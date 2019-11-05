  • 31 teams have clinched region championships

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Twenty-two teams clinched region titles last week. That brings to 31 the number of region champions decided. Nine clinched the previous week. Here are the 31. The nine that clinched on Oct. 25 are noted with an asterisk.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    1 - Lowndes 

    3 - McEachern 

    6 - North Gwinnett* 

    7 - Parkview 

    8 - Grayson 

    Class AAAAAA 

    2 - Richmond Hill* 

    3 - Evans 

    5 - Mays 

    6 - Harrison 

    7 - Johns Creek 

    8 - Dacula 

    Class AAAAA 

    1 - Carver (Columbus)* 

    4 - Jones County 

    6 - Riverwood 

    7 - Carrollton 

    Class AAAA 

    1 - Cartersville* 

    4 - Woodward Academy 

    7 - Blessed Trinity 

    8 - Oconee County 

    Class AAA 

    1 - Crisp County 

    5 - Cedar Grove* 

    6 - North Murray 

    7 - Greater Atlanta Christian* 

    8 - Jefferson* 

    Class AA 

    1 - Thomasville* 

    3 - Dublin 

    4 - Jefferson County 

    5 - Callaway* 

    6 - Hapeville Charter 

    Class A 

    2 - Irwin County 

    5 - Holy Innocents' 

