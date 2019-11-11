High school football state rankings entering the playoffs

Carrollton will enter the Georgia high school football playoffs as the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAAA. That's a cause for celebration and caution.
The last time Carrollton was No. 1 in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll — at the end of the 2005 regular season — was met with a first-round playoff loss to M.L. King.
This time, the Trojans are facing another DeKalb County school, Arabia Mountain, in the first round. Carrollton is the only undefeated team in AAAAA at 10-0.
Buford, the previous No. 1, dropped to No. 5 after losing to Clarke Central 31-28. That game ended Buford's 47-game winning streak in region games.
The other seven No. 1 slots remained the same. Only Peach County (9-1) remained No. 1 in AAA throughout the regular season. Peach lost once to Houston County, a AAAAAA school.
The first of five playoff rounds begin this week.
Class AAAAAAA
- (1) Lowndes (10-0)
- (2) McEachern (10-0)
- (3) Colquitt County (8-2)
- (4) Grayson (9-1)
- (5) North Gwinnett (9-1)
- (6) Marietta (8-2)
- (7) Parkview (9-1)
- (9) Archer (7-3)
- (10) Milton (7-3)
- (NR) Mill Creek (8-2)
Out: No. 8 Hillgrove
Class AAAAAA
- (1) Dacula (10-0)
- (2) Harrison (10-0)
- (3) Lee County (9-1)
- (4) Valdosta (8-2)
- (6) Johns Creek (9-1)
- (5) Coffee (7-3)
- (7) Allatoona (7-2-1)
- (8) Lanier (9-1)
- (9) Mays (9-1)
- (10) Stephenson (9-1)
Class AAAAA
- (2) Carrollton (10-0)
- (4) Warner Robins (9-1)
- (6) Rome (8-2)
- (9) Ware County (7-3)
- (1) Buford (9-1)
- (10) Kell (8-2)
- (3) Jones County (9-1)
- (5) Dutchtown (9-1)
- (NR) Griffin (9-1)
- (NR) Southwest DeKalb (9-1)
Out: No. 7 Wayne County, No. 8 Veterans
Class AAAA
- (1) Cartersville (10-0)
- (2) Woodward Academy (10-0)
- (3) Blessed Trinity (9-1)
- (4) Marist (9-1)
- (5) Sandy Creek (9-1)
- (8) Oconee County (9-1)
- (6) West Laurens (9-1)
- (NR) Denmark (7-2)
- (9) Carver-Columbus (9-1)
- (10) North Oconee (9-1)
Class AAA
- (1) Peach County (9-1)
- (2) Cedar Grove (8-2)
- (3) Pierce County (10-0)
- (7) Jefferson (8-1)
- (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)
- (5) Crisp County (7-3)
- (9) Jenkins (9-1)
- (8) Appling County (8-2)
- (10) North Murray (9-1)
- (NR) Westminster (6-4)
Out: No. 6 Lovett
Class AA
- (1) Rockmart (10-0)
- (5) Rabun County (10-0)
- (2) Callaway (9-1)
- (4) Hapeville Charter (8-1-1)
- (3) Dublin (9-1)
- (8) Thomasville (6-4)
- (9) Brooks County (6-4)
- (6) Bleckley County (7-3)
- (NR) Metter (9-1)
- (7) Union County (9-1)
Out: No. 10 Swainsboro
Class A (Public)
- (1) Irwin County (9-0)
- (2) Clinch County (9-1)
- (5) Mitchell County (9-1)
- (4) Wilcox County (8-2)
- (3) Pelham (9-1)
- (6) Commerce (8-2)
- (7) Lincoln County (8-2)
- (8) Bowdon (8-2)
- (9) Manchester (8-2)
- (10) Johnson County (8-2)
Class A (Private)
- (1) Athens Academy (10-0)
- (2) Holy Innocents' (10-0)
- (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (9-1)
- (5) Fellowship Christian (10-0)
- (6) Wesleyan (8-2)
- (7) Prince Avenue Christian (8-2)
- (9) Savannah Country Day (10-0)
- (10) Mount de Sales (10-0)
- (4) Darlington (9-1)
- (8) Christian Heritage (9-1)
Out: No. 9 Hebron Christian
