-1) is ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAA.

6. QB Chandler Byron, Monroe Area: Byron rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns and was 5-of-6 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns in essentially one half of a 63-0 victory over Jackson County. In seven games, Byron has rushed for 1,355 yards and 20 touchdowns, at least two in every game, on 131 carries (10.3 ypc). He is 36-of-61 passing for 852 yards and 11 touchdowns with only one interception. Byron is not a highly rated recruit and does not have an offer. Monroe Area (7-0) is ranked No. 3 in AAA.

7. RB Travis Tisdale, Lowndes: Tidsale's team did not play last week. In seven games, Tisdale has rushed for 1,201 yards and 17 touchdowns on 98 carries (12.3 ypc). He has 11 receptions for 131 yards. A three-star recruit, Tisdale is committed to Kentucky. Lowndes (6-1) is ranked No. 8 in Class AAAAAAA.

8. WR Dominick Blaylock, Walton: Blaylock had four receptions for 127 yards and rushed for 47 yards on five carries in a 38-24 victory over Lassiter. In six games, Blaylock has 555 yards receiving, 199 rushing and 52 passing and eight touchdowns. Blaylock is a five-star recruit and the consensus No. 31 player nationally. He committed to Georgia before his junior season. Walton (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA.

9. RB Tank Bigsby, Callaway: Bigsby rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on just two carries and had 67 yards receiving on two catches in a 45-6 victory over Lamar County. In seven games, Bigsby has 1,094 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 100 carries. Bigsby is rated the No. 41 prospect nationally for the class of 2020. Callaway (6-1) is ranked No. 2 in Class AA.

10. RB Treylon Sheppard, Haralson County: Sheppard rushed for 301 yards and a touchdown in a 26-23 victory over Sonoraville. In six games, Sheppard has rushed for 1,823 yards on 211 attempts. He has also scored 13 two-point conversions. Sheppard is not highly recruited. Haralson County (5-1) is off to its best start since 1992 but unranked in Class AAA.

