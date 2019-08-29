  • 7 Georgia players ranked among top 100 sophomores nationally

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    247Sports earlier this month published its first rankings of the Class of 2022. Seven Georgia players made the national top 100. None has made his college choice. Here they are with their national ranking.

    2. QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County 

    6. ATH Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge 

    21. Marquis Killebrew, Grayson 

    65. ATH C.J. Washington, Cedartown 

    69. RB Jamie Felix, Camden Co. 

    79. QB M.J. Morris, Carrollton 

    89. OT Addison Nichols, GAC 

