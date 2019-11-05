0 GHSA set to release tentative classifications for 2020

Reclassification for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years is about to hit the ground running.

The Georgia High School Association is expected to release the latest school enrollment numbers and place member schools into tentative classifications today or later this week.

Those tentative classes won't become official until the GHSA has heard appeals on enrollment counts and considered requests to play up in class. That will take several days. When that's done, the GHSA will place schools into their regions. In 2016, during the most recent reclassification, region placement took place on Dec. 1. Reclassification will be ratified by the GHSA executive committee in January.

The process will be especially interesting this year because the GHSA has adopted a 2.0 multiplier for students living outside each school's attendance zone. For example, a school with 1,000 students overall, 200 of which live outside the zone, will be classified as having 1,200 students.

The 2.0 multiplier is designed to address the contention that schools that attract large numbers of out-of-zone students — particularly private schools and those from city school systems — have competitive advantages. Since this particular multiplier has never been used, it's unknown if the targeted schools will be affected as hoped and whether more innocuous schools get caught up in collateral damage.

Because the most recent full reclassification took place four years ago, instead of the usual two, more classification changes than usual are expected. The GHSA has reverted to two-year reclassification cycles going forward.

Worth County coach steps down

Worth County coach Frankie Carroll resigned Monday, becoming the first football coach to step down after his team's season was completed. Worth County finished 2-8 and 1-9 in Carroll's two campaigns. The Rams were 0-10 the season prior. Carroll remains the school district's athletic director. Carroll previously was head coach at Pelham (2011-14) and won a Florida state title in 2007 at Madison County.



