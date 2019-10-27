Georgia high school football state rankings

Defending Class AAAAAA champion Lee County's 53-50 victory over second-ranked Valdosta caused some shuffling, but the top five remained the same in seven of the eight classifications this week in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school football rankings.
Lee County – which won on a field goal in the final minute - moved up one spot to No. 3 while Valdosta fell to No. 4. Lee County has one loss, to No. 1 Peach County of AAA.
Milton, Stephenson, Carver-Columbus, Savannah Country Day and Johnson County entered the rankings to replace lower-ranked teams that lost.
Three No. 1 teams fortified their positions with victories over other top-10 teams. Lowndes defeated No. 10 Camden County 45-13 in AAAAAAA. Marist beat No. 8 Flowery Branch 27-0 in AAAA. Irwin County beat No. 4 Wilcox County in Class A (public).
Two weeks remain in the regular season. The playoffs begin Nov. 8.
Class AAAAAAA
- (1) Lowndes (9-0)
- (2) McEachern (8-0)
- (3) Colquitt County (8-1)
- (4) Grayson (7-1)
- (5) North Gwinnett (8-1)
- (6) Hillgrove (7-1)
- (7) Marietta (6-2)
- (8) Parkview (7-1)
- (9) Archer (5-3)
- (NR) Milton (5-3)
Out: No. 10 Camden County
Class AAAAAA
- (1) Dacula (8-0)
- (3) Harrison (8-0)
- (4) Lee County (7-1)
- (2) Valdosta (7-2)
- (5) Lanier (8-0)
- (6) Coffee (7-2)
- (7) Johns Creek (7-1)
- (8) Allatoona (5-2-1)
- (10) Mays (7-1)
- (NR) Stephenson (7-1)
Out: No. 9 South Paulding
Class AAAAA
- (1) Buford (8-0)
- (2) Carrollton (8-0)
- (3) Jones County (8-0)
- (4) Warner Robins (8-1)
- (5) Dutchtown (7-1)
- (6) Rome (7-2)
- (7) Wayne County (7-1)
- (8) Veterans (7-1)
- (9) Ware County (5-3)
- (10) Kell (6-2)
Class AAAA
- (1) Marist (9-0)
- (2) Cartersville (9-0)
- (3) Woodward Academy (8-0)
- (4) Blessed Trinity (6-2)
- (5) Sandy Creek (7-1)
- (8) North Oconee (9-0)
- (10) West Laurens (7-1)
- (6) Flowery Branch (6-2)
- (9) Oconee County (7-1)
- (NR) Carver-Columbus (8-1)
Out: No. 7 Burke County
Class AAA
- (1) Peach County (7-1)
- (2) Cedar Grove (7-2)
- (3) Pierce County (8-0)
- (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)
- (5) Appling County (7-1)
- (6) Crisp County (6-3)
- (7) Lovett (6-2)
- (8) Jefferson (7-1)
- (9) Jenkins (8-1)
- (10) North Murray (7-1)
Class AA
- (1) Rockmart (8-0)
- (2) Callaway (8-1)
- (3) Dublin (8-0)
- (4) Hapeville Charter (6-1-1)
- (5) Rabun County (8-0)
- (6) Swainsboro (7-1)
- (7) Bleckley County (6-2)
- (8) Union County (8-0)
- (9) Washington County (6-2)
- (10) Thomasville (5-4)
Class A (Public)
- (1) Irwin County (7-0)
- (2) Clinch County (7-1)
- (3) Pelham (8-0)
- (4) Wilcox County (6-2)
- (5) Mitchell County (6-1)
- (7) Commerce (6-2)
- (8) Lincoln County (6-2)
- (6) Bowdon (6-2)
- (9) Manchester (6-2)
- (NR) Johnson County (7-1)
Out: No. 10 Turner County
Class A (Private)
- (1) Athens Academy (8-0)
- (2) Holy Innocents' (8-0)
- (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (7-1)
- (4) Darlington (8-0)
- (5) Fellowship Christian (8-0)
- (6) Wesleyan (6-2)
- (7) Prince Avenue Christian (6-2)
- (8) Christian Heritage (7-1)
- (10) Hebron Christian (6-2)
- (NR) Savannah Country Day (8-0)
Out: No. 9 North Cobb Christian
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}