Former Georgia high school players who made NFL debuts in Week 1

Ten former Georgia high school players made their NFL regular-season debuts during the opening week of the season, according to Don Fendley, who does NFL research for the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
*A.J. Cole, Woodward Academy (Raiders)
*Mecole Hardman, Elbert County (Chiefs)
*Darryl Johnson, Camden County (Bills)
*Jonathan Ledbetter, Tucker (Dolphins)
*Ty Long, Roswell (Chargers)
*Isaiah Mack, Northwest Whitfield (Titans)
*Jakobi Myers, Arabia Mountain (Patriots)
*Natrez Patrick, Mays (Rams)
*Dontavius Russell, Carrollton (Jaguars)
*Duke Shelley, Tucker (Bears)
*Rock Ya-Sin, Southwest DeKalb (Colts)
*Montez Sweat, Stephenson (Redskins)
