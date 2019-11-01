  • High school football teams allowing the fewest points this season

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Teams in each classification that are allowing the fewest points per game through the 10th week of the regular season.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    7.89 - Lowndes 

    8.57 - Roswell 

    9.88 - McEachern 

    11.00 - North Gwinnett 

    11.50 - Milton 

    12.13 - Cherokee 

    12.22 - Colquitt County 

    13.25 - Hillgrove 

    13.67 - Mill Creek 

    13.75 - Archer 

    Class AAAAAA 

    7.00 - Stephenson 

    9.38 - Harrison 

    9.88 - Dacula 

    11.13 - Mays 

    11.71 - Lakeside (Evans) 

    11.75 - Lanier 

    11.78 - Coffee 

    13.75 - Allatoona 

    14.38 - Lee County 

    14.38 - Heritage (Conyers) 

    Class AAAAA 

    10.63 - Riverwood 

    11.38 - Decatur 

    11.44 - Griffin 

    11.50 - Southwest DeKalb 

    11.50 - Kell 

    11.88 - Carrollton 

    13.25 - Veterans 

    13.50 - Dutchtown 

    13.56 - Rome 

    14.25 - Buford 

    Class AAAA 

    6.75 - Woodward Academy 

    6.89 - Marist 

    9.56 - Cartersville 

    11.56 - North Oconee 

    11.88 - Flowery Branch 

    12.38 - West Laurens 

    12.63 - Oconee County 

    12.75 - Denmark 

    12.88 - Sandy Creek 

    14.75 - Blessed Trinity 

    Class AAA 

    7.44 - Jenkins 

    8.63 - Calhoun 

    10.25 - Pierce County 

    10.38 - Jefferson 

    10.38 - Appling County 

    10.67 - Liberty County 

    12.56 - Cedar Grove 

    13.11 - Crisp County 

    13.25 - North Murray 

    13.63 - Peach County 

    Class AA 

    5.00 - Westside (Augusta) 

    7.75 - Toombs County 

    8.88 - Rockmart 

    9.13 - Hapeville Charter 

    9.25 - Metter 

    10.22 - Callaway 

    10.50 - Swainsboro 

    11.38 - Pepperell 

    11.75 - Bremen 

    13.25 - Model 

    Class A (private) 

    6.25 - Athens Academy 

    8.38 - Aquinas 

    8.63 - Darlington 

    10.25 - ELCA 

    10.38 - Holy Innocents' 

    11.13 - Christian Heritage 

    11.25 - North Cobb Christian 

    11.50 - Mount de Sales 

    12.38 - Fellowship Christian 

    12.38 - Whitefield Academy 

    Class A (public) 

    2.25 - Pelham 

    3.14 - Irwin County 

    6.88 - Lincoln County 

    9.88 - Wilcox County 

    11.50 - Mitchell County 

    13.88 - Bowdon 

    15.25 - Schley County 

    15.63 - Johnson County 

    16.38 - Commerce 

    17.00 - Manchester 

