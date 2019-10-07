  • Georgia high school football state rankings

    By: Todd Holcomb

    Marist is the new No. 1 team in Class AAAA while Denmark, a 2-year-old school, is in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings for the first time ahead of its meeting with defending AAAA champion Blessed Trinity.

    Marist got the promotion from No. 2 after beating Chestatee 56-13 to improve to 6-0. 

    Marist moved head of Cartersville, which also improved to 6-0 with a 17-14 victory over unranked Central of Carrollton, a 37-point underdog, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

    Marist, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2004, has won each of its games by 14 points or more. Cartersville has played two tight ones. Cartersville defeated Marist 17-14 in the 2018 semifinals.

    Denmark, the newest Forsyth County school, is 5-0 after a 49-0 victory over West Hall. Denmark will play Friday at No. 5 Blessed Trinity (4-1), the two-time defending state champion in the class. Blessed Trinity's 23-game winning streak was ended this season when beaten by current No. 3 Woodward Academy.

    Class AAAAAAA

    1. (1) Lowndes (7-0)
    2. (2) McEachern (5-0)
    3. (3) Colquitt County (5-1)
    4. (4) Grayson (4-1)
    5. (5) Marietta (4-1)
    6. (6) Hillgrove (5-0)
    7. (8) North Gwinnett (5-1)
    8. (9) Mill Creek (5-1)
    9. (10) Archer (3-2)
    10. (7) Parkview (4-1)

    Class AAAAAA

    1. (1) Dacula (6-0)
    2. (2) Valdosta (5-1)
    3. (3) Harrison (6-0)
    4. (5) Lee County (5-1)
    5. (6) Allatoona (4-1)
    6. (7) Lanier (6-0)
    7. (4) Coffee (5-1)
    8. (8) Dalton (5-1)
    9. (9) Houston County (4-2)
    10. (NR) South Paulding (4-1)

    Out: No. 10 M.L. King 

    Class AAAAA 

    1. (1) Buford (6-0)
    2. (2) Carrollton (6-0)
    3. (4) Jones County (6-0)
    4. (5) Dutchtown (6-0)
    5. (6) Warner Robins (5-1)
    6. (7) Stockbridge (6-0)
    7. (8) Rome (4-2)
    8. (3) Bainbridge (5-1)
    9. (10) Kell (4-1)
    10. (NR) Wayne County (4-1)

    Out: No. 9 Griffin 

    Class AAAA 

    1. (2) Marist (6-0)
    2. (1) Cartersville (6-0)
    3. (3) Woodward Academy (5-0)
    4. (5) Sandy Creek (5-0)
    5. (4) Blessed Trinity (4-1)
    6. (6) Cairo (5-1)
    7. (7) Flowery Branch (5-0)
    8. (8) Burke County (5-1)
    9. (10) North Oconee (6-0)
    10. (NR) Denmark (5-0)

    Out: No. 9 Troup 

    Class AAA 

    1. (1) Peach County (5-1)
    2. (2) Cedar Grove (4-2)
    3. (3) Pierce County (5-0)
    4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)
    5. (5) Hart County (5-0)
    6. (6) Liberty County (3-0)
    7. (7) Appling County (4-1)
    8. (8) Crisp County (4-3)
    9. (9) Lovett (4-2)
    10. (10) Jefferson (4-1)

    Class AA 

    1. (1) Rockmart (6-0)
    2. (2) Hapeville Charter (4-1)
    3. (3) Callaway (5-1)
    4. (4) Dublin (5-0)
    5. (5) Rabun County (6-0)
    6. (7) Fitzgerald (5-1)
    7. (6) Swainsboro (4-1)
    8. (8) Brooks County (3-3)
    9. (9) Washington County (4-1)
    10. (NR) Jefferson County (4-2)

    Out: No. 10 Douglass 

    Class A (private)

    1. (1) Athens Academy (5-0)
    2. (2) Holy Innocents (6-0)
    3. (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (5-1)
    4. (4) Darlington (6-0)
    5. (5) Fellowship Christian (5-0)
    6. (8) Aquinas (5-0)
    7. (6) Wesleyan (4-2)
    8. (7) Prince Avenue Christian (4-2)
    9. (9) North Cobb Christian (4-1)
    10. (10) Christian Heritage (4-1)

    Class A (public)

    1. (1) Irwin County (5-0)
    2. (2) Clinch County (5-1)
    3. (3) Pelham (5-0)
    4. (4) Bowdon (5-0)
    5. (5) Mitchell County (4-1)
    6. (6) Commerce (4-1)
    7. (7) Wilcox County (5-1)
    8. (8) Manchester (4-1)
    9. (9) Lincoln County (4-2)
    10. (10) Turner County (5-1)

