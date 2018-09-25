  • 58 undefeated teams & their chances of going 10-0

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    There are 58 undefeated teams midway through the regular season. Here are their chances of finishing 10-0, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

    97.7% - Calhoun 

    90.6% - Rome 

    84.8% - Irwin County 

    84.7% - Rockmart 

    79.6% - Colquitt County 

    79.6% - Blessed Trinity 

    71.3% - Walton 

    66.3% - Southwest DeKalb 

    66.0% - Hapeville Charter 

    62.4% - Mary Persons 

    60.4% - Pelham 

    57.2% - Fellowship Christian 

    56.7% - Marion County 

    55.1% - Cartersville 

    54.8% - Dodge County 

    54.6% - Vidalia 

    54.5% - Parkview 

    44.2% - Eastside 

    41.4% - Monroe Area 

    40.2% - Lee County 

    39.8% - Wayne County 

    39.0% - Aquinas 

    35.8% - Stockbridge 

    30.3% - Athens Academy 

    30.0% - Bremen 

    29.5% - Calvary Day 

    28.3% - Prince Ave. Christian 

    26.6% - Creekview 

    21.6% - Commerce 

    21.1% - Pierce County 

    20.8% - Mount de Sales 

    19.9% - Coffee 

    19.6% - Carver (Columbus) 

    19.6% - Harrison 

    18.0% - Troup 

    17.3% - Jones County 

    15.4% - Hillgrove 

    14.2% - Wheeler 

    10.0% - Washington County 

    9.8% - Dawson County 

    9.4% - Pickens 

    7.7% - Dutchtown 

    6.6% - Savannah Country Day 

    6.5% - Veterans 

    5.9% - North Hall 

    5.2% - Sequoyah 

    5.1% - Douglass 

    4.0% - Richmond Academy 

    3.9% - Christian Heritage 

    3.3% - Union County 

    1.7% - George Walton Academy 

    1.3% - Pike County 

    1.2% - North Cobb 

    1.1% - Flowery Branch 

    0.9% - North Paulding 

    0.4% - Southeast Bulloch 

    0.1% - North Cobb Christian 

    0.0% - Meadowcreek 

