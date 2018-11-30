  • 1 Georgia teams remains high in national rankings

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.

    CalPreps 

    6. (6) Colquitt County 

    60. (36) Lee County 

    68. (78) Archer 

    69. (75) Lowndes 

    77. (62) Warner Robins 

    78. (82) Parkview 

    85. (98) Cartersville 

    89. (93) Blessed Trinity 

    USA Today 

    13. (14) Rome 

    14. (15) Colquitt County 

    MaxPreps 

    5. (5) Colquitt County 

    15. (16) Rome 

    PrepNation 

    3. (2) Colquitt County 

    16. (15) Lee County 

    High School Football America 

    4. (4) Colquitt County 

    18. (20) Rome 

    44. (48) Blessed Trinity 

    49. (58) Cedar Grove 

    62. (73) Archer 

    64. (81) Milton 

    70. (69) Hillgrove 

    72. (75) Parkview 

    80. (84) Walton 

    81. (21) Grayson 

    83. (51) North Gwinnett 

    97. (NR) Lowndes 

    Prep Force 

    4. (12) Colquitt County 

    25. (NR) Milton 

    Massey Ratings 

    5. (7) Colquitt County 

    70. (50) Lee County 

    71. (89) Rome 

    92. (NR) Archer 

    94. (NR) Blessed Trinity 

