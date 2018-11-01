  • All-time teams that scored 500 points in the regular season

    Pelham can set the state record for points in a regular season this week by scoring 39 against Mitchell County. Here are the 17 teams through history that have scored 500 in a regular season, including the current Rome team, which has completed its regular season at 10-0. Eagle's Landing Christian has 456 points and can reach 500 in its final game Friday. 

    549 - 2005 Dublin 

    549 - 2011 Camden County 

    536 - 2017 Lowndes 

    534 - 1972 Southeast Bulloch 

    531 - 2018 Rome 

    523 - 2014 Washington County 

    523 - 2017 ELCA 

    520 - 2013 Gainesville 

    514 - 2013 Buford 

    512 - 2017 Cartersville 

    511 - 2018 Pelham 

    511 - 2013 Monroe Area 

    509 - 2011 Thomson 

    508 - 2007 North Hall 

    505 - 2013 Tucker 

    502 - 2004 Pacelli 

    501 - 1997 Miller County 

    Source: GHSFHA 

