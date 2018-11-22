1 Georgia high school football team ranked No. 2 in national poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
6. (7) Colquitt County
36. (39) Lee County
62. (70) Warner Robins
73. (75) Grayson
75. (85) Lowndes
78. (NR) Archer
82. (37) Parkview
87. (NR) North Gwinnett
90. (NR) Hillgrove
93. (NR) Blessed Trinity
98. (NR) Cartersville
USA Today
13. (14) Rome
14. (15) Colquitt County
MaxPreps
5. (8) Colquitt County
16. (16) Rome
PrepNation
2. (3) Colquitt County
15. (17) Lee County
High School Football America
4. (4) Colquitt County
20. (21) Rome
21. (23) Grayson
48. (52) Blessed Trinity
51. (56) North Gwinnett
58. (58) Cedar Grove
69. (78) Hillgrove
73. (91) Archer
75. (72) Parkview
81. (89) Milton
84. (50) Walton
PrepForce
12. (13) Colquitt County
Massey Ratings
7. (6) Colquitt County
50. (48) Lee County
84. (NR) Hillgrove
89. (85) Rome
