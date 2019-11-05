31 teams have clinched region championships

Twenty-two teams clinched region titles last week. That brings to 31 the number of region champions decided. Nine clinched the previous week. Here are the 31. The nine that clinched on Oct. 25 are noted with an asterisk.
Class AAAAAAA
1 - Lowndes
3 - McEachern
6 - North Gwinnett*
7 - Parkview
8 - Grayson
Class AAAAAA
2 - Richmond Hill*
3 - Evans
5 - Mays
6 - Harrison
7 - Johns Creek
8 - Dacula
Class AAAAA
1 - Carver (Columbus)*
4 - Jones County
6 - Riverwood
7 - Carrollton
Class AAAA
1 - Cartersville*
4 - Woodward Academy
7 - Blessed Trinity
8 - Oconee County
Class AAA
1 - Crisp County
5 - Cedar Grove*
6 - North Murray
7 - Greater Atlanta Christian*
8 - Jefferson*
Class AA
1 - Thomasville*
3 - Dublin
4 - Jefferson County
5 - Callaway*
6 - Hapeville Charter
Class A
2 - Irwin County
5 - Holy Innocents'
