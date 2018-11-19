0 Dramatic finishes, upsets and a record are highlights of Round 2

Here are 10 things to know about the just-completed second round:

*Defending Class AA champion Hapeville Charter is out. Callaway defeated the No. 1-ranked Hornets 31-13. All other defending champions and No. 1-ranked teams are still playing.

*Warner Robins WR Marcayll Jones broke the state record for receiving yards in a season in a 35-0 victory over Ware County. Jones has 1,661 yards. The previous mark was 1,655 yards set by Demarco Robinson of M.L. King in 2010.

*All four playoff teams from Region 1-AAAAAA advanced. They are Lee County, Valdosta, Northside (Warner Robins) and Coffee. All four could make the semifinals, which would be unprecedented. Lee County beat Coffee in the 2017 championship game, and Valdosta was the 2016 state champion.

*Hillgrove beat Walton 23-20 on Luis Garcia-Cano's 31-yard field goal on the final play.

*Sequoyah beat Creekside 50-49 in overtime on Collier Pecht's two-point conversion after trailing 35-21 and 42-35 in the fourth quarter.

*Commerce beat Mitchell County 35-33 by stopping a two-point conversion inches from the goal line.

*Washington County beat Brooks County 34-30 when Brooks QB Jacolby Brown was ruled out of bounds short of the goal line. One official had signaled touchdown, another out of bounds, before a meeting of officials brought about a final ruling.

*Pelham beat ECI 40-36 on Darrell Starling's 68-yard TD run in the final three minutes. Pelham, now in the quarterfinals for the first time in 36 years, trailed 28-14 in the first half.

*Benedictine stopped Westside of Macon four times inside the 10-yard line to preserve a 43-36 win.

*In games that might be viewed as upsets by unranked teams, Lanier (9-3) beat No. 6 Harrison 35-23 in AAAAAA, and Bainbridge (7-5) beat No. 5 and previously unbeaten Wayne County 26-19 in AAAAA.

