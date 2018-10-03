Best playoff odds for teams that missed postseason in 2017

Each season brings with it renewed hope. According to the computer Maxwell Ratings, here are the 10 teams in each classification with the best chances of getting in the playoffs this season after failing to make it in 2017.
Class AAAAAAA
96.38% - Wheeler
92.83% - Camden County
79.63% - Cherokee
67.43% - East Coweta
47.11% - Lambert
43.16% - Central Gwinnett
21.14% - Lassiter
17.33% - Rockdale County
6.66% - Forsyth Central
6.60% - Kennesaw Mountain
Class AAAAAA
99.98% - Creekview
98.47% - Johns Creek
93.30% - Jonesboro
89.03% - Mundy's Mill
87.00% - Alcovy
63.35% - Creekside
62.70% - Northgate
55.56% - Habersham Central
51.18% - Apalachee
46.09% - Northview
Class AAAAA
96.57% - Veterans
93.55% - East Paulding
93.34% - Riverwood
91.81% - Riverdale
90.82% - Loganville
86.52% - Lithonia
86.36% - Statesboro
74.90% - Locust Grove
41.38% - Hampton
30.44% - Hiram
Class AAAA
96.86% - Hephzibah
93.50% - Stephens County
92.85% - Upson-Lee
83.63% - North Oconee
72.67% - Sandy Creek
61.68% - Columbus
48.75% - Luella
39.22% - Perry
32.68% - Hardaway
25.51% - LaFayette
Class AAA
100.00% - Union County
88.08% - Lakeview-Ft. Ogle.
77.33% - Ringgold
49.04% - Haralson County
47.26% - Brantley County
37.07% - Franklin County
30.05% - Sonoraville
29.40% - Worth County
26.77% - Islands
21.94% - Central (Macon)
Class AA
98.96% - Swainsboro
98.76% - Washington
79.44% - Early County
46.83% - Model
44.23% - Metter
35.19% - Northeast
25.81% - Bacon County
6.42% - Putnam County
6.18% - Bleckley County
5.46% - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Class A (Private)
100.00% - Trinity Christian
100.00% - North Cobb Christian
100.00% - Christian Heritage
84.01% - Holy Innocents'
80.44% - Pinecrest Academy
25.71% - Riverside Military
23.14% - Athens Christian
3.12% - Landmark Christian
3.08% - Providence Christian
2.37% - St. Francis
Class A (Public)
99.75% - Seminole County
99.60% - Claxton
98.71% - Wilcox County
98.52% - Hancock Central
90.11% - Atkinson County
88.56% - Greene County
42.45% - Terrell County
16.44% - Johnson County
10.97% - Warren County
9.14% - Calhoun County
