  • Georgia high school football state rankings

    By: Todd Holcomb

    Updated:

    Defending Class AAAAAA champion Lee County's 53-50 victory over second-ranked Valdosta caused some shuffling, but the top five remained the same in seven of the eight classifications this week in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school football rankings.

    Lee County – which won on a field goal in the final minute - moved up one spot to No. 3 while Valdosta fell to No. 4. Lee County has one loss, to No. 1 Peach County of AAA.

    Milton, Stephenson, Carver-Columbus, Savannah Country Day and Johnson County entered the rankings to replace lower-ranked teams that lost. 

    Three No. 1 teams fortified their positions with victories over other top-10 teams. Lowndes defeated No. 10 Camden County 45-13 in AAAAAAA. Marist beat No. 8 Flowery Branch 27-0 in AAAA. Irwin County beat No. 4 Wilcox County in Class A (public).

    Two weeks remain in the regular season. The playoffs begin Nov. 8.

    Class AAAAAAA

    1. (1) Lowndes (9-0)
    2. (2) McEachern (8-0)
    3. (3) Colquitt County (8-1)
    4. (4) Grayson (7-1)
    5. (5) North Gwinnett (8-1)
    6. (6) Hillgrove (7-1)
    7. (7) Marietta (6-2)
    8. (8) Parkview (7-1)
    9. (9) Archer (5-3)
    10. (NR) Milton (5-3)

    Out: No. 10 Camden County

    Class AAAAAA

    1. (1) Dacula (8-0)
    2. (3) Harrison (8-0)
    3. (4) Lee County (7-1)
    4. (2) Valdosta (7-2)
    5. (5) Lanier (8-0)
    6. (6) Coffee (7-2)
    7. (7) Johns Creek (7-1)
    8. (8) Allatoona (5-2-1)
    9. (10) Mays (7-1)
    10. (NR) Stephenson (7-1)

    Out: No. 9 South Paulding

    Class AAAAA

    1. (1) Buford (8-0)
    2. (2) Carrollton (8-0)
    3. (3) Jones County (8-0)
    4. (4) Warner Robins (8-1)
    5. (5) Dutchtown (7-1)
    6. (6) Rome (7-2)
    7. (7) Wayne County (7-1)
    8. (8) Veterans (7-1)
    9. (9) Ware County (5-3)
    10. (10) Kell (6-2)

    Class AAAA

    1. (1) Marist (9-0)
    2. (2) Cartersville (9-0)
    3. (3) Woodward Academy (8-0)
    4. (4) Blessed Trinity (6-2)
    5. (5) Sandy Creek (7-1)
    6. (8) North Oconee (9-0)
    7. (10) West Laurens (7-1)
    8. (6) Flowery Branch (6-2)
    9. (9) Oconee County (7-1)
    10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (8-1)

    Out: No. 7 Burke County

    Class AAA

    1. (1) Peach County (7-1)
    2. (2) Cedar Grove (7-2)
    3. (3) Pierce County (8-0)
    4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)
    5. (5) Appling County (7-1)
    6. (6) Crisp County (6-3)
    7. (7) Lovett (6-2)
    8. (8) Jefferson (7-1)
    9. (9) Jenkins (8-1)
    10. (10) North Murray (7-1)

    Class AA

    1. (1) Rockmart (8-0)
    2. (2) Callaway (8-1)
    3. (3) Dublin (8-0)
    4. (4) Hapeville Charter (6-1-1)
    5. (5) Rabun County (8-0)
    6. (6) Swainsboro (7-1)
    7. (7) Bleckley County (6-2)
    8. (8) Union County (8-0)
    9. (9) Washington County (6-2)
    10. (10) Thomasville (5-4)

    Class A (Public)

    1. (1) Irwin County (7-0)
    2. (2) Clinch County (7-1)
    3. (3) Pelham (8-0)
    4. (4) Wilcox County (6-2)
    5. (5) Mitchell County (6-1)
    6. (7) Commerce (6-2)
    7. (8) Lincoln County (6-2)
    8. (6) Bowdon (6-2)
    9. (9) Manchester (6-2)
    10. (NR) Johnson County (7-1)

    Out: No. 10 Turner County

    Class A (Private)

    1. (1) Athens Academy (8-0)
    2. (2) Holy Innocents' (8-0)
    3. (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (7-1)
    4. (4) Darlington (8-0)
    5. (5) Fellowship Christian (8-0)
    6. (6) Wesleyan (6-2)
    7. (7) Prince Avenue Christian (6-2)
    8. (8) Christian Heritage (7-1)
    9. (10) Hebron Christian (6-2)
    10. (NR) Savannah Country Day (8-0)

    Out: No. 9 North Cobb Christian

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories