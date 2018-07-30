Here's how you can watch Saturday's Atlanta Blaze game LIVE and for FREE!

ATLANTA - You probably knew that lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.
But did you know the Atlanta Blaze are just one victory away from clinching the franchise's first-ever playoff berth?
This Saturday at 7 p.m., the Atlanta Blaze will take on the Denver Outlaws in a key Major League Lacrosse match-up at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw!
Want to watch the game LIVE? Download the free WSB-TV News App and watch on Roku, Amazon, your smart TV or your mobile phone or tablet.
The action starts Saturday at 7 p.m.!
"I am asking for support from the lacrosse community, the sports community in Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia," said Blaze Head Coach Liam Banks.
Atlanta is 7-6 on the season and riding a four-game winning streak.
"This is our first opportunity to go to the playoffs and we want to be winners for Atlanta lacrosse and the city of Atlanta," Banks said.
Prepped to break ankles— Atlanta Blaze (@AtlantaBlaze) July 30, 2018
The Blaze will compete for a playoff spot in a high stakes do-or-die game against the Outlaws this Saturday, August 4th at 7pm. Tickets are available at https://t.co/PKFrsFahUO for just $12#ATLBlaze pic.twitter.com/79GEgGqxa8
Tickets are available for the game.
