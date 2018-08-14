0 High school football's top teams getting a boost from transfers

High-profile offseason transfers have become as much a part of Georgia high school football today as marching bands, cheerleaders and coaching whistles.

Here are some of the more prominent players to move this offseason:

*Jonquavous Brown (Grovetown): Brown, a running back with some mid-major offers, rushed for 1,422 yards in 10 games last season for Greenbrier. Only one team held him below 100 yards - Grovetown. Now Brown is playing for that crosstown rival in Region 3-AAAAAA.

*Taj Dodson (Creekside): Dodson, a three-star defensive-back recruit, has ACC, Big 12 and SEC offers. Dodson is one of three former Our Lady of Mercy players who moved to bigger schools. Jalen Moore, an all-region lineman, and Caleb Pressley (below) are others.

*Patrick Felton (Tift County): Felton, a quarterback, is one of three Crisp County players to leave this summer. He was a three-year starter with more than 3,300 yards passing in Cordele.

*DeAngelo Griffin (Lee County): Griffin is a 300-pound defensive lineman committed to Minnesota. He came to Leesburg from Crisp County with an even higher-rated college prospect, Jammie Robinson (below).

*Jalen Huff (Buford): Huff, rated the No. 33 overall prospect in Georgia among juniors, came to Buford from Athens Academy, where he had six interceptions as a cornerback last season.

*Tate Johnson (Callaway): Johnson is a 315-pound offensive lineman with an offer from Florida. His 2017 high school team, the Penn Kingsmen, reached the Indiana Class 6A championship game last season.

*Tre Luttrell (Habersham Central): Luttrell passed for 1,536 yards and rushed for 511 in just eight games last season for Gainesville. He was GHSF Daily's preseason all-state pick as the dual-threat QB in AAAAAA. His father, Stan, was hired as the offensive coordinator at Habersham Central.

*Caleb Pressley (Fayette County): Pressley rushed for 1,539 yards last season at Our Lady of Mercy.

*Jammie Robinson (Lee County): Formerly of Crisp County, Robinson is a four-star recruit as a defensive back who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season. Lee County has fielded Super 11 players such as Aubrey Solomon (Michigan) and Otis Reese (Georgia) in recent years, but Robinson could be a more impactful all-around high school player than either.

*Jordan Slocum (Hapeville Charter): Slocum is a 6-foot-6 quarterback with offers from Florida Atlantic, Colorado State, Rutgers and Central Florida. He had started at Southwest in Macon since he was a freshman.

*Jaquez Smith (Hapeville Charter): Smith played a backup role as a freshman defensive back and receiver last season at Marietta. He has offers from Georgia, Florida and others.

*Damekus Taylor (Thomson): Taylor passed for 1,441 yards and rushed for 1,455 last season at Evans and was his region's offensive player of the year. Taylor has moved back to Thomson, where he spent his sophomore season.

*Dante Walker (Cedar Grove): Walker, a four-star defensive-end recruit from Riverdale, will now be part of one of the state's best defensive front sevens with the likes of linebacker Isaiah Ratcliff and defensive lineman Rashad Cheney. Walker reportedly favors South Carolina and Tennessee.

*Jake Wray (Marietta): Wray, a 6-5, 290-pound offensive lineman, played last season at Franklin High in Tennessee. He is committed to Ohio State, where his brother, Max, is a freshman lineman.

*Tra Wilkins (Stephenson): Wilkins is a linebacker committed to Kentucky. He was the leading tackler for Lithonia last season.

*Zaylin Wood (Heard County): Wood, playing at Bowdon last season, had 18 tackles for losses and five sacks in a region that doesn't pass much. He's committed to Temple.

