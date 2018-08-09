0 Grayson's Pappoe might be Georgia's best linebacker ever

Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe is the No. 1-ranked outside linebacker prospect in the nation this season, adding to the legacy of elite Georgia players at the position.

A year ago, Rome's Adam Anderson was the highest-ranked OLB prospect, and Mary Persons' Quay Walker was No. 2. And as recently as 2012, the No. 1 OLB prospect was another Georgia product, Josh Harvey-Clemons of Lowndes.

Pappoe also can play inside linebacker. Georgia has produced two recent No. 1-rated prospects at that position, too - Raekwon McMillan of Liberty County (2014) and Alec Ogletree of Newnan (2010). Both are in the NFL.

But Pappoe is rated higher than all of those linebackers, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. There hasn't been a higher-rated linebacker from Georgia since Tray Blackmon of LaGrange in 2005. Blackmon, a former all-classification player of the year, went on to play at Auburn. Pappoe committed to Auburn last month.

GHSF Daily is publishing its 10 best at each position over the first nine issues. The players' status as recruits is a factor, but the choices are made largely on their production as high school players. The series continues today with linebackers.

*Davis Allen, Calhoun (6-5, 220): Allen had 153 tackles for the Class AAA champions and was a GACA first-team all-state selection. He's also a big target at tight end and had a couple of TD receptions. Allen is a three-star recruit who committed to Clemson in June.

*J.D. Bertrand, Blessed Trinity (6-1, 215): Bertrand is a four-year starter who had 30 solo tackles, 8.5 for losses, in just seven games last season, as he got a late start because of injury. Like Allen, Bertrand is an outstanding tight end and two-way starter. Bertrand is a consensus top-300 national recruit who is committed to Georgia.

*Kalen DeLoach, Islands (6-0, 200): DeLoach was an AJC and GSWA first-team all-state pick in AAA last season despite toiling for a team that finished 3-7. He was credited with 150 tackles and 700 rushing yards. DeLoach is a consensus four-star recruit and an Under Armour All-American committed to Florida State last week.

*Tyron Hopper, Roswell (6-2, 205): Hopper, a first-team all-Region 4-AAAAAAA and all-North Fulton choice, had 62 solo tackles and a team-leading 10 tackles for losses last season. He's is a consensus top-300 prospect nationally who is committed to Florida.

*Trezmen Marshall, Clinch County (6-1, 235): Marshall was injured to start the 2017 season and played more on offense when he returned, but he's best at linebacker, where he had 23 tackles and three sacks in four games on that side for the Class A public-school champions. Despite the limited time there, he was a unanimous first-team all-state choice at that position. As a running back and quarterback, he rushed for 974 yards and 20 touchdowns. Marshall is a consensus top-100 prospect nationally. He is committed to Georgia.

*K.D. McDaniel, Tift County (6-3, 235): McDaniel had 84 tackles, six sacks, three tackles for losses and 12 QB hurries in 2017, when he was a first-team all-region performer. McDaniel is committed to Kentucky.

*King Mwikuta, Troup (6-4, 230): A top-125 national recruit, Mwikuta is committed to Alabama. He was first-team AJC and GSWA all-state last season in AAAA. He was credited with 48 tackles and seven sacks.

*Owen Pappoe, Grayson (6-0, 205): Pappoe recovered from a hip injury that forced him to miss all of spring practice and went on to record 62 tackles, including nine for losses, and a fumble recovery. Pappoe is considered the nation's top outside-linebacker prospect and is rated as the No. 11 player overall.

*Isaiah Ratcliff, Cedar Grove (6-1, 205): Ratcliff was a GSWA first-team all-state pick last season, when he led the Saints in tackles with 79 solo, 162 total, with 25.5 tackles for losses. Ratcliff is a consensus three-star recruit among juniors with several SEC offers.

*Kevin Swint, Carrollton (6-3, 220): Swint had 30.5 tackles for losses, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore. He's a top-200 national recruit among juniors and is uncommitted.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.