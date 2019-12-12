0 High school football coach moves on 'due to some outside influence'

Lincoln County football coach Michael Pollock has resigned after leading the Red Devils to their best playoff finish since 2012.

Pollock's 2019 team rebounded from the program's first losing season in 46 years and finished 9-3, and the quarterfinal showing marked the best playoff run since legendary coach Larry Campbell retired in 2013.

‘'Due to some outside influence, it was the best thing for me to step away so I could openly pursue other jobs for next year and be fair to these kids so they'll have plenty of time to find a replacement,'' Pollock said. "I want to thank l Dr. [Howie] Gunby, our principal, for his support. He was always in my corner. I'm disappointed I won't be coaching next year's team. A lot of talented kids are coming back.''

During Campbell's tenure from 1972 through 2013, Lincoln County won 11 state titles, the most recent in 2006. Campbell's successor, longtime assistant Kevin Banks, was 30-15-1 over four seasons before resigning.

Pollock had no local ties. He had been Grayson's offensive coordinator for the Rams' 2016 state-championship season. He was a head coach at Cook, Americus-Sumter and Habersham Central.

"When I got here, I was told it would be five years for us to turn it around,'' Pollack said. "I said I'm never on a five-year plan. Life is too short. I felt we could turn it around sooner, and we did. I'm proud of these kids. They overcame a lot of doubters. I don't think anybody can deny the program is moving in the right direction.''

LaGrange, Chattooga, Forest Park make changes

LaGrange, Chattooga and Forest Park are looking for new coaches.

LaGrange has fired Chuck Gibbs after two 2-8 seasons. The Grangers were 0-10 the season before Gibbs was brought on.

Gibbs acknowledged to Kevin Eckleberry of the LaGrange news that the decision was not his. "That's certainly their prerogative, and I'm not going to fight that situation,'' he said. "They're doing what they feel they need to do to take care of LaGrange High School.

What matters is that we keep building this program.''

Gibbs, the son of retired college and NFL coach Alex Gibbs, had been 31-14 over four seasons at Scottsdale Christian in Arizona before taking the LaGrange job.

At Chattooga, Charles Hammon has resigned after leading the Indians to playoff appearances in all six of his seasons and a quarterfinal finish in 2016. Hammon's teams were 37-32 overall, 5-6 in 2019.

Gerren Griffin has stepped down at Forest Park after one season. The Panthers were 2-8. They haven't had a winning season since 2000.

