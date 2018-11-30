  • Championship odds for each of the remaining 32 teams

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Here are the chances of each remaining team for winning a state championship, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    82.70% - Colquitt County 

    7.10% - Lowndes 

    5.68% - Archer 

    4.52% - Milton 

    Class AAAAAA 

    88.98% - Lee County 

    5.42% - Dacula 

    4.81% - Northside-Warner Robins 

    0.78% - Lanier 

    Class AAAAA 

    53.80% - Rome 

    29.92% - Warner Robins 

    11.37% - Stockbridge 

    4.91% - Bainbridge 

    Class AAAA 

    45.41% - Blessed Trinity 

    27.77% - Cartersville 

    18.96% - Marist 

    7.86% - Troup 

    Class AAA 

    51.79% - Cedar Grove 

    21.37% - Peach County 

    15.99% - Calhoun 

    10.86% - Pierce County 

    Class AA 

    61.57% - Rockmart 

    18.25% - Heard County 

    13.30% - Callaway 

    6.88% - Fitzgerald 

    Class A (private) 

    35.49% - Athens Academy 

    34.34% - Eagle’s Landing Christian 

    17.80% - Prince Avenue Christian 

    12.37% - Savannah Christian 

    Class A (public) 

    60.46% - Irwin County 

    27.56% - Clinch County 

    6.58% - Pelham 

    5.40% - Marion County 

