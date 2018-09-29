0 Big winners from Friday night

Creekview and Athens Academy won cross-county showdowns between highly ranked teams on Friday in a night in Georgia high school football.

Irwin County and Callaway also won big games while Alpharetta, Thomasville, Savannah Country Day and Christian Ridge were among ranked teams to lose in mild surprises.

In a Class AAAAAA game that was the first ever played between ranked teams from Cherokee County, No. 5 Creekview defeated No. 4 Sequoyah 24-14. Creekview, which opened in 2006, moved to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 6-AAAAAA, tied for the lead with third-ranked Harrison (6-0, 4-0). Creekview, which has never won a region title, nor even been ranked until this season, will play Harrison in the final game of the regular season.

In Class A, Athens Academy, ranked No. 3 in the private-school division, defeated No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian 31-27 in a game that saw five lead changes, three in the final six minutes. Palmer Bush threw a 19-yard pass to Kurt Knisely in the final two minutes for the game-winning touchdown.

Those two teams have accounted for the past eight championships in Region 8-A. Athens Academy won in 2010, 2012 and 2017, and Prince Avenue Christian won in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. (Though both are associated with Athens, they’re technically cross-county rivals of Oconee County.)

Irwin County, the No. 1 team in the Class A public division, defeated No. 5 Charlton County 46-20. Irwin (6-0, 3-0) is the favorite in strong Region 2-A, which includes defending champion Clinch County. Irwin, the 2017 state runner-up, has already beaten Clinch and appears to have its best chance at a state title since the 1970s.

In a AA game between ranked teams, No. 2 Callaway defeated No. 4 Bremen 37-25. That makes Callaway (5-1, 2-0) the front-runner in Region 5-AA.

In AAAAAA, Centennial beat No. 7 Alpharetta 14-6 in a game between north Fulton County teams. That puts Centennial (3-2, 3-0) at the top of nine-team Region 7-AAAAAA with Johns Creek (4-1, 3-0). Centennial hasn’t won a region title since 2002.

Crisp County, a AAA team, beat No. 3 Thomasville of Class AA 42-38.

There was a pair of upsets in Class A.

Claxton (5-1, 2-0) continued its turnaround season with a 32-10 victory over Savannah Country Day, the No. 7 Class A private team. Claxton was 3-7 last season, 0-9 the one before.

Darlington beat No. 10 Christian Ridge 24-21 in a game between Class A private teams.

