1 Georgia teams remains high in national rankings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
6. (6) Colquitt County
60. (36) Lee County
68. (78) Archer
69. (75) Lowndes
77. (62) Warner Robins
78. (82) Parkview
85. (98) Cartersville
89. (93) Blessed Trinity
USA Today
13. (14) Rome
14. (15) Colquitt County
MaxPreps
5. (5) Colquitt County
15. (16) Rome
PrepNation
3. (2) Colquitt County
16. (15) Lee County
High School Football America
4. (4) Colquitt County
18. (20) Rome
44. (48) Blessed Trinity
49. (58) Cedar Grove
62. (73) Archer
64. (81) Milton
70. (69) Hillgrove
72. (75) Parkview
80. (84) Walton
81. (21) Grayson
83. (51) North Gwinnett
97. (NR) Lowndes
Prep Force
4. (12) Colquitt County
25. (NR) Milton
Massey Ratings
5. (7) Colquitt County
70. (50) Lee County
71. (89) Rome
92. (NR) Archer
94. (NR) Blessed Trinity
