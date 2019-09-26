2 schools forced to forfeit football wins

Two DeKalb County football teams have been forced to forfeit games, the GHSA confirmed Wednesday.
Columbia had to forfeit a 40-14 victory over Towers because three players who participated in the game were declared ineligible for undue influence, according to the GHSA. Columbia appealed the ruling Tuesday and was denied.
Under GHSA bylaw 1.70, undue influence is ‘'the use of influence by any person connected directly or indirectly with a GHSA school to induce a student of any age to transfer from one school to another, or to enter the ninth grade at a member school for athletic … purposes.''
The game, played Aug. 30, represented Columbia's only victory. The Eagles' record is now 0-4.
Lithonia forfeited its opening victories to Forest Park and Redan because of an ineligible migrant student, which the GHSA defines as a student who transfers to a school without legally moving into the new school district.
Lithonia's record is now 1-3.
None of the forfeits affects region standings. Both teams are members of Region 5-AAAAA. Coincidentally, the two face each other Oct. 5 in the region opener for both teams.
