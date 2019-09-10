0 5 TD rushing performance tops football performances from Week 3

Tyler Bride, a senior running back and cornerback from Greater Atlanta Christian, is the GHSF Daily State Player of the Week for his performance in the Spartans' 34-27 victory over Prestonwood Christian of Plano, Texas. The award will be presented to Gibbs this week at Greater Atlanta Christian.

Bride scored all five of his team's touchdowns in the come-from-behind win. GAC trailed 14-0 late in the first half when Bride went 77 yards on a draw play. In the fourth quarter, with his team trailing 27-20, he took a direct snap from the Wildcat format and outran the defense on an 80-yard touchdown.

"He ran with great vision, toughness and speed," GAC coach Tim Hardy said. "He made a number of big plays that helped propel us to victory. He plays with a lot of passion, and that came out in his running on Friday night. He had his best night against a top-shelf opponent."

Bride also starts at cornerback and had five tackles. Hardy calls him "a physical and shutdown corner who is also pretty dynamic with the ball in his hands." Bride is committed to Georgia Southern as a defensive back.

Top five

*Callaway DE Anthony Elliot had 16 tackles, five for losses, and 2.5 sacks in a 56-10 victory over LaGrange.

*Columbia WR William Hemsley had 10 receptions for 258 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-34 loss to Valdosta. QB Octavious Griffin was 20-of-39 passing for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

*Greater Atlanta Christian RB/CB Tyler Bride rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in a 34-27 victory over Prestonwood Christian of Texas. Bride also had five tackles.

*Jones County QB Hunter Costlow was 28-of-38 passing for 420 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-33 victory over Northside of Warner Robins. Maleek Wooten had eight receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Jontavis Robertson had eight catches for 164 yards and one touchdown.

*Montgomery County OLB Brandon Denmark had 13 tackles and a school-record six sacks in a 29-26 victory over Butler. Denmark also rushed for 95 yards on nine carries, scored on a two-point conversion and punted three times for a 43-yard average.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas WR/FS Joseph Welch had three receptions for 115 yards, two rushes for 23 yards and two touchdowns, six tackles, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and an interception in a 47-6 victory over Wilkinson County.

*Athens Academy WR/DB Deion Colzie had six receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 49-19 victory over Stephens County.

*Athens Christian RB Johne'ss Davis rushed for 249 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries in a 36-15 victory over Landmark Christian. That was Athens Christian's first win of the season.

*Cambridge QB Zach Harris was 15-of-24 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-20 victory over Woodstock. He threw a 45-yard Hail Mary TD pass to Hayden Gardella as time expired.

*Cedar Grove DB Tee Denson had six tackles and a 100-yard interception return in a 27-17 victory over Valor Christian of Colorado.

*Cedar Shoals NG Jaheim Wilson had nine tackles, two for losses, in a 58-23 victory over Greenbrier.

*Central (Carroll) QB Kashif Taylor was 13-of-18 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 27-19 loss to Mundy's Mill.

*Clinch County QB Tyler Morehead rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a 38-14 victory over Brooks County.

*Colquitt County LB Biron Silas had six solo tackles, four assists, one tackle for loss and one QB pressure in a 45-3 victory over Thomasville.

*Crisp County DB Sirad Bryant intercepted two passes, had four tackles and caught four passes for 60 yards in a 19-17 loss to Dutchtown.

*Eagle's Landing Christian NG Michael Clark had 5.5 tackles, three for losses, and two sacks in a 42-0 victory over Heritage of Conyers.

*East Hall sophomore QB Clete Cooper was 24-of-28 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. East Hall lost to the same opponent 56-6 last season. This was new coach Michael Perry's first win at East Hall.

*East Jackson DB Kahlil Watkins had five solo tackles, one to stop a fourth-down conversion, two assists, and a 34-yard interception return in a 30-7 victory over Oglethorpe County.

*Gainesville WR Walt Dixon had four receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-7 victory over Lambert.

*Habersham Central WR Joshua Pickett had 10 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over White County.

*Haralson County ATH Marc Harris returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown, blocked a punt, recovered the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on two carries in a 59-0 victory over Armuchee.

*Jefferson RB Malaki Starks rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in a 62-7 victory over West Hall. Tre Reece ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.

*Jordan QB Kyntravious Giddens passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-41 loss to Brookstone.

*Kell LB Branson Hall had 10 tackles, four for losses, one sack and two pass breakups in a 27-0 victory over Lassiter. Kell held Lassiter to minus-17 yards rushing.

*LaFayette RB Jamario Clements rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a 28-20 victory over Gordon Lee.

*M.L. King QB Jacobi Haynes was 7-of-12 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-6 victory over Arabia Mountain.

*Mount Zion (Carroll) RB/SS Dakota Browning intercepted three passes, had two receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 93 yards on 12 carries in a 22-21 victory over Coosa.

*Mundy's Mill QB Raheem Gaines, usually a running back but pressed into duty behind center because of injury, was 8-for-12 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown in a 27-19 victory over Central (Carroll).

*North Cobb WR Langdon Parker had six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 44-7 victory over Campbell.

*North Oconee LB Woody Barks intercepted three passes, returned one for a touchdown, made 10 tackles and broke up a pass in a 23-14 victory over Loganville.

*Oconee County TE/WR Jake Johnson had four receptions - all for touchdowns - in a 35-13 victory over Spalding. His receiving yards totaled 82.

*Ola DL Devin Lee had six solo tackles, four assists, two sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble in a 31-21 victory over Whitewater. Ola is 3-0 for the first time in school history.

*Peach County sophomore DT Quental Jones had five solo tackles, four tackles for losses and a sack in a 40-17 victory over Lee County, the defending Class AAAAAA champion.

*Pepperell sophomore QB Shannen White was 9-of-13 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown on eight carries in a 34-20 victory over Pickens.

*Redan RB Jaquez Williams rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 44-0 victory over McNair.

*South Atlanta ATH Pete Boyd scored five touchdowns - three rushing, one receiving and one returning a punt - and had 172 all-purpose yards in a 55-6 victory over Clarkston.

*South Gwinnett DB Nate Roberts intercepted three passes, broke up three passes and made three solo tackles in a 35-21 victory over Brookwood.

*Southeast Whitfield QB Adam Sowder was 20-of-41 passing for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss to Coahulla Creek.

*Thomson LB Skyler Lewis had 11 tackles, two for losses, and returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Eagle's Landing.

*Treutlen LB Danny Clements had 13 tackles, recovered a fumble and returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown with 4:27 left to seal a 31-20 victory over Twiggs County. Treutlen is 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

*Trinity Christian sophomore QB David Dallas was 15-of-19 passing for 265 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in a 40-33 victory over Tattnall Square.

*Upson-Lee RB Milique Smith rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 victory over Harris County.

*Washington-Wilkes sophomore Dalen Cobb had eight receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown and had 254 all-purpose yards in a 26-14 victory over Harlem that avenged a 2018 loss.

*Wesleyan WR/DB Micah Smith had five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, four tackles and two pass breakups in a 45-3 victory over Prince Avenue Christian.

Lines of distinction

*Berrien's offensive line of Rusty Hiers, Brayden Joiner, J. Manry Ford, Derrien Powell, Garyson Scheller and Jaden Wheeler have been the key for the Rebels' 105 points over two games, including a 44-26 victory over Bacon County last week, when QB Ja'marquis Johnson rushed for 220 yards. Those are the most points in consecutive games in Berrien history.

*Bowdon's offensive line of Cooper Smith, Mase McIntyre, Blake Whitman, Gerret Grey, C.J. Wiggins, Brandon Sheets and Blake Thompson cleared the path for Gage Stephens' 251 yards rushing in a 24-7 victory over Monticello. Bowdon finished with 339 yards rushing and 418 total yards.

*Brookstone's offensive line of Wes Brown, Charlie Gilliam, Charlie Beaudoin, Parker Hicks, Tripp Duncan, Andrew Newton, Hap Perkins and D.J. Brown blocked for Rylan Cowart's 263-yard rushing game in a 49-41 victory over Jordan. Sam Kilgore also rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

*Habersham Central's offensive line of Pierce Vickery, LIncoln Wright, Joshua Wade, Greg Wiley and James Cassidy allowed no loss-of-yardage plays while their team rushed for 237 yards and passed for 300 in a 42-28 victory over White County.

*Harrison's offensive line of Tonny Garcia, Cole Simmer, Cole Storey, Reiton Allen, Peyton Bumpers and Mason Bollin helped the Hoyas put up 180 yards rushing and 300 passing in a 49-0 victory over River Ridge. Harrison had a 100-yard rusher (David Robers), 150-yard receiver (Marques Owens) and 200-yard passer (Gavin Hall).

*Hart County's offensive line of tackles Caden Hart and Gabe Coker, guards Peyton Powell, Seth Elrod and Nolan Johnson, center Will Hardman and tight ends Cane Berrong and Blake Skelton opened holes for 267 yards rushing in a 40-20 victory over Commerce, which was Hart's first win over the Tigers since 1955, breaking an 0-12-1 drought. Malachi Thomas rushed for 151 yards, his third consecutive 100-yard effort. Hart County is 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

*Jeff Davis ran for 460 yards and four touchdowns behind the offensive line ofJackson Yawn, Nate Lewis, Christian Ray, Chaston Googe, Connor McCloon, and Matthew Glass in a 53-0 victory over East Laurens.

*Sprayberry's offensive line Jake O'Buck, Maxie Cobb, Cody Menzer, Amaure Moore, David Evbomenya and Ben Power helped the Yellow Jackets put up 554 yards of total offense, including 365 rushing, in a 48-20 win over South Cobb. RB Demarion Owens rushed for 207 yards.

*Trion's offensive line of Clay Baker, Ross Moore, Bo Jones, Alex Stewart, Hunter Hobbs, Will Wyatt and Kaleb Maynard opened holes for 302 yards rushing in a 27-6 victory over Dade County.

*Walton's offensive line of Jared Jones, Pat O'Connell, Walker Hurst, Preston Evans, Nick Makuck, Tal Brill and Tanner Daniels blocked for a pair of 150-yard rushers - K.D. Stokes (24-188-3) and Julian Bumper (16-156-2) - in a 33-10 victory over Pope. They also allowed no sacks.

*Westminster's offensive line of Sean Rolle, George Corbin, Charlie Wickliffe, Ejike Adele, Parker Battin and Lowell Jones paved the way for 360 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over St. Pius. Paul Weathington rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and QB Will Hallmark rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

