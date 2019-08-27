  • Georgia Tech recruit rushes for 404 yards, 8 touchdowns in 1 game

    Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton became the 19th player in GHSA history to rush for 400 yards in a game last week when he put up 404 on 23 carries in a 62-10 victory over Ringgold. Playing only three quarters, Gibbs also scored eight touchdowns.

    *485 - Devyn Collins (Pepperell) vs. Rockmart 2014 

    *476 - Don Calloway (Miller County) vs. Lanier County 1999 

    *469 - Chris Clay (Randolph-Clay) vs. Albany 2007 

    *463 - Durante Dunson (Heard County) vs. Jefferson 2013 

    *451 - Lyn-J Dixon (Taylor County) vs. Greenville 2015 

    *435 - Tyler LaFlamme (South Forsyth) vs. Chattahoochee 2014 

    *434 - Michael Franklin (Carver, Atlanta) vs. Archer (Atlanta) 1987 

    *423 - Keith Henderson (Cartersville) vs. Cass 1984 

    *417 - Champ Bailey (Charlton County) vs. Atkinson County 1995 

    *415 - Tay Sheppard (Bowdon) vs. Union County 2016 

    *415 - Tyre Shelton (Chapel Hill) vs. Cedartown 2016 

    *414 - Selma Calloway (Miller County) vs. Dale County, Ala. 1992 

    *413 - Travis Tisdale (Lowndes) vs. Valdosta 2018 

    *411 - Unray Solomon (Appling County) vs. Hephzibah 1991 

    *404 - Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton) vs. Ringgold 2019 

    *403 - Marquis Terry (Drew) vs. Starr's Mill 2014 

    *402 - Janier Ferguson (Pepperell) vs. Armuchee 2011 

    *402 - Kahlige Fleglar (Glenn Hills) vs. Cross Creek 2013 

    *402 - Dontarius Brookins (Hancock Central) vs. Twiggs County 2013 

    Source: Georgia High School Football Historians Association. 

