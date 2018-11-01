All-time teams that scored 500 points in the regular season

Pelham can set the state record for points in a regular season this week by scoring 39 against Mitchell County. Here are the 17 teams through history that have scored 500 in a regular season, including the current Rome team, which has completed its regular season at 10-0. Eagle's Landing Christian has 456 points and can reach 500 in its final game Friday.
549 - 2005 Dublin
549 - 2011 Camden County
536 - 2017 Lowndes
534 - 1972 Southeast Bulloch
531 - 2018 Rome
523 - 2014 Washington County
523 - 2017 ELCA
520 - 2013 Gainesville
514 - 2013 Buford
512 - 2017 Cartersville
511 - 2018 Pelham
511 - 2013 Monroe Area
509 - 2011 Thomson
508 - 2007 North Hall
505 - 2013 Tucker
502 - 2004 Pacelli
501 - 1997 Miller County
Source: GHSFHA
