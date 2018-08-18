0 Buford beats Tucker in game featuring state powers

The matchup between two perennial powerhouses dubbed as two of the state’s better teams didn’t live up to its billing, with the Buford Wolves pummeling Tucker’s Tigers 40-14 on Friday at Georgia State Stadium in the second night of the 27th annual Corky Kell Classic.

The Wolves (1-0), ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAA, never trailed and closed the game on a 19-0 run, allowing Tucker — the No. 3 team in AAAAAA — just seven points in the second half.

Derrian Brown led the Wolves’ attack with 139 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and added a 32-yard touchdown reception.

“I hope we’ve got plenty more where that came from,” said Brown, a four-star with 30 offers including Texas, Alabama and Auburn. “If we just keep playing like we played tonight, then we’ll be all right.”

Brown’s second quarter touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards built a 14-7 lead Buford would take into halftime. He added two more scores in the third quarter, including a 32-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Aaron McLaughlin and a 25-yard run to make it 28-14 with 2:54 remaining in the quarter.

Buford Wolves running back Derrian Brown (3) celebrates his 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter with Xyrie Wilson (8) as Seth Auer (5) looks on during their game against the Tucker Tigers on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Georgia State Stadium in the 27th annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/special)

With 1:10 left in the third, McLaughlin — a 6-foot-4, 225-pound recruit with 23 Power 5 offers including Alabama, UCLA and Georgia — connected with Austin Turner on a 73-yard touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers (0-1) — who could never seem to find a rhythm — fumbled the exchange on a punt attempt for a second time, with this one going out of bounds for a Buford safety. Hayden Olsen’s 36-yard field goal for the Wolves brought the score to its final margin with 6:48 to go.

Tucker’s scores came from a Tyler Hughey 76-yard run, which tied the game at seven in the first quarter, and a 69-yard reception by Isaiah Dunson from Travon Ford in the third quarter, which pulled the Tigers to within 21-14 with 7:41 left.

McLaughlin completed 7 of his 15 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions. Turner had three catches for 106 yards and a score, and Elijah Turner rushed for 74 yards on 11 carries for Buford.

Tucker was led by Dunson’s 121 receiving yards and touchdown on six catches. Ford was 12 of 19 passing for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Hughley had 78 yards on five carries. David Davis had 3.5 sacks.

B - Derrian Brown 4 run (Hayden Olsen kick)

T - Tyler Hughey 76 run (Kyle Wright kick)

B - Brown 1 run (Olsen kick)

B - Brown 32 pass from Aaron McLaughlin (Olsen kick)

T - Isaiah Dunson 69 pass from Travon Ford (Wright kick)

B - Brown 25 run (Olsen kick)

B - Austin Turner 73 pass from McLaughlin (Olsen kick)

B - Team safety

B - Olsen 36 FG

