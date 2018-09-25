58 undefeated teams & their chances of going 10-0

There are 58 undefeated teams midway through the regular season. Here are their chances of finishing 10-0, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
97.7% - Calhoun
90.6% - Rome
84.8% - Irwin County
84.7% - Rockmart
79.6% - Colquitt County
79.6% - Blessed Trinity
71.3% - Walton
66.3% - Southwest DeKalb
66.0% - Hapeville Charter
62.4% - Mary Persons
60.4% - Pelham
57.2% - Fellowship Christian
56.7% - Marion County
55.1% - Cartersville
54.8% - Dodge County
54.6% - Vidalia
54.5% - Parkview
44.2% - Eastside
41.4% - Monroe Area
40.2% - Lee County
39.8% - Wayne County
39.0% - Aquinas
35.8% - Stockbridge
30.3% - Athens Academy
30.0% - Bremen
29.5% - Calvary Day
28.3% - Prince Ave. Christian
26.6% - Creekview
21.6% - Commerce
21.1% - Pierce County
20.8% - Mount de Sales
19.9% - Coffee
19.6% - Carver (Columbus)
19.6% - Harrison
18.0% - Troup
17.3% - Jones County
15.4% - Hillgrove
14.2% - Wheeler
10.0% - Washington County
9.8% - Dawson County
9.4% - Pickens
7.7% - Dutchtown
6.6% - Savannah Country Day
6.5% - Veterans
5.9% - North Hall
5.2% - Sequoyah
5.1% - Douglass
4.0% - Richmond Academy
3.9% - Christian Heritage
3.3% - Union County
1.7% - George Walton Academy
1.3% - Pike County
1.2% - North Cobb
1.1% - Flowery Branch
0.9% - North Paulding
0.4% - Southeast Bulloch
0.1% - North Cobb Christian
0.0% - Meadowcreek
