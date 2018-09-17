Games between ranked teams with 100-plus combined points

Rome defeated Carrollton 65-51 on Friday in a 116-point game that ranks tied for 18th in GHSA history for most points scored by both teams combined. But the prominence of the two teams - Rome was ranked No. 1, Carrollton No. 4 - made the game even more noteworthy. It was the second-highest-scoring game in history between teams that were ranked. There have been 14 between ranked teams that reached 100 points.
2013: #8 Jefferson d. #10 Heard County 61-57
2018: #1 Rome d. #4 Carrollton 65-51
2016: #1 Fitzgerald d. #1 Macon County 70-42
2016: #6 Northgate d. #5 Creekside 61-48
1998: #8 East Coweta d. #2 LaGrange 67-41
2013: #10 North Paulding d. #9 Allatoona 62-46
2015: #10 Allatoona d. #4 Houston County 59-47
2012: #7 Jefferson d. #4 Fitzgerald 53-51
2016: #7 Liberty County d. #9 Pierce County 56-46
2017: #3 Lowndes d. #5 Parkview 64-38
2014: #4 North Gwinnett d. #1 McEachern 52-49
2016: #6 Colquitt County d. #9 Brookwood 66-35
2017: #5 Warner Robins d. #3 Coffee 52-49
2009: #2 Fitzgerald d. #8 Swainsboro 64-36
