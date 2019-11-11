Half of 2018 region champs are region champs in 2019

Of the 56 region champions, 28 successfully defending their titles while 10 others reclaimed titles they won in 2017. Two schools - North Murray and Riverwood - won region titles for the first time. Below are the 2019 champions. For those that did not repeat as champion, the year of the most recent championship is in parentheses.
Class AAAAAAA
1 - Lowndes (2017)
2 - Westlake
3 - McEachern (2016)
4 - Roswell
5 - Milton
6 - North Gwinnett
7 - Parkview
8 - Grayson
Class AAAAAA
1 - Lee County
2 - Richmond Hill (1996)
3 - Evans (2017)
4 - Stephenson
5 - Mays (2017)
6 - Harrison (2017)
7 - Johns Creek
8 - Dacula
Class AAAAA
1 - Warner Robins
2 - Ware County (2016)
3 - Starr's Mill
4 - Jones County (2001)
5 - Southwest DeKalb
6 - Riverwood (first)
7 - Carrollton (2011)
8 - Clarke Central (2011)
Class AAAA
1 - Carver-Columbus (2015)
2 - West Laurens (2014)
3 - Burke County (2017)
4 - Woodward Acad. (2017)
5 - Cartersville
6 - Ridgeland (2017)
7 - Blessed Trinity
8 - Oconee County (2015)
Class AAA
1 - Crisp County
2 - Pierce County
3 - Jenkins (2017)
4 - Peach County
5 - Cedar Grove
6 - North Murray (first)
7 - Greater Atlanta Christian
8 - Jefferson (2016)
Class AA
1 - Thomasville (2017)
2 - Metter (2003)
3 - Dublin
4 - Jefferson County
5 - Callaway (2016)
6 - Hapeville Charter
7 - Rockmart
8 - Rabun County
Class A
1 - Mitchell County (2017)
2 - Irwin County
3 - Sav. Country Day (1980)
4 - Marion County
5 - Holy Innocents' (2009)
6 - Fellowship Christian (2016)
7 - Mount de Sales (1997)
8 - Athens Academy
