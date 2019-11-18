3 high school football head coaches resign

Head coaches at Whitewater, Northside of Columbus and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate have resigned in recent days.
Bryan Holley’s Whitewater teams made the playoffs in his first two seasons and were 18-24 overall, 2-8 in 2019.
“After four seasons, it is time for me to press on,” Holley said. “The first two seasons, we were co-region champs with Starr’s Mill and Griffin. The past two seasons were growing years. We are leaving the program in a good place.”
Holley had been on Whitewater’s staff since 2013.
David Nurnberg’s teams at Northside were 4-6 and 1-9 in his two seasons. Nurnberg has coached at Columbus schools for several seasons.
James Briscoe stepped down at KIPP after one 2-8 season.
