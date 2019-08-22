High school football team won 30 season openers in a row

Marion County has never lost an opening game, or not since it became a one-county high school in 2006. It was formerly known as Tri-County. Schley County broke away in 2000, Webster County in 2006. On Friday, sixth-ranked Schley plays fourth-ranked Marion in a Class A public-school game that endangers Marion's record. The game is at Schley. Union County has the longest active streak of winning opening games. The Panthers have won 15 consecutive openers. They start next week at East Hall. The record of 30 straight opening wins is held by Mary Persons.
30 - Mary Persons (1972-2001)
26 - Thomasville (1920-1945)
26 - Valdosta (1974-1999)
23 - Gainesville (1920-1942)
23 - Valdosta (1950-1972)
20 - Commerce (1970-1989)
20 - Northside-Warner Robins (1997-2016)
20 - Tucker (1994-2013)
19 - Clinch County (1982-2000)
18 - Appling County (1994-2011)
17 - Buford (1999-2015)
17 - Carver Columbus (1999-2015)
17 - Creekside (1995-2011)
16 - Manchester (1976-1991)
16 - Warner Robins (1968-1983)
15 - Boys (1932-1946)
15 - Coffee (1986-2000)
15 - Union County (2004-2018)
Others:
13 - Athens Academy (2006-2018)
13 - Eastside (2006-2018)
13 - Marion County (2006-2018)
10 - Calhoun (2009-2018)
10 - Griffin (2009-2018)
