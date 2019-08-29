7 Georgia players ranked among top 100 sophomores nationally

247Sports earlier this month published its first rankings of the Class of 2022. Seven Georgia players made the national top 100. None has made his college choice. Here they are with their national ranking.
2. QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
6. ATH Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge
21. Marquis Killebrew, Grayson
65. ATH C.J. Washington, Cedartown
69. RB Jamie Felix, Camden Co.
79. QB M.J. Morris, Carrollton
89. OT Addison Nichols, GAC
