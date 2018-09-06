  • Athlete of the Week is UGA-bound for football, baseball

    By: Nelson Hicks

    KENNESAW, Ga. - This week's Athlete of the Week is one Georgia fans should get familiar with.

    Kennesaw Mountain High School's Ryland Goede is the school's all-time leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns. The tight end plays defense for his high school team, too. He's committed to play for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

    While Goede doesn't figure to play both ways in college, he's being recruited as a tight end, he does plan to play two sports. Goede has talked with the UGA coaching staffs for both football and baseball about playing both sports in Athens.

    Before Goede heads off to college, he does have some unfinished business at the high school level. Kennesaw Mountain has never made the playoffs. That's something he plans to change this year.

