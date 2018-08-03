0 Class AAAAA preseason all-state team

*Best player: Knox Kadum. The Rome quarterback had 2,046 yards passing, 737 yard rushing and 15 victories.

*Best position: Quarterback. Kadum and Dylan Fromm, the reigning classification offensive player of the year, will have trouble holding their all-state positions with Kell's Evan Conley, Buford's Aaron McLaughlin and Arabia Mountain's Bryson Williams, among others, knocking on that door.

*Highly recruited: Harry Miller. The Buford lineman is rated the No. 2 center prospect, and No. 37 overall player, nationally. He is committed to Ohio State. In advising for the AJC's Super 11 team, which has not been announced, Jeff Sentell of DawgNation said this of Miller: "If you had a Super 4 or a Super 3 or even a Super 1, then Harry Miller should receive your strongest consideration."

*That's interesting: Miller and two other Buford offensive linemen made it, and three others could've. From left to right are Miller (Ohio State), Riley Simonds (Florida), Seth McLaughlin (four-star junior center with 12 ACC/SEC offers plus Princeton), Carter Colquitt (Ole Miss) and Reece McIntyre (Ole Miss). None stands below 6 feet, 3 inches. They average 295 pounds. The state has never seen another high school offensive line like it.

*Snubbed? Derrian Brown. Buford's top running back, a four-star recruit, was held back because his rush totals were just short of 1,000 last season. But that was sharing time with Anthony Grant, now at Florida. Look for a big year from Brown if he can got some blocking. (See above for that answer.)

*What else is new? Rome and Buford are the teams to beat this season, but Carrollton is making a move. The Trojans have three defensive players on the preseason all-state team. Linebackers Chaz Chambliss (sophomore) and Kevin Swint (junior) are four-star recruits who had 30 sacks and 60 tackles for losses between them last season. Safety Reid Dedman (senior) is a two-time first-team all-region player. A fourth player who narrowly missed this list, lineman Ty Murray (6-4, 300), has some 20 D-I offers.

OFFENSE

QB (pro) - Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

QB (dual) - Knox Kadum, Rome

RB - Jamious Griffin, Rome

RB - Cal'von Harris, Harris County

RB - Jo'Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

TE - Tyler Fromm, Warner Robins

WR - DeAnthony Ball, Carver (Atlanta)

WR - Ashby Cribb, Wayne County

OL - Carter Colquitt, Buford

OL - Aiden Gaines, Rome

OL - Broderick Jones, Lithonia

OL - Harry Miller, Buford

OL - Riley Simonds, Buford

ATH - Trey Young, Riverwood

PK - Michael Lantz, Starr's Mill

DEFENSE

DL - Ja'Darien Boykin, Jones County

DL - Roman Harrison, Bainbridge

DL - Justin Talley, Kell

DL - Dante Walker, Riverdale

LB - Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton

LB - Larry Corbin, Griffin

LB - Kevon Glenn, Dutchtown

LB - Kevin Swint, Carrollton

DB - Reid Dedman, Carrollton

DB - Jamel Starks, Southwest DeKalb

DB - Dequan Watts, Jackson (Atlanta)

DB - Hunter Williams, Whitewater

P - Nate Presnell, Hiram

Coming Monday: Class AAAA

