Championship odds for each of the remaining 32 teams

Here are the chances of each remaining team for winning a state championship, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
Class AAAAAAA
82.70% - Colquitt County
7.10% - Lowndes
5.68% - Archer
4.52% - Milton
Class AAAAAA
88.98% - Lee County
5.42% - Dacula
4.81% - Northside-Warner Robins
0.78% - Lanier
Class AAAAA
53.80% - Rome
29.92% - Warner Robins
11.37% - Stockbridge
4.91% - Bainbridge
Class AAAA
45.41% - Blessed Trinity
27.77% - Cartersville
18.96% - Marist
7.86% - Troup
Class AAA
51.79% - Cedar Grove
21.37% - Peach County
15.99% - Calhoun
10.86% - Pierce County
Class AA
61.57% - Rockmart
18.25% - Heard County
13.30% - Callaway
6.88% - Fitzgerald
Class A (private)
35.49% - Athens Academy
34.34% - Eagle’s Landing Christian
17.80% - Prince Avenue Christian
12.37% - Savannah Christian
Class A (public)
60.46% - Irwin County
27.56% - Clinch County
6.58% - Pelham
5.40% - Marion County
