8 teams that have clinched region championships

Eight teams clinched region titles with victories last week. That leaves 48 region titles still up for grabs.
North Gwinnett - 6-AAAAAAA
Rome - 7-AAAAA
Baldwin - 3-AAAA
Pickens - 6-AAAA
St. Pius - 8-AAAA
Cedar Grove - 5-AAA
GAC - 7-AAA
Monroe Area - 8-AAA
