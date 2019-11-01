High school football teams allowing the fewest points this season

Teams in each classification that are allowing the fewest points per game through the 10th week of the regular season.
Class AAAAAAA
7.89 - Lowndes
8.57 - Roswell
9.88 - McEachern
11.00 - North Gwinnett
11.50 - Milton
12.13 - Cherokee
12.22 - Colquitt County
13.25 - Hillgrove
13.67 - Mill Creek
13.75 - Archer
Class AAAAAA
7.00 - Stephenson
9.38 - Harrison
9.88 - Dacula
11.13 - Mays
11.71 - Lakeside (Evans)
11.75 - Lanier
11.78 - Coffee
13.75 - Allatoona
14.38 - Lee County
14.38 - Heritage (Conyers)
Class AAAAA
10.63 - Riverwood
11.38 - Decatur
11.44 - Griffin
11.50 - Southwest DeKalb
11.50 - Kell
11.88 - Carrollton
13.25 - Veterans
13.50 - Dutchtown
13.56 - Rome
14.25 - Buford
Class AAAA
6.75 - Woodward Academy
6.89 - Marist
9.56 - Cartersville
11.56 - North Oconee
11.88 - Flowery Branch
12.38 - West Laurens
12.63 - Oconee County
12.75 - Denmark
12.88 - Sandy Creek
14.75 - Blessed Trinity
Class AAA
7.44 - Jenkins
8.63 - Calhoun
10.25 - Pierce County
10.38 - Jefferson
10.38 - Appling County
10.67 - Liberty County
12.56 - Cedar Grove
13.11 - Crisp County
13.25 - North Murray
13.63 - Peach County
Class AA
5.00 - Westside (Augusta)
7.75 - Toombs County
8.88 - Rockmart
9.13 - Hapeville Charter
9.25 - Metter
10.22 - Callaway
10.50 - Swainsboro
11.38 - Pepperell
11.75 - Bremen
13.25 - Model
Class A (private)
6.25 - Athens Academy
8.38 - Aquinas
8.63 - Darlington
10.25 - ELCA
10.38 - Holy Innocents'
11.13 - Christian Heritage
11.25 - North Cobb Christian
11.50 - Mount de Sales
12.38 - Fellowship Christian
12.38 - Whitefield Academy
Class A (public)
2.25 - Pelham
3.14 - Irwin County
6.88 - Lincoln County
9.88 - Wilcox County
11.50 - Mitchell County
13.88 - Bowdon
15.25 - Schley County
15.63 - Johnson County
16.38 - Commerce
17.00 - Manchester
