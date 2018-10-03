  • Best playoff odds for teams that missed postseason in 2017

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Each season brings with it renewed hope. According to the computer Maxwell Ratings, here are the 10 teams in each classification with the best chances of getting in the playoffs this season after failing to make it in 2017.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    96.38% - Wheeler 

    92.83% - Camden County 

    79.63% - Cherokee 

    67.43% - East Coweta 

    47.11% - Lambert 

    43.16% - Central Gwinnett 

    21.14% - Lassiter 

    17.33% - Rockdale County 

    6.66% - Forsyth Central 

    6.60% - Kennesaw Mountain 

    Class AAAAAA 

    99.98% - Creekview 

    98.47% - Johns Creek 

    93.30% - Jonesboro 

    89.03% - Mundy's Mill 

    87.00% - Alcovy 

    63.35% - Creekside 

    62.70% - Northgate 

    55.56% - Habersham Central 

    51.18% - Apalachee 

    46.09% - Northview 

    Class AAAAA 

    96.57% - Veterans 

    93.55% - East Paulding 

    93.34% - Riverwood 

    91.81% - Riverdale 

    90.82% - Loganville 

    86.52% - Lithonia 

    86.36% - Statesboro 

    74.90% - Locust Grove 

    41.38% - Hampton 

    30.44% - Hiram 

    Class AAAA 

    96.86% - Hephzibah 

    93.50% - Stephens County 

    92.85% - Upson-Lee 

    83.63% - North Oconee 

    72.67% - Sandy Creek 

    61.68% - Columbus 

    48.75% - Luella 

    39.22% - Perry 

    32.68% - Hardaway 

    25.51% - LaFayette 

    Class AAA 

    100.00% - Union County 

    88.08% - Lakeview-Ft. Ogle. 

    77.33% - Ringgold 

    49.04% - Haralson County 

    47.26% - Brantley County 

    37.07% - Franklin County 

    30.05% - Sonoraville 

    29.40% - Worth County 

    26.77% - Islands 

    21.94% - Central (Macon) 

    Class AA 

    98.96% - Swainsboro 

    98.76% - Washington 

    79.44% - Early County 

    46.83% - Model 

    44.23% - Metter 

    35.19% - Northeast 

    25.81% - Bacon County 

    6.42% - Putnam County 

    6.18% - Bleckley County 

    5.46% - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 

    Class A (Private) 

    100.00% - Trinity Christian 

    100.00% - North Cobb Christian 

    100.00% - Christian Heritage 

    84.01% - Holy Innocents' 

    80.44% - Pinecrest Academy 

    25.71% - Riverside Military 

    23.14% - Athens Christian 

    3.12% - Landmark Christian 

    3.08% - Providence Christian 

    2.37% - St. Francis 

    Class A (Public) 

    99.75% - Seminole County 

    99.60% - Claxton 

    98.71% - Wilcox County 

    98.52% - Hancock Central 

    90.11% - Atkinson County 

    88.56% - Greene County 

    42.45% - Terrell County 

    16.44% - Johnson County 

    10.97% - Warren County 

    9.14% - Calhoun County 

