  • Former Georgia high school players who made NFL debuts in Week 1

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Ten former Georgia high school players made their NFL regular-season debuts during the opening week of the season, according to Don Fendley, who does NFL research for the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. 

    *A.J. Cole, Woodward Academy (Raiders) 

    *Mecole Hardman, Elbert County (Chiefs) 

    *Darryl Johnson, Camden County (Bills)

    *Jonathan Ledbetter, Tucker (Dolphins)

    *Ty Long, Roswell (Chargers) 

    *Isaiah Mack, Northwest Whitfield (Titans) 

    *Jakobi Myers, Arabia Mountain (Patriots) 

    *Natrez Patrick, Mays (Rams) 

    *Dontavius Russell, Carrollton (Jaguars) 

    *Duke Shelley, Tucker (Bears) 

    *Rock Ya-Sin, Southwest DeKalb (Colts) 

    *Montez Sweat, Stephenson (Redskins) 

