GHSA coin flip favors Lowndes, Lee, Cartersville, Cedar Grove

The GHSA determined home-field advantage for the football quarterfinals Thursday morning with a universal coin flip that resulted in a victory for teams placed lower on the brackets.
The quarterfinals represent the first round in which same-seeded teams can meet. In those cases, the lower-placed team on the bracket will be at home.
In the second round plays out as seeded, the quarterfinals would have Grayson at Lowndes, North Gwinnett at McEachern, Dacula at Lee County, Woodward Academy at Cartersville and Peach County at Cedar Grove, among others.
In games in which teams do not have the same seed, the higher seed is always home. The GHSA will conduct another coin flip next week at its offices in Thomaston for the semifinals.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}