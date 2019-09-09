Changes atop the Georgia high school football rankings

Valdosta and Cartersville are new No. 1 high school football teams in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings after a week in which four defending state champions were defeated.
Valdosta takes the place of Region 1-AAAAAA rival Lee County after Lee lost 40-17 to No. 1-ranked Peach County of AAA. Lee County, which had won 22 straight games over Georgia opponents dating to 2017 and a state-record 44 straight over non-region opponents dating to 2009, fell to No. 6.
Valdosta beat Columbia 54-34 last week and moved to 3-0.
Cartersville is No. 1 in AAAA after two-time defending champion Blessed Trinity lost to Woodward Academy 13-10. Blessed Trinity fell to No. 5 while Woodward is now No. 4.
Cartersville, the 2018 runner-up, is 57-0 when not playing Blessed Trinity since 2015.
Milton, the 2018 champion in AAAAAAA, fell two spots to No. 8 after losing to No. 2 Buford of AAAAA.
Heard County, the ’18 champion in AA, fell out of the rankings after losing 61-7 to Hapeville Charter.
Class AAAAAAA
- (1) Marietta (3-0)
- (2) Colquitt County (2-0)
- (4) Archer (2-0)
- (7) Lowndes (3-0)
- (5) Grayson (2-0)
- (8) McEachern (2-0)
- (9) Hillgrove (3-0)
- (6) Milton (1-1)
- (3) Parkview (1-1)
- (10) North Gwinnett (1-1)
Class AAAAAA
- (3) Valdosta (3-0)
- (2) Dacula (3-0)
- (4) Coffee (3-0)
- (5) Harrison (3-0)
- (8) Allatoona (1-1)
- (1) Lee County (2-1)
- (9) Stephenson (2-0)
- (10) Lanier (3-0)
- (NR) Dalton (2-0)
- (7) Northside (Warner Robins) (1-2)
Out: No. 6 Creekview
Class AAAAA
- (1) Bainbridge (3-0)
- (2) Buford (2-0)
- (3) Carrollton (2-0)
- (4) Warner Robins (2-0)
- (8) Jones County (3-0)
- (5) Dutchtown (3-0)
- (6) Rome (1-1)
- (7) Stockbridge (1-0)
- (10) Wayne County (1-0)
- (NR) Kell (2-0)
Out: No. 9 Clarke Central
Class AAAA
- (2) Cartersville (2-0)
- (3) Marist (2-0)
- (4) Troup (2-0)
- (7) Woodward Academy (3-0)
- (1) Blessed Trinity (2-1)
- (5) Sandy Creek (2-0)
- (6) Cairo (1-1)
- (NR) Flowery Branch (2-0)
- (8) Burke County (1-1)
- (10) Thomson (2-0)
Out No. 9 Mary Persons
Class AAA
- (1) Peach County (2-0)
- (2) Cedar Grove (2-1)
- (3) Calhoun (2-0)
- (4) Pierce County (2-0)
- (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-1)
- (7) Hart County (3-0)
- (5) Benedictine (0-1)
- (8) Lovett (2-1)
- (9) Appling County (2-0)
- (NR) Westminster (Atlanta) (1-2)
Class AA
- (1) Rockmart (2-0)
- (2) Hapeville Charter (1-1)
- (3) Callaway (1-1)
- (4) Dublin (2-0)
- (5) Rabun County (2-0)
- (6) Washington County (2-0)
- (7) Brooks County (1-1)
- (8) Swainsboro (1-1)
- (NR) Fitzgerald (2-1)
- (10) Dodge County (1-1)
Out: No. 9 Heard County
Class A (Public)
- (1) Clinch County (2-0)
- (2) Irwin County (2-0)
- (3) Pelham (2-0)
- (4) Marion County (2-0)
- (6) Mitchell County (1-1)
- (5) Commerce (2-1)
- (8) Schley County (1-1)
- (9) Manchester (2-0)
- (10) Trion (2-0)
- (NR) Bowdon (3-0)
Out: No. 7 Turner County
Class A (Private)
- (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (3-0)
- (2) Athens Academy (2-0)
- (4) Darlington (3-0)
- (5) Wesleyan (3-0)
- (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)
- (6) Aquinas (3-0)
- (7) Fellowship Christian (2-0)
- (8) North Cobb Christian (2-0)
- (9) Calvary Day (1-0)
- (10) George Walton Academy (2-0)
