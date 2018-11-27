Active coaches who have led at least two schools to semifinals

Pierce County coach Jason Strickland is in the semifinals with a second school. He led Fitzgerald to Class AA semifinals three times (2014-16). The feat is not uncommon, as 68 head coaches have led two or more schools to the semis, including recent Georgia Sports Hall of Fame selectee T. McFerrin, who did it for a record five schools. But only 12 active coaches can make that claim. Here are those:
*Ed Dudley (Walton, Ware County)
*Mark Farriba (Prince Avenue Christian, Stratford Academy)
*John Ford (Roswell, Buford)
*Sid Fritts (Rome, Vidalia)
*Rocky Hidalgo (Walton, Glynn Academy)
*Tim McFarlin (Roswell, Blessed Trinity)
*Eric Parker (Laney, Burke County)
*Robby Pruitt (Fitzgerald, Coffee)
*John Reid (East Paulding, Rome)
*Lee Shaw (Flowery Branch, Rabun County)
*Franklin Stephens (Tucker, Lamar County, Ware County)
*Jason Strickland (Fitzgerald, Pierce County)
Sources: GHSFHA and Loren Maxwell
