  • 1 Georgia high school football team ranked No. 2 in national poll

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.

    CalPreps 

    6. (7) Colquitt County 

    36. (39) Lee County 

    62. (70) Warner Robins 

    73. (75) Grayson 

    75. (85) Lowndes 

    78. (NR) Archer 

    82. (37) Parkview 

    87. (NR) North Gwinnett 

    90. (NR) Hillgrove 

    93. (NR) Blessed Trinity 

    98. (NR) Cartersville 

    USA Today 

    13. (14) Rome 

    14. (15) Colquitt County 

    MaxPreps 

    5. (8) Colquitt County 

    16. (16) Rome 

    PrepNation 

    2. (3) Colquitt County 

    15. (17) Lee County 

    High School Football America 

    4. (4) Colquitt County 

    20. (21) Rome 

    21. (23) Grayson 

    48. (52) Blessed Trinity 

    51. (56) North Gwinnett 

    58. (58) Cedar Grove 

    69. (78) Hillgrove 

    73. (91) Archer 

    75. (72) Parkview 

    81. (89) Milton 

    84. (50) Walton 

    PrepForce 

    12. (13) Colquitt County 

    Massey Ratings 

    7. (6) Colquitt County 

    50. (48) Lee County 

    84. (NR) Hillgrove 

    89. (85) Rome 

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories