GHSA changes high school playoffs selection format

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association approved changes to how teams are selected and seeded for the high school football playoffs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Under the previous format, the 32-team playoff for each classification consisted of the top four teams from each region. Now, the playoff brackets will be based on a points formula similar to rating percentage index used by the NCAA.

Only teams that win their regions are guaranteed playoff spots. The rest of the playoffs will be decided based on No. 1-No. 32 seed rankings for each classification.

GHSA members voted 66-1 to approve the new points system, which will go into effect during the 2026-2027 school year.

Watch SportsZone Friday every Friday night for the latest scores and highlights under the high school stadium lights!

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group