0 A closer look at head coaches in the finals: AAAAAAA to AAAA

The 16 head coaches in the state finals have won 1,515 games, lost only 583, tied seven, and have a winning percentage of .721 while in Georgia. They have won 15 state championships and 62 region titles. Three are first-time head coaches this season.

Here is a closer look at each of the 16 coaches, beginning today with classes AAAAAAA to AAAA and concluding Wednesday.

Class AAAAAAA

*Randy McPherson, Lowndes: McPherson is from Lake Worth, Fla., and was an NAIA All-America nose tackle at Bethel College in Kansas. He returned to his native state to coach at Madison County from 1986 to 2001, the last six as head coach. That season ended in a Florida Class 2A title. That got the attention of Lowndes, and McPherson has been in Valdosta ever since. In his 18 seasons, Lowndes is 181-45 with three state titles. One more victory would put Lowndes one ahead of Camden County (181-44) for both wins and state championships among schools in the highest classification during the McPherson era. McPherson also can join Cecil Flowe of Parkview and Nick Hyder and Wright Bazemore of Valdosta as the only coaches to win four GHSA titles in the highest class. McPherson's overall record is 252-54.

*Richard Morgan, Marietta: As did McPherson, Morgan won a state title (two, in fact) in another state before arriving as a Georgia head coach. Morgan is a New York native but began his coaching career in Georgia as an assistant at Tri-Cities in 1993 and later at St. Pius. He made his mark, however, at Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, Va., in the Washington, D.C., area, where he compiled a record of 164-20 in 14 seasons while winning two state titles and six region championships. Oscar Smith played on ESPN five times and became Virginia's most nationally prominent program. Morgan came to Marietta in 2016. In his second season, Morgan led the Blue Devils to their first quarterfinal in 13 years. Now, they are in the finals for the first time since 1967.

Class AAAAAA

*Matt Dickmann, Harrison: Dickmann got his 100th career victory this season. He's now got more than 50 in two states. Dickmann is from Ohio, and his first job out of the University of Toledo in 1987 was on the staff at Jupiter High in Florida. He spent 18 years there, the last 11 as offensive coordinator. Dickmann was head coach at Seminole Ridge in Florida for eight seasons. His teams were 53-26. He took the Harrison job in 2013. His 2017 Hoyas team with Justin Fields as his quarterback won the school's first region title in 12 years. This season, Harrison is 14-0 for the first time in history and playing in its first state-championship game since a 2000 runner-up finish. Dickmann's record at Harrison is 57-24.

*Gary Varner, Allatoona: As did Dickmann, Varner got his 100th career victory this season. It would've come against Harrison on Oct. 11, but the Hoyas prevailed 21-17, so Varner was delayed until an Oct. 25 victory against Osborne. Varner is from Syracuse. He came to Georgia in 1996 to work at Pebblebrook, then at newly opened Kell. He was Roswell's offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2007, including the '06 state-championship season. That helped propel Varner to the Allatoona job when the school opened in 2008 in northwest Cobb County. Allatoona went 12-1 and won a region title in its fourth season. In 2015, Allatoona became the first Cobb County public school to win a state title in football since 1967. Varner is 106-37-1 over 12 seasons.

Class AAAAA

*Bryant Appling, Buford: A native of DeKalb County, Appling had been on Buford's staff the past 15 years through seven state titles and five runner-up finishes before being promoted to head coach this season. Appling was Buford's defensive coordinator the past five seasons. He was an assistant for two seasons at Lithonia before coming to Buford. Appling played at Lithonia and then at Lehigh, where he was a two-time All-Patriot League middle linebacker.

*Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins: As did Appling, Westbrook became a first-time head coach this season. He came to Warner Robins as defensive coordinator in 2016. He previously worked at Veterans (2010-15) and Macon County (2008-09). Westbrook is a former college cornerback who played on Florida's 2000 SEC championship team and in the 2000 Citrus Bowl, 2001 Sugar Bowl and 2002 Orange Bowl. While at Crisp County High in Georgia, Westbrook was a quarterback and two-way starter.

Class AAAA

*Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity: McFarlin can become one of 15 coaches with four GHSA football championships with a win this week. He's one of 15 to win state titles at two schools. He won a Class AAAAA championship in 2006 at Roswell, where his record was 82-34-1 in 10 seasons, and the 2017 and 2018 Class AAAA championships with Blessed Trinity, where his record is 103-19-1 in nine seasons. McFarlin stepped away from coaching for a season in 2008 while continuing to teach at Roswell, then was an assistant at King's Ridge and then Roswell again before taking the Blessed Trinity job in 2011. He has led the Titans to six region titles. McFarlin graduated from Milton, where he played quarterback and defensive back, and was a 16-year assistant at Roswell before succeeding Ray Manus in 1998.

*Travis Noland, Oconee County: Noland, a former quarterback at Appalachian State, was a head coach in his native North Carolina at Tuscola and Clyde Erwin before coming to Georgia in 2005 for the Stephens County job. He led the Indians to immediate success with three region titles in his first three seasons, a school record. Noland's teams at Stephens were 73-30. Oconee County hired him in 2014 after a 2-8 season, and the Warriors have made the playoffs each season since. This is the Warriors' first state finals appearance since winning Class AAA under Jeff Herron in 1999. Noland's career record is 167-85.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.