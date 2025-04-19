Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in play-in and into NBA playoffs

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history.

Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before added three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format was launched in the 2020-21 season. Miami also became the first play-in team to advance with two road wins.

Trae Young’s lay-in with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 106, forcing the overtime. Young scored 29 points with 11 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 28 points with 12 rebounds.

Miami started strong, scoring the game’s first 10 points and leading by 17 points at 45-28 in the second period.

The Hawks tied the game for the first tie at 88 on a layup by Terance Mann. Young’s 3-pointer gave Atlanta its first lead at 91-88 with 7:36 remaining.

Atlanta led 93-92 before Okongwu hit a 3-pointer. Following a steal by Dyson Daniels, Okongwu’s jam extended the lead to 98-92.

Heat forward Nikola Jovic, who had been out since Feb. 23 with a broken right hand, was available but did not play. Guard Pelle Larsen (ankle) also was available for the first time since April 7.

After setting season lows with four 3-pointers made and 21 attempted against Orlando in the first play-in game, coach Quin Snyder said his players “have got to be more willing to take contested 3s.”

The Hawks responded by attempting 21 3s in just the first half against Miami, while making five. For the game, Atlanta made 16 of 47 3s.

