Georgia high school football rankings this week

Irwin County is the new No. 1 team in the Class A public-school rankings, and Roswell made a big move into the Class AAAAAAA rankings after its victory Milton.
Irwin County defeated previous Class A public No. 1 Clinch County, a defending state champion, 21-3 on Friday in a rematch of the state-title game. Irwin also defeated Clinch in the regular season last season, and in 2015, but Clinch was the state champion both seasons.
This marks the first time that Irwin has been No. 1 in an AJC poll since 1998.
In AAAAAAA, Roswell defeated previous No. 3 Milton 22-20 on after trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter. A pair of touchdown passes, one in the final minute, spurred the comeback.
Milton (3-1) fell to No. 6. The two north Fulton teams are ranked highly in part because of Milton’s opening 19-17 victory over preseason No. 3 Archer, which has been dominant in beating Norcross 37-0 and Mill Creek 42-0 the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, Walton solidified its No. 2 spot in the highest class with a 27-24 victory over defending champion North Gwinnett, which fell to No. 7. No. 1 Colquitt County continued its domination with a 41-14 victory over previous No. 3 Warner Robins of AAAAA.
Class AAAAAAA
1. (1) Colquitt County (5-0)
2. (2) Walton (4-0)
3. (4) Grayson (3-1)
4. (6) Parkview (3-0)
5. (NR) Roswell (4-0)
6. (3) Milton (3-1)
7. (5) North Gwinnett (2-2)
8. (7) Archer (3-1)
9. (8) McEachern (3-1)
10. (9) Marietta (1-3)
Out: No. 10 Lowndes
Class AAAAAA
1. (1) Lee County (5-0)
2. (2) Coffee (5-0)
3. (3) Harrison (5-0)
4. (5) Sequoyah (4-0)
5. (4) Creekview (5-0)
6. (7) Valdosta (2-2)
7. (8) Alpharetta (2-1)
8. (10) Northside-Warner Robins (3-2)
9. (9) Tucker (2-2)
10. (NR) Douglas County (3-1)
Out: No. 6 Glynn Acacdemy
Class AAAAA
1. (1) Rome (4-0)
2. (2) Buford (3-1)
3. (5) Stockbridge (4-0)
4. (4) Carrollton (3-1)
5. (6) Jones County (5-0)
6. (3) Warner Robins (3-1)
7. (8) Wayne County (4-0)
8. (9) Ware County (3-1)
9. (10) Dutchtown (5-0)
10. (NR) Southwest DeKalb (5-0)
Out: No. 7 Kell
Class AAAA
1. (1) Blessed Trinity (4-0)
2. (3) Cartersville (4-0)
3. (4) Mary Persons (5-0)
4. (5) St. Pius X (4-1)
5. (6) Troup (4-0)
6. (2) Marist (3-1)
7. (7) Burke County (2-2)
8. (8) Flowery Branch (3-0)
9. (9) Woodward Academy (2-2)
10. (10) Eastside (4-0)
Class AAA
1. (1) Calhoun (4-0)
2. (2) Cedar Grove (3-1)
3. (4) Monroe Area (4-0)
4. (3) Peach County (2-2)
5. (5) Westminster (2-2)
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-2)
7. (7) Benedictine (1-1)
8. (9) Jefferson (3-1)
9. (8) Pace Academy (2-2)
10. (10) Dawson County (4-0)
Class AA
1. (1) Hapeville Charter (3-0)
2. (2) Callaway (3-1)
3. (3) Thomasville (3-1)
4. (4) Bremen (3-0)
5. (5) Rockmart (4-0)
6. (6) Dodge County (4-0)
7. (7) Rabun County (3-1)
8. (9) Washington County (4-0)
9. (10) Vidalia (4-0)
10. (NR) Brooks County (3-1)
Out: No. 8 Dublin
Class A (Pulbic)
1. (2) Irwin County (4-0)
2. (1) Clinch County (3-1)
3. (4) Commerce (4-0)
4. (5) Pelham (4-0)
5. (6) Charlton County (3-1)
6. (7) Marion County (4-0)
7. (9) Manchester (2-1)
8. (10) Turner County (3-1)
9. (3) Mount Zion (Carroll) (3-1)
10. (NR) Dooly County (1-2)
Out: No. 8 Trion
Class A (Private)
1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (3-1)
2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)
3. (3) Athens Academy (3-0)
4. (4) Darlington (4-0)
5. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)
6. (6) Savannah Country Day (3-0)
7. (7) Aquinas (4-0)
8. (8) Mount Paran Christian (2-1)
9. (9) George Walton Academy (4-0)
10. (10) Fellowship Christian (4-0)
