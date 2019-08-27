Georgia Tech recruit rushes for 404 yards, 8 touchdowns in 1 game

Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton became the 19th player in GHSA history to rush for 400 yards in a game last week when he put up 404 on 23 carries in a 62-10 victory over Ringgold. Playing only three quarters, Gibbs also scored eight touchdowns.
MERCY! Jahmyr Gibbs scores his 7TH touchdown. Makes it look easy. Has the vision, burst, strength and elusiveness. 19 carries for 373 yards. Dalton leads 55-10. 5:38 3Q. #BestofPreps pic.twitter.com/a3k0T5x1in— Patrick MacCoon (@PMacCoon) August 24, 2019
*485 - Devyn Collins (Pepperell) vs. Rockmart 2014
*476 - Don Calloway (Miller County) vs. Lanier County 1999
*469 - Chris Clay (Randolph-Clay) vs. Albany 2007
*463 - Durante Dunson (Heard County) vs. Jefferson 2013
*451 - Lyn-J Dixon (Taylor County) vs. Greenville 2015
*435 - Tyler LaFlamme (South Forsyth) vs. Chattahoochee 2014
*434 - Michael Franklin (Carver, Atlanta) vs. Archer (Atlanta) 1987
*423 - Keith Henderson (Cartersville) vs. Cass 1984
*417 - Champ Bailey (Charlton County) vs. Atkinson County 1995
*415 - Tay Sheppard (Bowdon) vs. Union County 2016
*415 - Tyre Shelton (Chapel Hill) vs. Cedartown 2016
*414 - Selma Calloway (Miller County) vs. Dale County, Ala. 1992
*413 - Travis Tisdale (Lowndes) vs. Valdosta 2018
*411 - Unray Solomon (Appling County) vs. Hephzibah 1991
*404 - Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton) vs. Ringgold 2019
*403 - Marquis Terry (Drew) vs. Starr's Mill 2014
*402 - Janier Ferguson (Pepperell) vs. Armuchee 2011
*402 - Kahlige Fleglar (Glenn Hills) vs. Cross Creek 2013
*402 - Dontarius Brookins (Hancock Central) vs. Twiggs County 2013
Source: Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
