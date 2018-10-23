  • 8 teams that have clinched region championships

    Eight teams clinched region titles with victories last week. That leaves 48 region titles still up for grabs.

    North Gwinnett - 6-AAAAAAA 

    Rome - 7-AAAAA 

    Baldwin - 3-AAAA 

    Pickens - 6-AAAA 

    St. Pius - 8-AAAA 

    Cedar Grove - 5-AAA 

    GAC - 7-AAA 

    Monroe Area - 8-AAA 

