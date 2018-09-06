0 Future Ohio State Buckeye makes big climb in Player of the Year watch

Man of Steele might be a trite nickname for Steele Chambers, but it fits. There aren't too many two-way starters in Georgia who have had sturdier influences on a school the size and prominence of Blessed Trinity.

Chambers has put up at least 1,300 rushing yards and 70 tackles each of the past two seasons for a program that was 24-4 in that time. Ohio State noticed, and Chambers is among the Buckeyes' 2019 commitments.

But in the first two games, Blessed Trinity had been relying more on another Division I recruit in the backfield, junior Elijah Green, who rushed for 109 and 82 yards in the Titans' first two games. Both backs rushed for about 1,300 yards last season, but Green's emergence allowed Chambers to stay rested and remain a full-time force at linebacker.

But plans changed Friday when Green and all-state wide receiver Ryan Davis were lost to injury. That meant Chambers became the main offense weapon, and Woodward Academy knew it. But Chambers delivered in the 43-21 victory.

"He had four rushing touchdowns and put us on his back," Blessed Trinity coach Tim McFarlin said. "We lost Elijah and Ryan in the game, so Steele had to play tailback and linebacker with no breaks. Steele had 179 yards on 18 carries for a 9.9-yard average, and they were tough yards."

New to the POY Watch this week are Chambers, Monroe Area QB Chandler Byron and Rome RB Jamious Griffin.

The POY Watch is intended to be a fun look at some of the state's best players. Players naturally will drift in and out, and that should not be taken as a critique of their season. It is an honor to appear in the POW Watch even for a single week.

1. LB/RB/QB Trezmen Marshall, Clinch County: Marshall rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in a 37-7 victory over Brooks County. He also had four tackles. In two games, Marshall has rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, made seven tackles and a sack and forced a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He's 4-of-10 passing for 63 yards. A consensus top-100 prospect nationally, Marshall is committed to Georgia. Clinch County (2-0) is No. 1 in the Class A public-school rankings.

2. WR/DB Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove: Haselwood had six receptions for 61 yards and a solo tackle in limited action of a 45-0 victory over Columbia. For the season, Haselwood has 151 yards on 13 receptions, 82 yards on two kickoff returns, 61 yards on three punt returns, two touchdowns and eight tackles. The consensus No. 1 recruit in Georgia, Haselwood is committed to Georgia. Cedar Grove (3-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.

3. DB/WR Kyle Hamilton, Marist: Hamilton blocked a field goal, scooped the loose ball and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown, returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to start the second half, caught two passes for 30 yards and returned three punts for 43 yards in a 33-14 victory over Baylor of Chattanooga. In two games, Hamilton has four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown (Marist has completed only 10 passes), returned five punts or kicks for 144 yards, intercepted a pass and made eight solo tackles, one for a loss. A top-300 national recruit, Hamilton is committed to Notre Dame. Marist (2-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA.

4. WR Ramel Keyton, Marietta: Keyton had six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in a 38-13 victory over Collins Hill. That put him over 3,000 yards receiving for his career (3,062). In three games this season, Keyton has 29 receptions for 421 yards and seven touchdowns. Keyton is one of three blue-chip Marietta prospects on offense with player-of-the-year credentials. The others are QB Harrison Bailey (1,087 yards passing) and TE Arik Gilbert (432 yards receiving). Keyton, a four-star top-200 national recruit, has committed to Tennessee. Marietta (1-2) is ranked No. 7 in AAAAAAA.

5. RB Derrian Brown, Buford: Brown rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in a 19-14 loss to Deerfield Beach, a nationally ranked Florida team. In three games, Brown has rushed for 486 yards and scored nine touchdowns on 68 carries (7.1 ypc) and caught six passes for 75 yards. A top-250 national recruit, Brown reportedly favors Texas and Penn State. Buford (2-1) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAA.

6. QB Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: Fromm's team did not play. For the season, Fromm is 41-of-81 passing for 789 yards and seven touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Fromm is committed to Mercer. Warner Robins (2-0) is ranked No. 3 in AAAAA.

7. QB Chandler Byron, Monroe Area: Byron rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a 36-15 victory over Pace Academy, the first ranked opponent that Monroe Area has beaten since 2003. Byron was 6-of-11 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Byron has rushed for 655 yards and seven touchdowns on 74 carries (8.9 ypc) and is 18-of-31 passing for 478 yards and six touchdowns. Byron is not a highly rated recruit and does not have an offer. Monroe Area (3-0) is ranked No. 6 in AAA.

8. RB Jamious Griffin, Rome: Griffin rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries while playing less than a half in a 35-0 victory over Forest Park. In two games, Griffin has rushed for 349 yards and six touchdowns on 38 carries. He has caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. A three-star recruit, Griffin is committed to N.C. State. Rome (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA.

9. WR Dominick Blaylock, Walton: Blaylock had two catches for 17 yards as Walton ground out a 35-0 victory over Pope. For the season, Blaylock has 15 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Blaylock is a five-star recruit and the consensus No. 31 player nationally. He committed to Georgia before his junior season. Walton (3-0) is ranked No. 4 in AAAAAAA.

10. RB/LB Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity: Chambers rushed for 179 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns in a 43-21 victory over Woodward Academy. He also had three tackles and a 10-yard sack. In three games, Chambers has rushed for 269 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries, all against ranked or larger schools. A top-250 national recruit, Chambers is committed to Ohio State. Blessed Trinity (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in AAAA.

